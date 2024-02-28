Daily Horoscope For Leap Year Day, February 29, 2024

Ever wished for more hours in a day? While we may never experience a 25th hour, we get an entire bonus day in 2024. Leap Year is here, and in rare form, we enjoy a 29th day in February. February 29, 2024, allows us to do one thing we've not done before on a bonus day this Leap Year. Here's what this means for each zodiac sign in astrology.

Your zodiac sign's daily horoscope for Thursday, February 29, 2024.

Aries (March 21 - April 19)

You can't change people; they choose who they decide to be. Sun and Saturn in Aquarius activate your solar house of hidden enemies. Pay attention to how people are there for you in your highs and lows. With this information, you may decide what to do.

Taurus (April 20 - May 20)

The Sun and Saturn in Aquarius activate your solar house of friendships. This is an awesome time to gather your gals or pals to get together for a fun, even chill, event you usually wouldn't gather for. Some fun ideas are picnics, bring a board party, game nights, or more. Get creative with it!

Gemini (May 21 - June 20)

Sun and Saturn in Aquarius activate your solar house of career and social status. This is a great day to reflect on your goals and what is important to you. Upon this, stepping into action may be suitable. Get to work to take those goals from paper to reality. You are so capable.

Cancer (June 21 - July 22)

Sun and Saturn in Aquarius activate your solar house of education. You are never too old to stop learning, Cancer! Consider picking up a book, getting into the habit of listening to podcasts, or even taking a course on Coursera. It may just be the thing you need.

Leo (July 23 - August 22)

Sun and Saturn in Aquarius activate your solar house of secrets. If someone has trusted you with valuable information, honor that and keep their trust. You may also wish to reflect on your potential thoughts or struggles to bring into the light for your growth.

Virgo (August 23 - September 22)

Sun and Saturn in Aquarius activate your solar house of commitments. Commitments are not only to relationships or careers but can be to yourself and what you desire for yourself. You can commit to habits, mentalities, or things of that kind.

Libra (September 23 - October 22)

Sun and Saturn in Aquarius activate your solar house of routines. What an excellent time to get out good old pen and paper and write down starts to the morning and ends to the day that makes you feel fabulous. You may benefit by getting some inspiration from those online who have posted their routines, but remember, everyone is different, and what serves them may not serve you. There isn't any comparison.

Scorpio (October 23 - November 21)

Sun and Saturn in Aquarius activate your solar house of creativity. Don't be afraid to get your hands dirty and try to do something you haven't done before. There is no pressure, just an open space to let elements run free; you'd be amazed at what comes from this.

Sagittarius (November 22 - December 21)

Sun and Saturn in Aquarius activate your solar house of home and family. This is a beautiful day to make a Pinterest or vision board on your ideal home or stop by a thrift store to pick up some new goods for your place. Whatever the case, curating your home to be a space comforting for you is key.

Capricorn (December 22 - January 19)

The Sun and Saturn in Aquarius activate your solar house of communication. This is a prime time to not only communicate your desires, boundaries, and concerns but also develop an idea of how you will do this all throughout your relationships.

Aquarius (January 20 - February 18)

Sun and Saturn activate your solar house of money. Pull out the reports and create some saving systems! Today, you may wish to assess and build habits based on your goals.

Pisces (February 19 - March 20)

Sun and Saturn in Aquarius activate your solar house of personal identity. Spend some time reflecting on not just who others wish for you to be but who you really are and aspire to be. This is a wonderful time to begin loving yourself for who you are, not just the idea of others loving you. You are lovable! Don't you see?

Aria Gmitter, M.S, M.F.A., is YourTango's Senior Editor of Horoscopes and Spirituality. She studies with the Midwestern School of Astrology and is a member of the South Florida Astrological Association.