One-Card Tarot Reading For Each Zodiac Sign On February 24, 2024

Learn what your zodiac sign's daily tarot card reading has in store for you on Saturday, February 24, 2024.

Aries (March 21 - April 19)

Tarot card: The Star

Being spiritual and enhancing your intuitive nature doesn't mean you have to participate in a religious ceremony or go somewhere special to be closer to God. You can meet your higher power daily in the comfort of your living room.

You can share your light from home online or within your community if you can't go out on a mission trip or join a group that helps others. Living a sacred life doesn't have to be extreme, Aries. Start where you are.

Taurus (April 20 - May 20)

Tarot card: Temperance

Balance in all things. If you have fun, then you also need to work. If you spend money, it's also important that you save.

When you live life in extremes, it can lead you to feel out of sorts. A healthy lifestyle is about avoiding extremes; it's also good for your mental health.

Gemini (May 21 - June 20)

Tarot card: The Hanged Man

You have held on for a long time. You even reached a point where settling for less felt natural. Now, you're waking up and sensing this isn't what you wanted or signed up for.

You need to take a moment and stop to think. Letting go might be the best thing to do;; it allows you to stop waiting for something that will never be.

Cancer (June 21 - July 22)

Tarot card: Judgement

Integrity is so essential, Cancer. What you say and do indicates the type of person you are. It's OK to have people wonder if you're the real deal. Let them test you.

When you pass their tests with flying colors all their doubts will go out the window. No matter what, nothing has changed for you. You are who you are.

Leo (July 23 - August 22)

Tarot card: The Magician

You can hope for something good to come your way or you can position yourself for luck to strike. Opportunities happen every day.

There's one key difference between lucky people and those who feel unlucky — how they choose to react to good fortune when it crosses their path. Act swiftly, and don't let life pass you by.

Virgo (August 23 - September 22)

Tarot card: The Hierophant

Don't go through life alone, Virgo. You may think that to be spiritual; you need to be like a sage who spends a lot of time thinking by yourself. It's good to share your thoughts about the universe with a friend or mentor.

But if you don't have someone into spiritual topics, you can join a Facebook group or a MeetUp online.

Libra (September 23 - October 22)

Tarot card: Strength

How do you view the expression of strength? You might picture a person pushing their way through a situation. Perhaps you see a gentle giant being kind and using optimism to motivate others.

This tarot card is a reminder that strength is both a gift and a trait that can be used in multiple ways. There's no right or wrong way to exercise your power. You have to match the situation that you're in.

Scorpio (October 23 - November 21)

Tarot card: The Tower

An eye-opening experience can change everything for you. You were unaware of something, but now you are alert and mentally clear about what's happening around you.

When you see a situation with fresh eyes, it helps to know when you can change and when to double down and remain the same.

Sagittarius (November 22 - December 21)

Tarot card: The Moon

Your imagination is so powerful. It can help you to wield worlds into existence or give you a chance to envision what type of future you wish to create.

You can find it hard to distinguish between reality and your possibilities. This tarot card lets you know that illusions are risky. So play creativity, but don't forget to keep both feet on the ground.

Capricorn (December 22 - January 19)

Tarot card: The Fool

No one can stop you from doing what you want. You're a free-spirited person who has lots of willpower and courage.

If you decide to do something no one else has done, the naysayers may challenge your ideas, but let them. You'll impress everyone (maybe even yourself) when you have accomplished your aim.

Aquarius (January 20 - February 18)

Tarot card: The Devil

People can get addicted to things without realizing that it's happened. You may be witnessing a friend getting overly attached too soon to someone they recently met, which can concern you. You can say something, but you can't change their choices. It's never easy to be in this position, but it's good to let them know you're there if they need you to talk later.

Pisces (February 19 - March 20)

Tarot card: The World

You're at this beautiful place where magic can happen. Luck is on your side, and you're feeling energized and optimistic. Great things are coming to you, Pisces, so embrace the moment. Don't be afraid to rush toward your dreams. They are waiting for you.

Aria Gmitter, M.S, M.F.A., is YourTango's Senior Editor of Horoscopes and Spirituality. She studies with the Midwestern School of Astrology and is a member of the South Florida Astrological Association.