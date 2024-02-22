Love Horoscopes For Friday, February 23, 2024 — Moon Enters Virgo

Things are starting to get serious, zodiac signs. The Moon leaves lively Leo and it enters earthy Virgo. Prepare for some nitpicking in relationships! But love really can conquer all if we allow it to thanks to a dynamic interplay of intense energy between Mars and Venus continuing through the Full Moon in Virgo this week.

Fixed zodiac signs, Taurus, Leo, Scorpio and Aquarius relationships can shift toward commitment or away from it. Here's what your astrology forecast reveals for couples, singles, and those looking for love this Friday.

What today's love horoscope has in store for each zodiac sign on Friday, February 23, 2024:

Aries

Aries, you can learn a lot about a person by what they say, but you can really really get to know someone by observing what they do. A person's routines can demonstrate their priorities. So when you're out on a date, be observant; pay attention to the little things. A small action can confirm something your heart already knows.

Taurus

Taurus, what you really want is to get your ego stroked. But flattery in love can leave you feeling empty when promises are left unfulfilled. You may bump heads with someone and think life would be easier if you could have more romance than arguments.

However, remember strong relationships endure good and challenging times. You learn more when you accept and grow from challenges in your relationship.

Gemini

A road trip can be a wonderful adventure to plan with your partner. You may find that it's easy to open up while you're traveling. A little conversation can help you grow closer to someone you're getting to know, especially if you have been falling into a little romantic rut.

Cancer

Two minds are better than one. It's much easier to solve problems when you run them by your partner. Your significant other can be an excellent sounding board. When you're too close to a situation, it's hard to see your opportunities or problems for what they are. Your loved ones' detachment can be your best asset today.

Leo

Try not to overdo things right now when it comes to love. You may feel anxious about the status of your relationship. You may sense your partner pulling away and want to do what you can to bring each other closer again. A little bit of space may be scary, but allowing your loved one to miss you can be good in the long term. Absence makes the heart grow fonder!

Virgo

Butterflies in the stomach can be exciting, but they may reveal your fear of vulnerability and getting too close to the wrong person. Before jumping into a new relationship or dating someone exclusively, pay attention to what your heart says. Seeing if you need more time to heal and spending more time with yourself can be a good idea.

Libra

It's easy to let go of your past and any connections to an ex once you finally meet the one. You may wonder why it took so long to realize a friendship with an ex wasn't the best thing for you. But learning what healthy love looks like can be the foundation you need to move on and start fresh.

Scorpio

You're looking for someone who can be your best friend and lover. You want a relationship that allows you to relax and feel safe. You may not think it's possible to have everything you desire in one person, but a friend who you already are close to could be the answer to your prayers.

Sagittarius

Respect yourself even when someone else has decided not to hold you in high regard. Today, it's important to have your opinion about your ability to love others. You may find it easier to say than to do, but with a little practice, you can embrace everything you're meant to have in love.

Capricorn

It's wonderful to have nice things that you can share with your partner. If you're single or dating, a vision for the future motivates you to work hard. You want to outdo one another in love with generosity because it makes you both happy.

Aquarius

How you are in a relationship reveals a lot about yourself. If you are passionate, it can be hard to hold your feelings back because you're in love. Still, no matter how much you care about another person, it's important to be yourself and not people please to make someone else happy at your expense.

Pisces

Love has a spiritual component to it. You may meet your soul mate unexpectedly. At first, their presence may catch you off guard. However, you can tell when something unusual is happening, and your life is about to change.

Aria Gmitter, M.S, M.F.A., is YourTango's Senior Editor of Horoscopes and Spirituality. She studies with the Midwestern School of Astrology and is a member of the South Florida Astrological Association.