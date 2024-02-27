3 Zodiac Signs Discover Their Psychic Gifts February 28, 2024

With our Moon in Scorpio and our Sun in Pisces on February 28, 2024, we can almost guarantee that many of us will tap into what could only be called our 'psychic' gifts.

Within each one of us, there's a reservoir of psychic information. Sometimes, it shows in the form of intuition or a gut feeling. Occasionally, it's much more obvious, as in a premonition or a prediction dream.

We all get these psychic hits, and depending on who we are and how we were brought up to think about these kinds of things, we either listen closely to what those hits tell us or we dismiss them outright.

Now, on this particular day, February 28, 2024, we are in the midst of some very amazing astrological conditions. With transits like Sun conjunct Mercury and Mercury conjunct Saturn, we are looking at how universal forces tap into us and show us that there's more to it than meets the eye. This is the day three zodiac signs pick up on the idea that 'there's something else going on here' and that 'something' is read in vibes.

Three zodiac signs have psychic gifts that are easily discoverable on February 28, 2024:

This is the day we discover that those hits and premonitions are based on real gifts. When we accept that we are more than just bodies, we will be able to use these gifts as we proceed through life. February 28, 2024, will show these zodiac signs that it's worth trusting these psychic feelings and that, somehow, they are trying to tell us something valuable.

These three zodiac signs discover their psychic gifts on February 28, 2024

1. Aries, you see things and are insightful.

You know that these feelings you have are insights that you've more than likely been in tune with since childhood. Whether you've explored or ignored them, something is going on during Pisces season that has you unable to push aside the fact that you know you have psychic ability. While this is not an altogether reliable science, you feel it's a gift, as this sense has saved you many times in your life.

On February 28, 2024, you will see that because of the transits, Sun conjunct Mercury and Mercury conjunct Saturn, things aren't as they seem. You are being hit with messages that have no identifiable source. Yet, your intuition is right. This day shows you that that inner voice is telling you something and that you can pay attention to it.

This is a private act, Aries, as not everyone in your life accepts the concept of a sixth sense or the gift of psychic ability. This isn't something for showing off, either. This really is a gift, and on February 28, 2024, you will have the opportunity to trust your gut feeling, as there's more to something than meets the eye. If you can tap into that vast field of psychic consciousness, you might just spare yourself from danger. Listen to that voice as it is steering you in the right direction.

2. Cancer, you know you have something special, and you want to use it for the greater good.

Discovering your psychic gifts is no new news to you, Cancer, as this has been your little secret through most of your life. You may have found this when you were a child. Your ability to sense things may have scared others away from you in the past, which led you to hide this gift. That is typical, and you can't be blamed for it. We live in a world where the majority of people discount such gifts, opting for a different version of what's happening.

However, on February 28, 2024, during Sun conjunct Mercury and Mercury conjunct Saturn, you will see that you can no longer push aside those gifts as you are seriously picking up on something that apparently wants you to acknowledge it. It doesn't matter where this message of feeling is coming from. Suppose it all stems from your mind. It matters not. What's going on, Cancer, is that you are insightful, and you can HELP.

Your gift is leading you to a position of helpfulness, so when you get one of those psychic hits on this day, February 28, 2024, then follow it and honor it. Listen to what's going on inside your mind. Just because it's 'invisible' doesn't mean it's non-existent. Seeing isn't always believing, Cancer. Sometimes, believing is seeing. That's what the person of great psychic ability comes to learn as life goes on. Interesting, eh?

3. Aquarius, you've had your doubts, but now you want to embrace this talent of yours.

There is no big discovery on this day, February 28, 2024. instead, what you'll be experiencing is the recognition of something that you've always suspected. That is that you are the proud owner of some particular skills, mainly psychic ability. Wow, and wow. But still, this is not news to you. You've always known about it, but there's something about the transits of Sun conjunct Mercury and Mercury conjunct Saturn that really brings it all to the foreground.

What you'll be feeling on this day is exceptionally creative. You may find that you want to do something extraordinary, like write a book or do something that notes your experience as a psychic. You are able to pick up on people's thoughts. While you never really see yourself as an empath, you are definitely psychic, perhaps even clairvoyant.

This day only solidifies the idea that you have psychic talent, and you may see this show up in the way you're easily able to guide and help others. Your advice doesn't just come from your own experience. it's as if you can tap into some universal reservoir of information that makes itself available to you when you merely 'ask.' You are a great helper to others. You may want to think about reading cards or interpreting spiritual texts as a side gig.

Ruby Miranda interprets I Ching, Tarot, Runes, and Astrology. She gives private readings and has worked as an intuitive reader for over 20 years.