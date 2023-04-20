What You See First In This Visual Test Reveals If You Have Psychic Powers

The second sight, the sixth sense, intuition — there are many words for it, but they all mean the same thing.

Some people, whether science believes their claims or not, have the ability to see into the future, to read the thoughts of the people around them, and to predict the outcome of heading down any particular path a person may choose.

For some people, their psychic gifts are something they were aware of from a very young age and, in some households, these gifts might have even been nurtured. Then, there are those who have often wondered whether or not they were more sensitive to the thoughts and feelings of those around them than others were, but they were always too scared to bring up the word "psychic" for fear that they would be mocked, ridiculed, or shamed.

Are you wondering, "Am I psychic?" but aren't sure how to find out for sure?

This simple, visual, free personality test is designed to help you determine just how psychic you really are.

Thankfully, taking a personality test or personality quiz can give you the answers you're looking for. If you suspect that you've got psychic gifts, but you aren't sure if it's the truth or just the product of your vivid imagination, you're in the right place.

Just look at the optical illusion below and pay close attention to the first thing that catches your eye. Once you've done that, scroll down and read about how what you see reveals how psychic you are.

1. The Woman

If you saw the woman first, chances are you carry with you a powerful psychic gift.

This might be something that you've been aware of since you were very young, or this could come as a total surprise to you.

But the truth of the matter is that when it comes to evaluating the thoughts and feelings of other people, you have a real gift. You just need to dedicate real time to it if you hope for it to ever become anything really helpful.

Be careful: people can sense your energy and may try to drain it from you for their own nefarious purposes. Being cautious with new people never hurts!

2. The Flowers

If you saw the flowers first, you have a slight gift when it comes to psychic abilities, but it isn't something that comes to you easily, nor is it something you should ignore.

If you do not dedicate the time and energy required towards learning all you can about your gift, you run the risk of losing it altogether.

Connect with others who share your interests in all things psychic and you may find a community perfect for enhancing your gift to the best of your ability.

3. The Green Leaves

If you saw the green leaves first, you have a powerful imagination and a strong creative spirit.

In your case, this has not translated into psychic gifts. This does mean you don't have your own way of honing in on people and their feelings and needs.

Not being able to read someone's mind doesn't mean you can't still make amazing insights into their behavior that they will thank you for.

Rebecca Jane Stokes is a freelance writer and the former Senior Editor of Pop Culture at Newsweek with a passion for lifestyle, geek news, and true crime.