One-Card Tarot Reading For All Zodiac Signs On February 20, 2024

Time to make some changes.
By Aria Gmitter — Written on Feb 19, 2024
What does this day have in store for your zodiac sign? Chances are that your tarot card has something to tell you about February 20, 2024.
Aries (March 21 - April 19)
Tarot card: The Empress
You're a lucky charm for the people around you today. You see the good in others and help to bring it out.
The way you take note of other's potential and encourage them to tap into it makes you a wonderful friend and helpful mentor.
Taurus (April 20 - May 20)
Tarot card: The Fool
Take care. Sometimes, you see an opportunity in front of you, and then you rush ahead without any forethought or plan.
Today, that might work for you, but others will warn you that you need to slow down. The harder work is ahead, and it's important to cast your vision to overcome your challenges.
Gemini (May 21 - June 20)
Tarot card: Ace of Pentacles, reversed
Don't be jealous, Gemini. You feel this way because you don't believe that what you desire is possible for you, too. It is!
The first step is to believe that your future wants are attainable. Paint a picture of what life can be, and watch how the universe opens doors for you.
Cancer (June 21 - July 22)
Tarot card: Knight of Cups
You are so observant, Cancer. So when you catch a friend doing something right, you notice it immediately and want to find out what's happening. When you see someone else succeeding, you feel inspired. You enjoy seeing others excel and reaching their goals.
Leo (July 23 - August 22)
Tarot card: Temperance
When you're healing, it's important to be patient with yourself. No one can tell you how long this journey will take. What matters is that you do the work that helps your heart to slowly process all the heartache you've been through. This is something that just takes time.
Virgo (August 23 - September 22)
Tarot card: Ace of Swords
The truth is like a double-edged sword. On one edge, you cut through the lies and expose the truth. But if you decide to pretend a reality doesn't exist, it can cause you to feel regret for not acting more wisely. That's why it's so important for you to stay in the light of what is real.
Libra (September 23 - October 22)
Tarot card: Knight of Wands, reversed
There's a right and wrong time to enter into a relationship. If you find out the person you're interested is going through too many things, even if you both love each other, the time and space can be off. You need stability for love to grow. Focus on solving problems first, and then make room for romantic love.
Scorpio (October 23 - November 21)
Tarot card: Two of Wands, reversed
An idea without any plan in place is still just an idea. Flesh it out. See what is possible if you take certain action steps. Try and map out the entire journey from Point A to Point B, and then break things down into digestible steps. Test your plan and see how it goes.
Sagittarius (November 22 - December 21)
Tarot card: Six of Cups
The past had some positive moments, but you can't return to yesterday. Your future can be just as bright. You can build better memories to reflect on. Each day is an opportunity to choose joy and to do something that makes you happy.
Capricorn (December 22 - January 19)
Tarot card: The Chariot
You're so strong. So, use that strength to apply discipline to your day. You don't have to break the diet you said you'd keep. If you're trying not to call an ex, delete the number from your phone and text a friend instead. Whatever you set your mind to do, you can do it!
Aquarius (January 20 - February 18)
Tarot card: The World
It's time to celebrate. You reached a new milestone, and this is a big deal. Reward yourself. Don't pretend what you did was nothing. Humble brag. Acknowledge your hard work and effort.
Pisces (February 19 - March 20)
Tarot card: The Hierophant
As the saying goes, 'If it's not broken, don't fix it.' You might be bored with the way things are currently being done, but it's working. Going with the flow can be the higher road. You will have a chance to make changes later, but this tarot card is saying don't worry about that right now.
Aria Gmitter, M.S, M.F.A., is YourTango's Senior Editor of Horoscopes and Spirituality. She studies with the Midwestern School of Astrology and is a member of the South Florida Astrological Association.