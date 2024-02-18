One-Card Tarot Horoscope For Each Zodiac Sign On February 19

Here is each zodiac sign's one-card tarot reading for February 19, 2024, bringing insight into your day.

Learn what your zodiac sign's daily tarot card reading has in store for you on Monday, February 19, 2024.

Aries (March 21 - April 19)

Tarot card: Two of Swords

What next? Every day, there are many choices you need to make. While it's never easy to pick a path, you can take a moment and feel your emotions so they can guide you. What matters most to you? What is your happiness? Once you have in mind what feels right, you'll naturally pick what to donext.

Taurus (April 20 - May 20)

Tarot card: Judgement

Growing pains. It may not be bad luck when you start to experience things you've never had to go through. It could be growing pains. Like a mother giving birth to a baby, you are birthing something new in an area of your life. Right now there is pain, but later, joy will follow.

Gemini (May 21 - June 20)

Tarot card: Ten of Pentacles

Someone is thinking of you. You may not know that a person has plans to give you an item that has been in their family for many years. An inheritance is a wonderful gift from a friend, family member or even a stranger. Say, thank you. But remember also to pay the generosity forward.

Cancer (June 21 - July 22)

Tarot card: Queen of Pentacles

You're on a mission to level up! A passion project can help you to make your mark in the world. Your skills can demonstrate an ability to manage a leadership role at a high level. Your reliability, smarts and know-how can open doors for you.

Leo (July 23 - August 22)

Tarot card: Six of Wands

What brings you a sense of fulfillment? It's important to know what helps you to feel happy. When you know yourself well, you're able to make wise choices. If you keep doing things you know aren't good for you, it only puts you further from your heart's desires. Today, start being true to yourself and pick according to your sense of joy.

Virgo (August 23 - September 22)

Tarot card: Two of Pentacles

Don't delegate your thinking to someone else. Instead, be that person who always checks a situation and determines what can improve things. When you take action, you learn to trust your judgment. You start to make quicker and better decisions. If there's a problem, you may be the one who solves them easily.

Libra (September 23 - October 22)

Tarot card: Page of Cups

Wow. Someone may capture your heart today. You may spot a person who seems to have all the right stuff, and you're interested in getting to know them better. Don't hesitate to express your interest or intrigue. You never know, Libra. They may be thinking the same thing about you.

Scorpio (October 23 - November 21)

Tarot card: Nine of Wands

A prenuptial agreement can be a great idea. Marriage is a huge decision, and while it may seem to imply that there's a lack of trust in your relationship, the paper can help to foster a stronger sense of togetherness. You see that you're both in this relationship not to get something out of it but to enhance your lives together through love.

Sagittarius (November 22 - December 21)

Tarot card: Three of Pentacles

How can you make the world a better place? Create a list of your talents. You may donate time and your skills to a nursing home to help the elderly or give time to

Capricorn (December 22 - January 19)

Tarot card: Nine of Cups

You are enticing, Capricorn. People love a mysterious person. Who doesn't love to be charmed or to view a person as enchantingly interesting? You can compel others to do what you would enjoy doing and have fun doing so.

Aquarius (January 20 - February 18)

Tarot card: Eight of Wands, reversed

You have a right to change your mind. You might have thought your initial decision was good, but time, new information, or a loss of interest can make your initial decision less desirable. A lack of interest may be enough to decide this isn't for you. It's not what you thought it would be.

Pisces (February 19 - March 20)

Tarot card: Four of Wands, reversed

Focusing on one person or thing can seem like a great idea for work, but you are a complex person with many layers. It's important to have a variety of interests and to try new things each day. You want to feed your mind and cultivate an enriching life.

Aria Gmitter, M.S, M.F.A., is YourTango's Senior Editor of Horoscopes and Spirituality. She studies with the Midwestern School of Astrology and is a member of the South Florida Astrological Association.