Love Horoscopes For Each Zodiac Sign On February 18, 2024

Romance advice is here for each zodiac sign in astrology. Here's the day's love horoscope for Sunday, February 18, 2024, showing how romance comes into play in relationships.

What today's love horoscope has in store for each zodiac sign on Sunday, February 18, 2024:

Aries

Connect with a friend and enjoy their company. Life is better with people in it. The last day of this Aquarius season closes out your sector of friendships. Start meeting new people online or via Meetup groups. Choose hobbies you'll enjoy doing with your mate or find an activity that brings the two of you closer.

Taurus

Your partner either compliments your life or they do not. There are a few things that happen in between. The last day of this Aquarius season closes out your career sector and public reputation. This is a good day to aim high for yourself and not allow others to hold you down from your truth.

Gemini

Study love. The last day of this Aquarius season closes out your educational sector, and so many things about relationships are left to learn. Pick up an older copy of John Gray's Men Are from Mars and Women Are from Venus to read a few chapters. Enjoy talking about the future and have a few laughs.

Cancer

Some things are best left in the background and not brought to light. The last day of this Aquarius season closes out your secrets sector. This is a day for discernment about what you say and what you do. You won't want to confide personal and intimate details over the next few days. Instead, talk to a therapist and share why you feel a need to divulge the past.

Leo

Let your partner know that you care. The last day of this Aquarius season closes out your commitment sector. This is a great day for honoring your promises and doing things as a team. You will want to aim for fairness and demonstrate kindness in all things.

Virgo

Allow yourself time to relax and take your significant other with you. The last day of this Aquarius season closes out your health and wellness sector. This is a great day for working out a schedule to incorporate workout time with your mate. Include a daily walk routine.

Libra

Do something romantic, Libra, and if you have a person in mind whom you'd like to do it with, extend a romantic gesture that entices the deal. The last day of this Aquarius season closes out your pleasure sector. This is your chance to plan a memory worth keeping. Maybe go for a walk along the beach to hold hands or take a hike in nature and celebrate with a couple's selfie photo to share on social.

Scorpio

It's never too late for a nostalgic evening that allows you to walk down memory lane to learn about other couples and their craft. The last day of this Aquarius season closes out your family and home sector. This may be a wonderful time to revisit your home state or to plan a trip to a nice part of the country that allows you to have a sweet escape.

Sagittarius

Conversations can be fun and fulfilling; this might be the night for a trivia game. The last day of this Aquarius season closes out your communication sector. This is the perfect time to pull out old board games like Monopoly, or you might enjoy a simple card game. Try not to dominate conversations today. Go with the flow.

Capricorn

A romantic meal by candlelight at home may be the income-saving idea you need for a quiet date night at home. The last day of this Aquarius season closes out your money and finance sector. Avoid talking about expenses or money matters if you are in a tired mood or your partner is not open to exploring things right now.

Aquarius

Make time for yourself, Aquarius. The last day of this Aquarius season closes out your personal identity sector, and self-love is so important for you right now. If you have areas of your life that you've neglected, this is a great day for reconnecting with your purpose and committing to put yourself first before overly promising .

Pisces

What's love without dreams? The last day of this Aquarius season closes out your spirituality sector, and it's the perfect day for sitting outside watching the stars roll around or doing a late-night nature walk. While you may not be a big fan of small talk, tonight can be an exception where you seek to connect rather than solve life problems.

Aria Gmitter, M.S, M.F.A., is YourTango's Senior Editor of Horoscopes and Spirituality. She studies with the Midwestern School of Astrology and is a member of the South Florida Astrological Association.