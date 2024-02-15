Love Horoscope For February 16, 2024 — Venus Enters Aquarius

The love horoscope for February 16, 2024, brings the energy of Venus entering Aquarius. Here's how it affects your love life, relationships, marriage, and more.

What today's love horoscope has in store for each zodiac sign on Friday, February 16, 2024:

Aries

Meet new people, Aries. Venus enters Aquarius, activating your solar house of friends. This is a great time for expanding your social reach online or through mutual friends. You may meet a new person where you feel a connection through the introduction of a friend. You are popular during this time, and it makes you look and feel a confidence boost.

Taurus

Your relationship may put you in a new light, Taurus. Venus enters Aquarius, activating your solar house of social status. Your partner may undergo some changes in their career, and it can elevate your social status. Your career boosts, and things begin to develop positively for you.

Gemini

Be open-minded, Gemini. Venus enters Aquarius, activating your solar house of philosophy and how you think. This is a great time to challenge some preconceived notions of love. Listening can help you to be a stronger partner, best friend, and lover to your significant other.

Cancer

What do you need to know about your partner, Cancer? Venus enters Aquarius, activating your solar house of intimacy and secrets. This is a great time to ask 31 Questions of your partner. If your relationship needs help, it's also a good time to look for a marital or relationship therapist.

Leo

Are you ready to make a commitment and go exclusive? Venus enters Aquarius, activating your solar house of partnerships and marriage. You may feel more open and receptive to traditional marriage or the idea of moving in with your partner. You may find that you prefer a coupled status to a single life.

Virgo

Can you schedule some extra quality time for a regular date night? Venus enters Aquarius, activating your solar house of daily routines and health topics.

This is a great time to work on a new schedule so that you and your partner can spend more quality time together. Participate in couple's fitness, walks or even take a dance class together.

Libra

What is lacking in your love life, Libra? Venus enters Aquarius, activating your solar house of play and pleasure. This is a great time to schedule a couple's massage or to go on a mini vacation. You might enjoy running errands today and use that time to catch a movie, take a mini-paint class or see a museum or park.

Scorpio

Are you hoping to expand your family soon? Venus enters Aquarius, activating your solar house of family. This is a great time to introduce a new person to your parents and family.

You might also want to talk about the future and see if you and your partner are on the same page about things like marriage, finances, real estate, and career goals.

Sagittarius

What's on your mind when it comes to love, Sagittarius? Venus enters Aquarius, activating your solar house of communication. Write a love letter to your future self. Consider journaling your thoughts during this time. Make extra time for conversations that are deep and meaningful.

Capricorn

Love can be a big investment of time and energy, Capricorn, and you'll need to know that it's worth it for you. Venus enters Aquarius, activating your solar house of personal value. This is a great time to set boundaries and prioritize your life. What do you want to make more time for? What deserves less of your attention?

Aquarius

Who are you in love and how do you change when you're not in a relationship? Venus enters Aquarius, activating your solar house of identity. This is a great day for self-reflection, especially if you have recently gone through a breakup. Use this time for healing and growth.

Pisces

Your soulmate could manifest during this time, Pisces. Venus enters Aquarius, activating your solar house of spirituality. This is a great time to reconnect with any practices you're familiar with or want to begin to incorporate into your daily life, like meditation, prayer or fasting with your partner.

Aria Gmitter, M.S, M.F.A., is YourTango's Senior Editor of Horoscopes and Spirituality. She studies with the Midwestern School of Astrology and is a member of the South Florida Astrological Association.