Horoscope For February 21, 2024

The Moon enters the zodiac sign of Leo on February 21, 2024. We find the courage to do things we love when the Moon is in this fire sign. Thanks to the Sun in Pisces, we are empathetic and caring, perhaps too much at times. Find out what this means for every one per this Wednesday's astrology forecast.

Your zodiac sign's daily horoscope for Wednesday, February 21, 2024.

Aries (March 21 - April 19)

You were born to have fun, Aries. As the first sign of the zodiac, you're naturally driven toward child-like playfulness. Lucky for you, the Moon enters Leo, your solar house of play and creativity. This opens a vast amount of imaginative energy for you. Use it to think about the future and to envision what your life could be.

Taurus (April 20 - May 20)

Life's comfort is what you long for, and when you feel like you're getting the best of everything, it sets your mind for success. The Moon enters Leo, your solar house of home and family. This is the perfect day to set the tone for the week by planning a few home-cooked meals from home. You may enjoy lighting the fireplace if it's a cool evening and watching a few comedy or family-friendly films to remind you of how good life can be.

Gemini (May 21 - June 20)

Be brave, Gemini, and say what you really want to say. The Moon enters Leo, your solar house of communication. The Moon in this sign is big, bold and a bit brazen. You could come across a bit stronger than you usually do when you speak your mind. However, if you're hoping to be clearly heard, this is a day to be open and honest about your thoughts, wants and feelings.

Cancer (June 21 - July 22)

You know what you want, and now all you have to do is get it. The Moon enters Leo, your solar house of money. This is your time to invest in things that help elevate you in life, from nice clothing to investing money in your appearance via a nice manicure or a haircut. Take a little extra time getting ready today, and if possible, consider wearing the color red for luck.

Leo (July 23 - August 22)

It's never too late to pursue your personal goals. The Moon enters Leo, your solar house of personal development and identity. This is the time to set the bar high and believe you can reach it. Make a plan. Get yourself an accountability partner. Ask for someone to help you push beyond your limitations by encouraging you to overcome your own objections or feelings that a certain journey is too hard for you right now.

Virgo (August 23 - September 22)

You don't have to stay friends or play nice with people you know aren't good for you. The Moon enters Leo, your solar house of hidden enemies, and it helps you to feel braver and more determined to cut certain relationships off. A little bit of self-pride may help you to finally feel like this is the right thing for you to do, even if others try to encourage you to allow boundaries to be crossed or to make excuses for an individual who has been unkind.

Libra (September 23 - October 22)

Branch out. Why play small when you can become who you want to be? The Moon enters Leo, your solar house of friendships. As a Libra, you're a natural at making friends and helping others to feel good around you. This week is perfect for attending membership meetings, attending new events, and mingling. You're ready to know some faces and perhaps enter new social circles.

Scorpio (October 23 - November 21)

Why not apply for the job you think you could never get? When the Moon enters Leo, your solar house of career and social status, and it boosts your confidence to be bold and to apply for what you want. Sometimes, moving in a new direction can help you to attract the types of opportunities you desire at this stage of your professional life.

Sagittarius (November 22 - December 21)

Take the course. The Moon enters Leo, your solar house of higher learning helping you to pursue knowledge in subjects that interest you. You don't need an excuse to sign up for a class that you want to take. Your desire for it can be enough.

Capricorn (December 22 - January 19)

Ask for what you want, and watch how things flow your way. The Moon enters Leo, your solar house of secrets and shared resources. This is a great time to apply for a loan or to see if you can get a credit limit increase. Ask for a line extension or see if your bank has incentives for the money you are investing.

Aquarius (January 20 - February 18)

If you want to be in an exclusive relationship see where your partner stands on the topic. The Moon enters Leo, your solar house of commitments. You may find that you're both ready to level up and take your love to a new level.

Pisces (February 19 - March 20)

Test the waters with a new angle at work. The Moon enters Leo, your solar house of daily routines. Start something new and try a different way of getting things done. You may be so glad to discover an improved approach that works better for your needs.

Aria Gmitter, M.S, M.F.A., is YourTango's Senior Editor of Horoscopes and Spirituality. She studies with the Midwestern School of Astrology and is a member of the South Florida Astrological Association.