Horoscopes For February 17 Bring Incredible Energy To Each Zodiac Sign

The Moon will be in fixed and stubborn Taurus today, but there's an incredible stellium of energy in Aquarius that pushes boundaries and helps us to make big changes. Here's what could be in store for your zodiac sign on February 17, 2024.

Aries (March 21 - April 19)

You've got the gift of gab, Aries. The Moon spends the day in Gemini, your solar house of communication. It's a great day for writing a blog, starting a podcast or having an important business meeting. You're able to speak with clarity and get your point across well.

Taurus (April 20 - May 20)

Spend your money wisely. The Moon spends the day in Gemini, your solar house of money and personal finances. Focus on the practical aspects of business and what can provide a sense of security. Make decisions that align with your personal values and what feels right to you.

Gemini (May 21 - June 20)

What do you want to do more than anything else in the world? The Moon spends the day in Gemini, your solar house of personal identity. Reflection can be an important part of your day. Practice mindfulness. Remember, people are mirrors, and when you see something you like or dislike in them, it's time to work on that area in your own life.

Cancer (June 21 - July 22)

Search within, Cancer. The Moon spends the day in Gemini, your solar house of spirituality and hidden things. It's good to spend a little bit of time on your own. In solitude, you get to hear your inner voice. You gain insight and wisdom into the future and what you need to change to make big improvements.

Leo (July 23 - August 22)

Time to branch out and meet new people, Leo. The Moon spends the day in Gemini, your solar house of networking and business friendships. This is a great day for launching a new project that promotes change in a community. Build relationships with like-minded people who share information about the industry you're most interested in.

Virgo (August 23 - September 22)

Apply for the job, Virgo. The Moon spends the day in Gemini, your solar house of career and social status. You're an ambitious person, so of course, you're eager to climb the ladder of success. Today, show others you're willing to take on new responsibilities and grow your role in a company, job, or position.

Libra (September 23 - October 22)

Do you want to go back to college? The Moon spends the day in Gemini, your solar house of higher education. Travel can be a great way to learn new things and expand your mind. You can take a course oversees or plan to listen to a lecture by a traveling college or university professor who is coming to your area or to your alma mater.

Scorpio (October 23 - November 21)

What do you not want others to know or have access to? The Moon spends the day in Gemini, your solar house of shared resources and secrets. You never know what luck you'll have until it happens randomly. A loss may lead you to a bigger gain down the road. You may find that it's easier for you get approved for a loan or even a line increase on a credit card.

Sagittarius (November 22 - December 21)

It's time to decide if this is what you want, Sagittarius. The Moon spends the day in Gemini, your solar house of commitments and marriage. This is the perfect day for spending more one-on-one time with someone special. You will enjoy working through a project with your significant other. If you're single, a coworker or friend may become part of your daily team to help you get important work done.

Capricorn (December 22 - January 19)

Adjust your schedule, Capricorn. The Moon spends the day in Gemini, your solar house of daily routines and health. Taking care of yourself can be made a priority today. Life can get busy, and you give your time away to everyone else but yourself. Flip things around beginning with adding your physical and emotional well-being at the top of your list.

Aquarius (January 20 - February 18)

It's time to play and have fun, Aquarius. The Moon spends the day in Gemini, your solar house of creativity. There's nothing wrong with pursuing the things that bring you happiness and joy. In fact, today's perfect for choosing happiness and doing the little things that you love. Play good music. Pick up a new art piece for your home. Dance when you can.

Pisces (February 19 - March 20)

What comforts make you feel good inside, Pisces? The Moon spends the day in Gemini, your solar house of home. Explore your emotional roots. What experiences have led you to view the world as you are now? This day is perfect for journaling and exploring your family's genealogy, history and past.

