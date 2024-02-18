3 Zodiac Signs Do Their Absolute Best And See Big Improvements On February 19

It's not really a rare occurrence when we take a look at something we've done and recognize that we've put a huge amount of effort into it, only to find out that whatever we've just come up with is not that great after all. Now, today's problem, February 19, 2024, in particular, is that there's nothing wrong with what we've produced, and our efforts are just fine. It's that we 'think' we aren't doing well enough, and so much of that falls on the transit of Moon trine Saturn.

While Saturn energy can bring out our best, it tends to send us on a path of self-discovery before we can actually see what it is that we're doing. Moon trine Saturn strips away our confidence so that we can really be honest with ourselves. That's how we are eventually able to take this transit and use it towards rebuilding confidence and creating excellence out of it.

For three zodiac signs, February 19, 2024, is going to be a very serious day of self-reflection and questioning. Are we good enough? Are we failing miserably? The truth is that we are doing our best, and the presence of Moon trine Saturn is like a drill sergeant who continues to tell us to do better because, somehow, we'll become better if we continue to put in the effort.

Three zodiac signs work hard to improve on February 19, 2024:

1. Aries

(March 21 - April 19)

The only thing worse than not doing your best, in your opinion, is knowing you haven't done your best while worrying that others may notice. This is pure opinion, mind you, and as an Aries, this makes up so much of what has you being as excellent a worker as you are. You want to be number one; you are a winner, a true survivor, a person of intense value and integrity. You can accept nothing short of victory.

What troubles you on this day, February 19, 2024, is that during the transit of Moon trine Saturn, you can't help but feel that for all you've done in a particular work situation, you don't feel like you've done enough. This could be because you didn't get the response you were counting on or because you know yourself that you didn't give it your all.

Now, giving it your all is what you're all about, so you'd know whether your heart was into it or not. What you might feel is that because your heart actually isn't into the work you've done on this day, February 19, 2024, others can tell, and you don't want to be called out on it. So, it's a mixture of knowing you didn't do your best and realizing that others have noticed. That's what puts the funk in your day.

2. Libra

(September 23 - October 22)

There's a lot of work that you've set up for yourself to do, and while in the beginning, it all seemed worthy and fun, it's not starting to become way too much of a boring routine for you, and you aren't sure you can come up with the goods that you've promised. You know that you are incredible at what you do and that no one can do it as well as you. Are you really bringing it on this day, February 19, 2024? Probably not, Libra.

During the transit of Moon trine Saturn, you might feel as though you have lost interest in the big project that you promised to come through with, and now it's just a phone-in on your part. You do not like being the person who shows up with a mediocre product, but you aren't inspired enough to really get your hands dirty with this project. So, you know that you're not doing your best, and on some level, that bothers you.

What you are really most concerned with, however, is that someone will notice that what you've brought to the table is inferior, as you are hoping not to be noticed in this way. You are very conscious that you have done a less-than-stellar job, and while you aren't inspired to do better, you'll just have to accept that you may be criticized for delivering shoddy goods on this day, February 19, 2024, during Moon trine Saturn.

3. Capricorn

(December 22 - January 19)

You are nothing if not a perfectionist of the highest order, and so when you come up with something that you know is sub-standard, then it almost physically hurts you. You are not someone who can tolerate laziness or lack of concentration in your work, and on this day, February 19, 2024, you feel as though you did yourself a serious disservice by doing what you feel is less than your best.

February 19, 2024, shows you that during the transit of Moon trine Saturn, you are way too harsh on yourself. The problem here is that you are always way too harsh on yourself. You are way too much of a driven, controlling perfectionist, and you place the worst burden on yourself. This day shows you that if you aren't at peak performance, then you feel bad about even showing up.

You really need to give yourself a break, Capricorn. What you do is outstanding, and it's only human to be imperfect, so let yourself have a moment or two when you're not standing in judgment against yourself. Nobody else expects you to be more than you are, so why do you want this kind of life? Go easy on yourself. Forgive yourself when you aren't an Olympian ... it's OK. You're still the best, no matter what you do.

Ruby Miranda interprets I Ching, Tarot, Runes, and Astrology. She gives private readings and has worked as an intuitive reader for over 20 years.