3 Zodiac Signs See Big Luck In Love On February 19, 2024

With Moon sextile Jupiter in town, it's hard to go wrong, and why? This transit, which delights us on February 19, 2024, allows us to expand our minds so that we can finally understand what someone else has been trying to tell us for a long, long time.

While that might seem somewhat comical, the reality is that we aren't always that open to listening, even to our romantic partners.

What makes this day luckiest in love for three particular zodiac signs?

This transit, Moon sextile Jupiter, shows us that what was once closed off in our minds is now an open book, and that implies that we will literally recognize our limits. How we recognize them comes to us the moment we realize that we've just surpassed them, which is what the three zodiac signs will be doing on February 19, 2024.

What is also set up is a situation where our partner sees the lightbulb over our heads and realizes that we've finally caught on. That's a very, very good thing. So, let's use this day to continue to grow and stay open. If we love our partners and things are going relatively well, let's take that expansive energy that comes with Moon sextile Jupiter and grow in our love so that the future looks even more inviting.

These are the three zodiac signs to have the luckiest love horoscopes on February 19, 2024:

1. Gemini

(May 21 - June 20)

There are so many times in your life when you realize that you've been wrong about certain things and that you are more than happy to learn a lesson, even if learning that lesson came about the hard way. You are someone who really wants this one life of yours to be as happy as it can be, and you know that you are responsible for making that happen.

When it comes to love and romance, you feel as though you never get it right ... that is, until you do, which is what will happen on February 19, 2024.

This day brings you a very fortunate transit, Moon sextile Jupiter. It is during this event that all of your previous experience in love shows up to help you make an important decision on this day, February 19, 2024. The decision you will make has something to do with speaking up ... or withholding. You will choose to withhold, as this is most definitely the better choice.

What's going on is that you have learned that you are not always right and that in the past, when you expressed what you believe is right, you ended up either breaking your partner's heart or simply condescending to them in such a way that it's insulting.

This is the day you decide that your opinion may, indeed, be wrong. You will hold off on saying this opinion because if you speak up, a fight will ensue, and you certainly don't want that.

2. Cancer

(June 21 - July 22)

Instead of walking out on your partner in the middle of them saying what's on their mind, this is the day, February 19, 2024, that you stick around and listen to them with your good ears.

You have noticed that you've become intolerant and don't like this trait. When did you become so impatient and jaded? When did you become the person who literally walks out on another when they are in the middle of speaking their truth?

Ah, that's how Moon sextile Jupiter works on your personality, Cancer. It is during this cosmic aspect that it hits you. Perhaps you need to go easier on this person, considering you committed to them to love, honor and cherish them through thick and thin.

You may suddenly find that during Moon sextile Jupiter, you want to be that honorable person once again and that you may be ready to put aside that intolerant 'other' person you became. It's a very good choice, too, as you don't want your relationship to become strange and you don't want to develop into two strangers living together. Your partner is much more easygoing than you are.

This day, February 19, will have you wondering where you went wrong, and it will also have you recognizing certain patterns in a way that you will change them for the better.

3. Sagittarius

(November 22 - December 21)

You are so adamant about changing your life for the better that you ramrod your way over your partner's head, completely missing the boat when it comes to sensitivity. You have these great, amazing intentions, and you really want your love life to be as excellent as it can be. During Moon sextile Jupiter on February 19, 2024, you are going to realize something wild: you're doing it all without their consent.

You forgot to include your partner in your mad dash to make things better with this very person. Like a splash of ice-cold water on your face, this transit, Moon sextile Jupiter, comes in with a gentle reminder that this is a job meant for two. Wow, what a realization and so obvious, too. This is where Moon sextile Jupiter takes over and shows you how to do this successfully.

February 19, 2024, is the day that you and your partner really get into it, as in a realistic, down-to-earth conversation that could potentially change both of your lives for the better. 'better' is what your entire goal way until you realize that you were being a control freak about it all. The relaxed atmosphere that comes with Moon sextile Jupiter is what will help you ground yourself so that you can do the work as a team rather than as a boss.

Ruby Miranda interprets I Ching, Tarot, Runes, and Astrology. She gives private readings and has worked as an intuitive reader for over 20 years.