3 Zodiac Signs May Fall Out Of Love & End Their Relationships This Week

There's something about the week after Valentine's Day that seems to jump start a lot of interesting feelings for many zodiac signs. It's at this point of the year when we decide to take certain things seriously, like nutrition, regular exercise and relationships. Yes, relationships. There's no more kidding around at this point. During the week of February 19 - 25, 2024, some zodiac signs want answers, action and something they can rely on.

Astrologically, this week marks the time when three zodiac signs may end their romantic relationships because they are finally at the point where they can admit that something is wrong and also that the wrongness cannot and will not change. Hence, it's likely time to end it once and for all.

We've got Moon trine Saturn at the top of the week, showing us that we can no longer hide from the truth, no matter how obvious it is. We have a Leo Moon to give us the strength to go through with it, Venus conjunct with Mars to let us know that this is real, and Mercury in Pisces to make sure we and our partners understand what's going on here. Lastly, we have a Full Moon to make sure it really does happen. This is a week for action, and these three zodiac signs will be ending it with their partners.

The three zodiac signs likely to end relationships & fall out of love the week of February 19 - 25, 2024:

1. Cancer

Well, you gave it the old college try, and what you've come up with is a 'no-go' on the relationship status. You did what you thought was right. Now that you're this far into the year, you've come to recognize very clearly that what you have with the person you're in a romantic relationship with is ... well ... not enough. That's what gets you, Cancer. This week you will see all too well that this relationship is mediocre at best, and that won't do.

This is when you call it off. Let's face it: You aren't here to nurture mediocrity. You don't want to think of yourself as someone who settles for the average. While you're well aware that life does have its 'average' moments, you are someone who looks forward to things, and being in love and having fun is one of those things. Unfortunately, that's not what you're experiencing with the person you are present with.

You'll likely end it at some point during the week of February 19 - 25, 2024 — and you'll be happy you did. There's just too much 'nothing' going on, and you need 'something.' You don't see yourself as the hero here; you want it over and done with. The sooner, the better.

2. Scorpio

Yeah, yeah, this isn't going to work, and you both know it. You gave it a good try, and now you both are ready to admit that this relationship is going nowhere fast. What's good about it all is that you're both in agreement, and what's hard about it is making it official. Still, that's what's happening, and ending the relationship during the week of February 19 - 25, 2024.

If it were someone other than the person you are presently with, you might have a hard time making this decision, but the one you are with is really not somebody you can tolerate any longer. The truth is, you don't love this person, and there's a very good chance they don't love you either, so why bother trying? This isn't good as a pretense, nor is it good as a temporary fling. It's just not working, anyway you slice it.

This week you both decide what to do logistically when it comes to ending it once and for all. Neither of you wants it to get to the point where you're at each other's throats, especially because you started as such good friends. Maybe you can remain friends, but first things first. The romance part must end, and that's happening at some point during February 19 - 25, 2024.

3. Capricorn

If only you had thought of this earlier, then you'd have spared yourself the grief of having to end this relationship this week. Still, it's better late than never, and while you might wallow in self-pity, wondering why you gave so much of your time away to this person that you are inevitably going to leave, you still can't help but feel that it's not soon enough.

That's all fine, Capricorn. At some point during the week of February 19 - 25 you will get what you want done. you are very much supported by transits that are here to continuously remind you of what you don't like about the person you call 'partner.' Your soon-to-be 'ex' is someone who genuinely cannot appreciate you or your efforts, and you have finally realized that they just don't deserve you, at least, in your opinion.

That's when it all goes downhill for you. What you see is now something you can't 'un-see,' and that means it's time to act on your insight. What you've wanted from this person never happened. Not only that, it deteriorated during the time you were together, and if you continue, you feel as though you'll lose your mind, your soul, and all of your precious time. It's time to skedaddle. The end is nigh, my friend, and it all goes down from February 19 - 25, 2024.

Ruby Miranda interprets I Ching, Tarot, Runes, and Astrology. She gives private readings and has worked as an intuitive reader for over 20 years.