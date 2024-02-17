3 Zodiac Signs Whose Love Lives Drastically Improve The Week Of February 19 - 25

By the time we've gotten through the week of February 19 to 25, 2024, three zodiac signs will be able to pat themselves on the back and say, 'Well done, me.' We are definitely going to step up and do our best this week, especially when it comes to defending our love lives and fighting for what we think is right in love, romance and devotion.

A lot is rubbing us the wrong way in terms of astrological transits; it's as if we are being romantically tested. To that, these three zodiac signs say, "Ha!" If we pay attention to the details, then we will win this week and all of its fortunes. However, if we only take in what we see for face value, we will miss out on something very important. In other words, this week tests us for superficiality. Are we deep, or are we superficial? That's the test, and these three zodiac signs will pass this test unknowingly.

The Leo Moon puts us in a strong state of mind to begin with, which allows us to cruise through astral conditions such as Venus conjunct Mars and Moon opposite Mercury. But it will be the Full Moon in Virgo on February 24 that really allows us to see that we have a choice here: Do we trust our partners, or do we doubt them due to some meaningless detail that we've discovered? Chances are, we will find our way straight to the top, where we will shine together in love.

The three zodiac signs who see drastic improvements in their love lives the week of February 19 to 25, 2024:

1. Taurus

If you put your mind to it, you could come up with a full list of things to discuss with your romantic partner during the week of February 19 - 25, 2024. if you are honest with yourself, some of those items are pretty awful. However, you really are tired of hearing your voice as you complain, and you'd like to concentrate on what's good in the relationship, and this week will help you to do that with success.

You'll find that from February 19 to 25, the good outweighs the bad in many ways. If you spend too much time focusing on what makes this person so wrong all the time, you'll end up wasting so much of your own precious time. That's why this week is such a good turn for you. In weighing the good and the bad, you find out that the good is well worth fighting for.

And that is what you will be doing: fighting for the good, and you, Taurus, are a very strong fighter. In fact, you may even find that if someone offers you so unsolicited advice on why you should leave the person you are with, you'll end up telling them to mind their own business. This week is for healing and getting back to the way things once were. It's not impossible, and both of you are willing to learn and try.

2. Virgo

You've seen the days with your partner when things like communication were simply not available to you. You have spent many days just grunting at each other, whether in approval or disapproval. It's as if your relationship degraded to a place where you were both scared of each other's reaction and what this week brings back is the idea that you really can talk to each other.

What you'll see happening during February 19 to 25 is that the person you are with is the same person they always were, which means that you have a best friend in the romantic partner that you've signed on to be with. This week has so much potential for both of you. If only you could just remember that you really are best friends. Don't sacrifice communication to fear; that's a one-way ticket to an ending.

Use the astrological powers this week to get back in touch with that wonderful and unique understanding that you both have of each other. The person you love is so totally original and different, and that's why you love them. If you need to take a deep look into yourself to see where you have to change, then do so. Stay open so that things really can improve. Believe in the power of change and acceptance.

3. Pisces

You may not always get along with the person you are with. There is no way you're going to let anyone say anything negative about them, which is what you might find happening during the week of February 19 - 25. A family member is about to tell you their opinion of the person you love. You're already mad at them for thinking that you'd be open to hearing their thoughts on this topic. You're not.

And due to the oppositional transits this week, you will find that you are just as ready to defend your mate as this family member is to condemn them. You are strong and fierce, and you aren't letting anyone say a thing about the person you love, even if that person isn't always the most perfect in the world to you. What they are is yours — your person.

You will find that you are able to forgive the person you are with, but not the person who verbally attacks them. You know where your loyalties lie, and they are complete with your romantic partner. Let the feathers fly. You are nonplussed. You know who you love, and you will fight for them, tooth and nail, as this is your partner. This topic is now closed for discussion.

