5 Chinese Zodiac Signs Luckiest In Love In March 2024

Beautiful love and beautiful luck are in store for those who know how to uphold their self-respect. They gravitate toward green flags and away from red ones. That's the wisdom of March 2024 in matters of the heart.

While five Chinese zodiac signs will have the best experience if they lean into this — namely, Ox, Rooster, Pig, Monkey and Rat — it will benefit the rest of the zodiac signs too.

The I Ching hexagram of love this month is Fire over Earth (#35), changing to Fire over Mountain (#56). It urges you to remember that you are worthy of love and respect.. Because within each one of us resides a beautiful soul full of extraordinary potential and the capacity for transformation.

So if someone isn't capable of acknowledging that, whether they are people in your inner circle or a significant other, perhaps it's time to expand your horizon and shake off the mental shackles binding you to the wrong people or place.

After all, lucky in love are those who find people (both platonic and romantic) who genuinely value them. They can see the beautiful soul within their heart, regardless of what they may look like superficially or what their cultural, economic or societal background might be.

Now let's focus on the five Chinese zodiac signs who are the luckiest in love in March.

Five Chinese zodiac signs who are luckiest in love in March:

1. Ox

(1949, 1961, 1973, 1985, 1997, 2009, 2021)

Ox, if you are single, your luck in love this month is incredibly strong. Some of you will unlock your goddess/god charisma because of it. Others will suddenly become more magnetic and intriguing to potential partners. If you are receptive, this luck can help you build a powerful foundation that will eventually help you find your true soulmate.

If you are in a relationship, trust your luck and make big plans. You will be pleasantly surprised when everything falls into place better than expected and comes through with extra perks. You and your significant other will definitely not forget these experiences anytime soon.

2. Rooster

(1945, 1957, 1969, 1981, 1993, 2005, 2017)

Rooster, if you are single, your luck in love this month results from a growing force behind the scenes. All the small things you have done over the last many months to strengthen yourself and be your own best friend will now pay off in the most magnificent manner possible. So be prepared for something truly serendipitous.

If you are in a relationship, you will feel like a king/queen. Every single time something amazing happens (in whichever area of life), you will reap secondary results in your love life. It will be a positive feedback loop that you and your significant other will be extremely thankful for!

3. Pig

(1947, 1959, 1971, 1983, 1995, 2007, 2019)

Pig, if you are single, your luck in love results from a manifestation ritual or exercise you did sometime back. In fact, if you employ the scripting technique, you will be pleasantly surprised when you dig up those pages and discover that almost everything has come true exactly as you wrote! Be prepared for some big celebrations.

If you are in a relationship, your intimate life with your significant other is highlighted as the area that will benefit from your luck in love. Just make sure not to kiss and tell! Where's the fun in that? You can enhance this luck by leaning into your favorite (or lucky) color and adding clothes of that kind to your intimate wardrobe.

4. Monkey

(1944, 1956, 1968, 1980, 1992, 2004, 2016)

Monkey, if you are single, your luck in love this month will protect you from unsavory characters in the arena of love. Then, once they have been cleared off the path, you will find yourself bombarded with signs and synchronicities everywhere, especially repeating numbers! Your soulmate is really close now.

If you are in a relationship, your luck in love this month is tied to objects that last. So find excuses to gift each other precious things this month, whether that's jewelry, a new house or a memorable vacation (where the memories will last). You can also get one of those clasped hands sculptures made for you and your partner. These items will be your lucky charms and anchor your relationship for the long haul.

5. Rat

(1948, 1960, 1972, 1984, 1996, 2008, 2020)

Rat, if you are single, your luck in love this month is a bit odd. It requires you to book a photography experience for yourself. Whether you engage a friend's help to create such wonders or book a professional studio with props, costumes, and the whole shebang, capturing your image in artistic styles will unlock your luck in love this month.

If you are in a relationship, make time for each other this month and prioritize your emotional well-being. You can do this through engaged conversations where both of you agree to set aside your phones and all distractions for half an hour or two. Your luck in love will then turn these moments into truly magical experiences!

Valeria Black is a Tarot Card Reader, astrologer and YouTuber with expertise in charm-casting, runes, and all things magic. She writes about astrology, tarot and spirituality.