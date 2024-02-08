Each Zodiac Sign's One-Card Tarot Reading For February 9, 2024

New Moon, new you? The New Moon is taking place in the sign of Aquarius, which points in the direction of the Star tarot card. The star tarot card invites us to share our knowledge and wisdom with others.

We find ourselves ready to keep one foot grounded in reality, to search within, and to cultivate our spiritual side. Let's explore what the tarot has to say for each zodiac sign this Friday.

Learn what your zodiac sign's daily tarot card reading has in store for you on Friday, February 09, 2024.

Aries (March 21 - April 19)

Tarot card: Five of Pentacles, reversed

Everyone has their share of ups and downs so be sure not to think problems define you or keep you in a certain position forever — despite what your feelings might tell you. The truth can help you to feel better, and even if you think that there's nothing to look forward to now, the future is bright.

Taurus (April 20 - May 20)

Tarot card: King of Cups, reversed

Feelings can change. You may feel strongly about a person or situation, but now you wonder where those emotions went. You may wonder if you have outgrown a love or found something new and interesting. This particular season of your life is about to end, and it's time to prepare mentally for the next one.

Gemini (May 21 - June 20)

Tarot card: Two of Cups, reversed

A breakup. You did not see this one coming. A person can't be made to love you even if you feel they could. You have to let them. have their freedom while you pursue your version of it.

Cancer (June 21 - July 22)

Tarot card: Ace of Cups

Something new is headed your way. You just have to be open to the possibilities. You could feel a special spark between you and another person that becomes the beginning of a new relationship.

Leo (July 23 - August 22)

Tarot card: Seven of Pentacles, reversed

Stop procrastinating. The good news is you can change whatever it might be. Take a moment to reflect on any potential self-sabotaging behaviors and dig into the root cause. What fears or beliefs might be fueling them? Furthermore, how might you want to shift your perspective for enhanced discipline and/or drive? Your best self and a future of hope and excitement await!

Virgo (August 23 - September 22)

Tarot card: The Chariot, reversed

You can take control of your life, but first, you have to be aware of the things that you are powerful against. Pay attention to what seems to stress you out when you're around. You may find that you can avoid it and not engage with those types of individuals, It serves as a reminder to become aware of any inner resistance and challenge it. You move closer to your dreams.

Libra (September 23 - October 22)

Tarot card: Three of Swords

Love can hurt. Deep emotional experiences teach you how to love others broadly and deeply. This is a beautiful time to tend to your inner child and cultivate a loving, gentle, compassionate attitude. Listen to your inner voice.

Scorpio (October 23 - November 21)

Tarot card: The Emperor, reversed

Why fight? No one enjoys an argumentative person. Today is one of those days where you give up your right to be correct and focus on the relationship instead. You may not win an argument with this mindset, but you can eventually overcome it.

Sagittarius (November 22 - December 21)

Tarot card: The Empress, reversed

If your feelings become a bit more than you can handle, remind yourself that this is just a small moment in time. You can work to make your day better. You don't have to become a victim of your circumstances. You are strong and resilient — a real fighter.

Capricorn (December 22 - January 19)

Tarot card: Two of Pentacles

Aquarius (January 20 - February 18)

Tarot card: Seven of Cups

Pisces (February 19 - March 20)

Tarot card: Queen of Swords

Aria Gmitter, M.S, M.F.A., is YourTango's Senior Editor of Horoscopes and Spirituality. She studies with the Midwestern School of Astrology and is a member of the South Florida Astrological Association.