Each Zodiac Sign's Weekly Horoscope For February 19 - 25, 2024

Sit back and relax. Your fortune is ready to be told. The stars have gathered together to tell the tale of what's to come. As we all know, nobody does it better than the universe when it comes to storytelling time.

Every zodiac sign here will be affected by the week's transits. We would do ourselves a favor by paying attention to the details. We are here to learn, decipher, figure out and improve. We are here to accept and discover, to try and fail, to try again and succeed. February 19 - 25, 2024, gives us much to work with, as the astrological transits that join us this week are far-reaching and profound in their lessons.

With the North Node conjunct Chiron and the Moon trine Saturn at the top of the week, we're already feeling as though we are working within a certain set of parameters. We will do our best as Moon opposite Pluto, Venus and Mars, showing us that it will not be 'that' easy.

We've got Venus conjunct with Mars and Mercury in Pisces to remind us that we need to stay on top of things regarding our love lives. With a Full Moon in Virgo on the 24th, we had better be conscious of where our minds take us. Moon trine Uranus sees us through, letting us know there's always hope around every corner.

Weekly horoscopes for February 19 - 25, 2024:

Aries

(March 21 - April 19)

Take it all in stride this week, Aries, as it looks like you're going through a few moments of serious indecision. The week of February 19 - 25, 2024, has you battling against your own better judgment. You may find that most of this week is about how you deal with others, mainly the people in your family.

While there's nothing to really worry about, you may find that the only thing on your mind is what's going on with that 'one' person, and that person could be a child or an adult, a relation, or a romantic partner. This person will have you minding your words and how you speak with them, almost to the point of feeling inhibited.

Dates and transits to keep in mind: Your important dates will fall on February 21, 22, and 24, as you'll definitely be grappling with ego issues during the Moon opposite Mars and Venus conjunct Mars.

That Full Moon will remind you that you really are in charge of your destiny, so don't let it get the best of you; take control. Do what you need to do this week, Aries, or you might find that you are going with a flow that isn't working for you. Stay on top of things.

Taurus

(April 20 - May 20)

February 19 - 25, 2024, has you feeling very strong about certain opinions that you've taken on, especially when it comes to your love life. You are usually very open-minded when it comes to your partner, but there's something you may want to discuss with them this week as you aren't that sure you can hold it in any longer. It's time to say what's on your mind, Taurus.

You can trust that all will go well, as your bold approach to communication usually does the trick. You aren't here to bulldoze your partner into accepting what you have to say, but you are fearless and adamant. You'll find that this tactic usually works well when you really want to penetrate their consciousness. Success is slated for you in this regard.

Dates and transits to keep in mind: If any dates really stand out for you, Taurus, you'll find that February 20, 21, 22 will be the most challenging for you regarding love and romance. While things seem to be looking good for you during this week, you might find that during the transits of Moon and Uranus and Moon square Jupiter, things between you and your partner aren't running as smoothly as you'd like, so be prepared to be patient.

Gemini

(May 21 - June 20)

With a Full Moon on February 19 - 25, 2024, almost everything you do seems to be leading towards that day, which falls on 24. You may feel on edge during most of the week, and much of your nervous energy revolves around work-related topics and communication.

You are happy to do all the tasks set aside for you, but you may find that during February 19 - 25, 2024, you crave creative acts. You really want to get your hands dirty with a project that will totally engage you. If you aren't able to find some spare time, you may see that you are easily aggravated and annoyed and that you may end up taking out your frustrations on others.

Dates and transits to keep in mind: This may not be the week you had in mind when it comes to rest and relaxation, so you're looking at February 22, 23, and 24 as days where your aggravation levels go up simply because you can't prevent certain things from taking place. Transits that affect you deeply this week are the Leo Moon, Venus conjunct Mars and Moon opposite Mercury. You may get into a mild argument with a co-worker at this time.

Cancer

(June 21 - July 22)

You may find that you are the first person in line when it comes to grabbing the best position to do things like this, making money or expressing yourself in love. What this basically means is that you are powerful during the week of February 19 - 25, 2024, and depending on where you want to focus this power, you will see success, so choose wisely.

Energy comes to you in the form of understanding and a great way with words, especially due to the presence of Mercury in your life this week. You are kind and compassionate, and you may even surprise yourself. The gifts you share are the gifts you receive. You learn that it's good to be generous with love, as it always comes back to you tenfold.

Dates and transits to keep in mind: While the week is more than likely an easy one for you to cope with, you'll see that you may butt heads with your romantic partner over the silliest of things during February 21, 23, and 24. That Full Moon energy really pulls your patience out and leaves you with very little understanding for a partner who seems to be going out of their way to annoy you. Moon opposite Saturn reminds you that if you want change, then it's up to you to name it and uphold it.

Leo

(July 23 - August 22)

You've got a great week to look forward to from February 19 - 25, 2024. if you can hold on, you might be able to make this week last and last in terms of your ability to create successful situations from less-than-perfect conditions. You have a great way with people during this time, Leo, and you'll find that your natural charm works wonders on the people you want to impress.

Getting your way comes very naturally during the week of February 19 - 25, 2024, but it's not all free and easy. You are more than happy to work for the success that seems to be this week's fate. You may also find that teamwork does you well and that if you are in a role of leadership, you'll fit the bill perfectly. You are helpful and a good teacher during this time.

Dates and transits to keep in mind: With a Leo Moon headed your way on February 21, you'll find that things are going well, especially if you are the one directing the whole process. You're in luck this week, Leo, as even the negatively charged transits seem to work in your favor. You derive strength from adversity during the transits of Moon opposite Mars, Moon opposite Mercury and Moon opposite Saturn. You can set an example for others as to how to rise above when the going gets tough.

Virgo

(August 23 - September 22)

When you're back on the block, as you will be during the week of February 19 - 25, 2024, you are most certainly someone to be reckoned with. You'll find that after all you've gone through to get here, your presence is not only appreciated but longed for. You are popular and needed this week, and you like the feeling that you've been missed. If you've taken time off, being back is going to be very helpful to both you and those around you.

Your mood is high, and you don't see it changing anytime too soon. With a Full Moon in your zodiac sign, you'll feel even more confident that your choices are right and that your decisions are being made wisely. Family encounters are filled with love during February 19 - 25, 2024. you may find that you and the gang will be planning future events very shortly.

Dates and transits to keep in mind: This week shows you that you are so much more capable than you give yourself credit for, as you will completely whip a certain situation that needs your undivided attention. February 19, 21, 23, and 24 are great days for you to step up and show others what you are made of. Transits that work in your favor this week are Venus conjunct Mars, the Full Moon in Virgo and Venus square Jupiter. You are a force of nature during this week.

Libra

(September 23 - October 22)

You'll see that you are more fluid than you think when it comes to arguments with a lover or standing your ground when someone tells you that you must do something this week, February 19 - 25, 2024. What this basically implies is that so much of your weekly lesson is about the need to bend. You are, at times, too stiff, and that will have you breaking if you don't learn to bend.

This is the perfect Libra lesson, and you'll be happy to find that bending works in your favor. Setting boundaries is a good thing, but you also have to learn that you can't set the walls so high that nothing can get in. If you want to be loved, then you must learn to compromise. The same goes in the workplace. If you want to make money, then you have to work.

Dates and transits to keep in mind: What doesn't kill you only makes you stronger, as the old cliche says, and that's how this week goes for you. February 19 immediately presents you with Moon trine Saturn, which may show up in your life as an argument about boundaries with a loved one. Moon trine Neptune, on February 21, allows you to resume this argument in such a way that you turn it around for the better. You are a smooth talker during this week, Libra, and it works very much in your favor.

Scorpio

(October 23 - November 21)

You've come to realize that if there's something that needs to be done in your life, it's not going to do itself, meaning that you are the mover and the shaker when it comes to cause and effect. You will recognize very clearly that during the week of February 19 - 25, 2024, if you don't do it, it won't get done, so that teaches you right off the bat that relying on others is not what this week requires of you.

What's awesome about all of this is that it is no biggie for you, as you like knowing what you have to do. It makes you feel fantastic when you are able to accomplish things on your own, without the help of others. You like knowing that you aren't waiting around for the hero to come in and make it all better because you're the hero this week. You are the one who makes it all happen.

Dates and transits to keep in mind: February 21 brings you a taste of Moon opposite Pluto, and in your way, you make it work. While others are disturbed by all the Mars energy that accompanies us all through this week, you'll be taking it all in stride as you are single-handedly able to get what you need to do without complaint. Your best transits are Moon opposite Mars, Mercury in Pisces and Moon trine Uranus. Be prepared to feel like a million bucks this week, Scorpio.

Sagittarius

(November 22 - December 21)

You need very little to get going. Recent experiences have shown you that you're ready, raring and able to make things happen for yourself in a big way. If you've been feeling down or depressed recently, you'll take that one little bit of inspiration and turn it into a mountain of hope.

You don't want to sit around and mope. During February 19 - 25, 2024, you will reject negativity and make way for the super positive to come into your life. Full Moon energy gears you up for more and more. By the time this transit rolls around, you'll be at the top of your game. You are a doer this week, Sagittarius, and it feels oh-so good.

Dates and transits to keep in mind: You'll experience a lot of freedom during the week, and your best days will fall on February 19, 22, and 24. Jupiter energy enlivens you and lets you feel as though you are super capable of creating near miracles. You aren't just confident. You're aware of your limits, and because of transits like the Leo Moon and Moon trine Jupiter, you feel that what you're about to bring to the table is nothing short of perfection.

Capricorn

(December 22 - January 19)

Solitude will do the trick for you during February 19 - 25, 2024, as you can't deal with the noise around you. But you are smart and very proactive, so getting yourself to a place of peace is something you have no problem finding. You aren't afraid of insulting anyone simply because you need some time alone.

When you do find yourself alone and at peace, you'll come up with some of your best ideas yet. You are working with all of the transits that seek to get the better of you. Yet, there is no way in the world that you'll let that happen. This week is about being the mastermind, the creator, the force behind the scenes.

Dates and transits to keep in mind: While this week may bring up a few old memories, you aren't afraid to take them in and use them to drum up personal power, as there's a lot of Saturn going on in your particular universe and on February 19 and 24, you're going to see that the past is what set you up for the present. This week can be a power week for you, Capricorn. Your most supportive transits will be Moon square Jupiter, Moon opposite Saturn and Moon trine Uranus.

Aquarius

(January 20 - February 18)

You've had to deal with so much over the last couple of weeks. By the time this week, February 19 - 25, 2024, comes around, you feel as though you are tired but well-seasoned. This means you are already used to this kind of mental ping-pong that you've been playing, and now you know the moves. You are prepared and ready, Aquarius. Bring it.

You're going to show yourself this week that you aren't as fearful as you believed yourself to be, even though that wasn't something you were ready to admit. Still, you won't be able to deny that this week has you feeling like some kind of superhero. You like this feeling. Even though it's new to you, you know you can continue to grow in this way as the weeks come and go.

Dates and transits to keep in mind: What you'll notice is that it really doesn't matter what day it is. You are going to make the best of it. However, transits such as Moon sextile Uranus, Moon square Uranus and Moon trine Uranus on February 20, 22, and 25 will be all there for you to take advantage of, as these dates really show you that there is nothing to be afraid of. You have come a long way, and this week shows you that you are unbeatable.

Pisces

(February 19 - March 20)

For the first time in quite a while, you might feel as though you are being humbled, and this may come in the form of how you treat a certain family member. During the week of February 19 - 25, 2024, you and this person will reunite. You may realize that you were too harsh on them and that it's time for you to either apologize or simply act in a different way towards them.

You stood on ceremony for so long with this person that you forgot that you actually love them, and that's what frees this week up for you, mentally and emotionally. You may come to realize that your vulnerability had you trapped in defense and that you need to come out of that comfort zone so that you can experience all the love that is waiting for you.

Dates and transits to keep in mind: February 21 and 23 are your luckiest days, but these days are also there for you to grow and learn lessons from, as the luck you get doesn't come for free. With Moon trine Neptune, you may feel as though you hit it rich, but you'll be humbled during the Full Moon in Virgo, so count your blessings while you have them. Mercury in Pisces allows you to feel free with your expressions, so know that you can trust yourself when it comes to telling someone how you feel.

Ruby Miranda interprets I Ching, Tarot, Runes, and Astrology. She gives private readings and has worked as an intuitive reader for over 20 years.