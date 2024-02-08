5 Zodiac Signs Will Have Beautiful Horoscopes On February 9, 2024

Great plans come together on February 9, 2024. After all, it's a beautiful New Moon day! While five zodiac signs — Cancer, Scorpio, Leo, Virgo and Gemini — will have the best experience under this influence, there's something here for everyone.

First of all, with the New Moon in Aquarius lighting up the sky tonight (figuratively), the energy is hyped about anything and everything progressive and different.

New adventures, new relationships, new habits and decisions to turn over a new leaf are all supported by this Moon. Plus, it's the Chinese Lunar New Year tomorrow, so many folks will be spending time with their families now and starting new together.

Jupiter in Taurus trine Lilith retrograde in Virgo is the second cosmic benefactor of the day. It wants us to remember that no matter how lucky we might get, we will still face challenges on our quest. Many of those challenges will help us discover parts of ourselves we didn't even know existed!

Sun in Aquarius and Saturn in Pisces add weight to these messages by urging us to tune into our inner child and merge it with our more adult selves today. It will bless us with the best of both worlds — an abundance of creativity and the discernment to know when to employ it and by how much. Now, let's focus on the five zodiac signs with the best horoscopes on February 9, 2024.

Five zodiac signs with the best horoscopes on February 9, 2024:

1. Cancer

(June 21 - July 22)

Best zodiac sign to work with: Gemini

Best area to focus on: Walking/Cycling

Best time of the day: 2 pm

Cancer, today's energy is here to hype you up! You have been diligent with your time and resources, especially your finances, and now you are ready to experience the good turns that come attached to those good decisions. The cosmic forces are here to lift you where you deserve to go.

If you feel called to, find some time to stroll or ride casually through a park in your neighborhood and contemplate what you wish to do next with your life. You may manifest those wishes!

2. Scorpio

(October 23 - November 21)

Best zodiac sign to work with: Cancer

Best area to focus on: Handmade crafts

Best time of the day: 5 pm

Scorpio, your hard work is paying off! Don't doubt that. Any obstacles on your path will now be removed, and new ones will be prevented from taking root. That's the universe's gift of the day. Send some gratitude into the ether or light some incense to show your appreciation.

Also, if you feel called to, the energy is perfect for engaging with your creative side somehow. Whatever you choose to do, let your hands be your tool of choice for channeling your ideas and inspiration. Intriguing results await!

3. Leo

(July 23 - August 22)

Best zodiac sign to work with: Virgo

Best area to focus on: Meditative listening

Best time of the day: 7 am

Leo, your timeline is a master course in growth and transformation. The day's energy urges you to look back and appreciate how far you have come. Don't fall into the trap of dismissing what you have achieved just because it seems easy from your present self's perspective. It was not easy, and you know it.

If you feel called, spend some time meditating with soft background music. Then, allow your mind and heart to speak to you unrestrained. Today's the day to boost your confidence and be your own best friend.

4. Virgo

(August 23 - September 22)

Best zodiac sign to work with: Pisces

Best area to focus on: Sitting still

Best time of the day: 2 pm

Dream big, Virgo! The energy is here to lift you and help you reach the next level. In fact, if you have any wishes on your mind, take advantage of the moon tonight and perform a New Moon manifestation ritual. The crystals moonstone and opal can also help you magnify the potency of your ritual.

Interestingly, you are also encouraged to find time to be present with yourself and enjoy the sights, sounds, smells and other sensory stimuli in the world around you. Do this in a space that makes you feel comfortable and safe, whether indoors or outdoors.

5. Gemini

(May 21 - June 20)

Best zodiac sign to work with: Aries

Best area to focus on: Breathwork

Best time of the day: 3 am

Gemini, the energy today urges you to listen more than speak. You will gain valuable knowledge that will help you level up. Plus, what you hear may spark an idea in your mind and heart, too!

Also, if you feel called to spend some time on focused breathing today to help you stay grounded, you can do this out in the open tonight with the knowledge of the new Moon secretly shining its magic on you.

Valeria Black is a Tarot Card Reader, astrologer and YouTuber with expertise in charm-casting, runes, and all things magic. She writes about astrology, tarot and spirituality.