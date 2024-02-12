5 Chinese Zodiac Signs Will Be Super Lucky This Week

The energy this week, between February 12 - 18, 2024, has a potent feel to it in the arena of luck. Those who lean into the signs and honor the nudges of their intuition will find themselves in the most fabulous spaces one can imagine.

While five Chinese zodiac signs stand to experience this better than the rest — namely, Pig, Ox, Snake, Rabbit and Rooster — there's something here for the rest of the zodiac signs, too.

This week's I Ching hexagram of luck is Earth over Wind (#46). It urges us to be mindful of the world's patterns. There's a reason why history repeats itself in both good and bad ways. Those who successfully figure out the pattern and prepare themselves accordingly have superhuman luck on their side.

Maintaining a daily journal or a five-year book can help you in the long run. But for now, try to be more observant as you go about your day. Listen more closely, see more clearly, and pay more attention.

That's how you will be able to know when to seize an opportunity you observe in front of you and when you must wait a bit longer.

Now let's focus on the five Chinese zodiac signs who are the luckiest this week between February 12 - 18.

These five Chinese zodiac signs are super lucky this week, February 12 - 18, 2023:

1. Pig

(1947, 1959, 1971, 1983, 1995, 2007, 2019)

Multiplying luck

Pig, your luck this week is truly extraordinary! Good things will come to you in twos and threes (and sometimes even fours). This can be anything — from something small like receiving a ton of extra gifts for Valentine's Day to extra discounts at the mall to something big like winning multiple cash bets back-to-back at the neighborhood BBQ party.

When this happens, just make sure to send your gratitude into the ether. Try not to brag about it, or you may accidentally invite the evil eye. Blue is your favorite color for the week.

2. Ox

(1949, 1961, 1973, 1985, 1997, 2009, 2021)

Investment luck

Ox, your luck this week is really strong in the arena of personal finances and investments. In fact, if you are a day trader or dabble in something similar on the side, you will have more gains this week than ever. The Year of the Dragon is definitely turning out to be a lucrative one for you.

Just make sure to stick to the investment types you are knowledgeable about as you tap into your good luck. New ventures that try to lure you on a whim may not benefit from this cosmic blessing.

3. Snake

(1941, 1953, 1965, 1977, 1989, 2001, 2013)

Withdrawing luck

Snake, sometimes in life, we need to pull away from all kinds of distractions and socializations to clear our minds — whether in preparation for an exam or an interview, to make big decisions, or for the sake of our mental well-being. Your luck this week is firmly tied to such introverted pursuits.

So don't let anyone guilt you for it. The right people will never begrudge your time since they can honor boundaries and respect your needs. It's not every week, after all. The color green will be lucky for you this week.

4. Rabbit

(1951, 1963, 1975, 1987, 1999, 2011, 2023)

Transition luck

Rabbit, you are in a transitional phase of life right now from an astrological perspective. It's not just because the Year of the Rabbit just ended and the Lunar New Year of the Dragon has begun. So be aware of such changes now because your good luck is tied to them.

As long as you don't fight the change and the transition, you will be fine. In fact, actively involving yourself in the process through finding closure for the old and preparing for the new will help you move forward more easily. The color blue will be lucky for you this week.

5. Rooster

(1945, 1957, 1969, 1981, 1993, 2005, 2017)

Hard work pays off!

Rooster, your hard work will pay off this week. Luck and Karma are both on your side and ready to reward you in a big way. For some of you, this is related to athletics, especially if you are training for a national level or world championship. Perhaps even the upcoming Paris Olympics! For others, it's the same, but in other areas of life, a lot of hard work has been expended.

So, keep moving forward with purpose and pride. You've got this! If you encounter any signs and synchronicities, take them as your cosmic cheer squad checking in with you. The color green will be lucky for you this week.

Valeria Black is a Tarot Card Reader, astrologer and YouTuber with expertise in charm-casting, runes, and all things magic. She writes about astrology, tarot and spirituality.