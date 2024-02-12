Each Zodiac Sign's Weekly Horoscope For February 12 - 18, 2024

Welcome to the week of February 12 - 18, 2024, and the horoscope reading for each zodiac sign. In this astrology forecast, we'll discuss some of the week's more important aspects and point out what creates certain conditions according to the stars and planetary transits.

This week, February 12 - 18, 2024, shows us that we will need our heads in the game and that distractions are costly. We will be required to think first and act later while contemplating the worth of situations that we are starting to question. There's a lot of positive change and growth going on during this week, and we need to be mentally prepared for it all.

While we are all aware that this week brings us the notorious Valentine's Day, we may find that this is the least important day of the week for many of us, as a lot is going on that has very little to do with romance.

With Mars in Aquarius on the 13th, Mars conjunct Pluto on the 14th, and Mercury square Uranus coming our way at the end of the week, we need to keep our eyes on business and stay energetic without distraction. Venus conjunct Pluto lets us know that love is still a player in this game but that it's not the 'only thing' that matters during the week of February 12 - 18, 2024.

Weekly horoscope for all zodiac signs February 12 - 18, 2024:

Aries

(March 21 - April 19)

Dates and transits to keep in mind: February 12, 13, 14 all bring you the essential Mars energy that you need to get your head on straight so that you can go after what you've wanted to tackle for weeks now. And if that wasn't enough, you're looking at Moon trine Mars as well toward the middle of the week, which will add to your self-esteem and have you believing that you are indeed making all the right moves.

What you are looking at this week, February 12 - 18, 2024, is your chance to shine, and while that may have you crawling to the top to do so, your attitude is one of complete determination and willpower. You don't feel as though everything is on your side, but as long as you're on your side, then everything will get done and done well, you might add.

You are no longer interested in being talked back to, and the 'bossiness' that comes from certain people in your family is not only unappreciated; it's something you've learned to bulldoze right over. You will do what is necessary to feel as though you've won this battle, and honestly, you'll be great at it. While it may feel like a semi-rough week, you're pretty good when you get into 'bulldozer' mode.

Taurus

(April 20 - May 20)

Dates and transits to keep in mind: February 13, 14, 16. These are days when the Venus transits rule your world, Taurus, and you may be one of the few here who really end up reading the rewards of a Valentine's Day well spent. There's a lot of 'proving' yourself that you'll be doing during the week of February 12 - 18, 2024, and you can look to Venus conjunct Pluto and the Sun in Pisces for great days in love.

If there's someone in your life whom you have been waiting on in terms of the change, then you might see that this person is really putting in the effort, and this makes you happy. You don't feel as 'all alone' during the week of February 12 - 18, 2024, and while you stopped believing in that person simply to keep your sanity, you are now starting to see that they really are true to their word.

So, it seems as though the transits are smiling on you during the week of February 12 - 18, 2024, when it comes to love and the promise of a romance that truly can be made into something better. You are eager to believe your partner, and you'll find they are worth holding on to, as they truly do love and respect you.

Gemini

(May 21 - June 20)

Dates and transits to keep in mind: February 13, 15, 16 seem to be days when you'll be at your most approachable, and that means that if you have something you want to share with a loved one or even in a business setting, you'd be best to take advantage of transits that fall on these days. Power days include Moon with Mercury, Moon square Mercury and Moon/Neptune.

This week, February 12 - 18, 2024, has you meeting and greeting many people. While this may appeal to the social side of your nature, we also know very well that you are dualistic and that this could be overwhelming for you by the end of the week. What you might want to do is schedule your major events at the top of the week so you can use your best energy during that time.

If you plan well, you'll run through the week with no problem, and even if there is a hitch here or there, it will be too mundane to get your attention. The level of Mercury energy that you'll be working with is enough to support you in any communications that you may want to get across, so choose your words wisely and know that your words, Gemini, have a great impact during the week of February 12 - 18, 2024.

Cancer

(June 21 - July 22)

Dates and transits to keep in mind: February 12, 14, 16. You've got a Half Moon heading your way, and this transit shows you that you have the power and that if you decide something needs to be, then it can become. So much of this week, February 12 - 18, 2024, is about personal potential, and you'll find that your luckiest and most positive transits are Moon square Venus, Half Moon in Taurus, and Moon trine Venus.

You'll find that during the week of February 12 - 18, 2024, you may have certain things on your mind that suddenly seem more doable than they have before and that your courage seems to be revving up, which makes you feel as though 'now' is the time to start manifesting some of those amazing dreams of yours. You may also be in love with someone at this time and ready to take things to the next level. The stars support you in love and romance.

Finding your center will be easy, and you'll see that with the New Moon, you are able to figure out exactly what you need to feel at peace. Grounding yourself may become somewhat of a 'thing' for you at this point, as you may see that there's a lot of wild and confusing energy trying to break into your safe and secure world. You will be OK. Stay centered, stay you.

Leo

(July 23 - August 22)

Dates and transits to keep in mind: February 12, 13, 14. Right at the top of the week, you've got that Aries Moon to give you that 'zap' of energy that will take you through the entire week of February 12 - 18, 2024, and you'll see that when Mars enters Aquarius on the 13, you are more than ready for what surprises may come your way. You feel very confident during the transits of Venus/Neptune, the Taurus Moon and Moon conjunct Jupiter.

Now that you're in the flow of things, you'll want to keep up the energy, and you may find that your 'boost' comes in the form of a few Venus transits that allow you to believe in love again. While you may never have strayed too far from that path, you'll see that during February 12 - 18, 2024, it's so much more fun for you to believe than to take the attitude of someone who just accepts things 'as they are.'

You'll see that you have a kind of magic that follows you throughout the week. During the New Moon, you will be able to trust your gut feeling and attempt something big because you finally believe in yourself and your dream of success. You could have this success in business, love, or both. It's a very strong week for you, Leo.

Virgo

(August 23 - September 22)

Dates and transits to keep in mind: February 13, 14. You would like to think that Valentine's Day means nothing to you, but the truth is, you are expecting your partner to come through, even if it's just a little thing, like a small gift or some token that shows you that they remembered you on this goofy day. Venus/Neptune has you getting everything you want, and you'll be able to take that good feeling with you throughout the entire week of February 12 - 18, 2024, due to transits like Mercury square Venus and Venus conjunct Pluto.

What you can rest easy knowing is that this week, February 12 - 18, 2024, is going to bring you all the love and understanding that anybody would need when it comes to your partner showing up for you and doing what you expect them to do. You are not concerned with 'how corny' Valentine's Day is for everyone else; you are one of those corny people who happens to love this day, and you want to see what you've got coming to you.

You'll have many other loving days during February 12 - 18, 2024, and you can probably chalk the whole week off to fun and other delights. You are simply not interested in taking 'anything' that seriously this week, as you've had a little too much seriousness in the weeks leading up to this one. You want things light, and so you shall have them that way, Virgo.

Libra

(September 23 - October 22)

Dates and transits to keep in mind: February 12, 13, 16. These days show that you are able to get a firm grip on reality and that you know exactly what your next move will be. While this is more than likely about business or career, there's a lot of Venus energy following you around, Libra, so don't be surprised if you and your romantic partner fall in love with each other again. You are looking at some very special days during Venus in Aquarius and Sun trine Moon towards the end of the week, February 12 - 18, 2024.

The very last thing you had been expecting during this week, February 12 - 18, 2024, is the very thing that you will see come into being at this time. This has everything to do with your love life and the person you have chosen to spend the majority of your time with. You'll see that with transits like Venus in Aquarius, you find that you are more compatible with this person than with almost anyone else in the world, and it's noticeable.

Whereas nothing 'special' takes place, there's something about the alignment of transits that makes you appreciate what you have, as if you are able to see it all very clearly for the first time. So, with a world of trouble going on 'out there,' there's this person in your life who comes through for you during February 12 - 18, 2024 and shows you that it's good to be in a relationship and that you should hold on to this person forever.

Scorpio

(October 23 - November 21)

Dates and transits to keep in mind: February 12, 14, 16, 17. You've got so much change coming your way, and with the many help you'll be receiving from the Pluto transits coming up, you may feel as though the timing on all of this is perfection. You've got Moon trine Pluto happening at the same time as Moon trine Venus, and that's absolutely going to breathe some new life into your romantic life. Venus in Aquarius helps that situation, as well.

You know better than anyone else in your life that you've set aside this week, February 12 - 18, 2024, to concentrate on some brand new change that you plan on implementing very shortly. You feel as though the timing is right and that you feel ready, willing and able to see it all through. You know you're attempting something huge, but that's what it's all about for you, and you accept success as your only option.

What's also super fun this week is that your love life will be so good that nothing will be able to distract you from your transformation plans. This means you can concentrate on both love and career without the fear of canceling either of them. You are straightforward and determined to create positive change, and it looks very possible to do so during February 12 - 18, 2024.

Sagittarius

(November 22 - December 21)

Dates and transits to keep in mind: February 12, 14, 15. Jupiter energy surrounds you just enough during the week of February 12 - 18, 2024, to let you know that you can't stop whatever it is that you're doing. So, no matter where you are placing your attention, the stars are telling you to see it through to the end if you really want the success you are going for. You are backed by several inspiration transits this week, and you'll find them in the Aries Moon, Venus sextile Neptune, and Moon conjunct Jupiter.

What you know about yourself is that you are the only real authority worth listening to in your life at this time. During the week of February 12 - 18, 2024, you will have to trust yourself so much as there will be something that comes up that requires concentration and strict decision-making. Gone are the days when you defer to someone else to tell you what's happening. Moon conjunct Jupiter seals the deal for you this week and lets you know that what you want is what must take place.

You will find that you want to live life on your terms, and during the week of February 12 - 18, 2024, this will become very real to you; you are here to listen to your own heart, even if the naysayers of your life decide they have to intervene. You are open to friendly advice, but that doesn't mean you'll take it.

Capricorn

(December 22 - January 19)

Dates and transits to keep in mind: February 14, 15, 17. Suppose there's going to be something really noticeable in your life during the week of February 12 - 18, 2024. In that case, it's how you really are good when you're in charge and that you don't actually mind being in the position of authority. You will find that your best days for showing off some of those organizational skills will happen during the transits of Moon with Saturn and Moon square Saturn.

Family obligations may take you, of course, during the week of February 12 - 18, 2024, but that's OK with you, as you will find a way to make the time for everything that grabs at you. You are surprisingly nonplussed by the need that everyone seems to have for you to be there, listen to them, help out, etc. You are the person that everyone turns to, and you've come to roll with this easily.

February 12 - 18, 2024, brings you the self-reliant knowledge that the people in your life who come to you for help should come to you and that this is a karma you enjoy fulfilling. You are, by nature, a very helpful and resourceful person, and you'll find that during transits like the Moon and Saturn and the Moon square Saturn, you're able to shine in ways that only you can, Capricorn.

Aquarius

(January 20 - February 18)

Dates and transits to keep in mind: February 13, 15, 16. Your ability to rise above difficulty this week is nothing short of phenomenal as you will be using your loving power for the purpose of healing your heart and building yourself up for 'round two.' You've got Mars in Aquarius coming your way, which means you cannot say no to self-improvement. The times are changing for you, Aquarius, and you need to go with the flow. Your best transits during the week of February 12 - 18, 2024, are Moon square Venus, Moon with Saturn, and Moon conjunct Uranus.

Recent experiences in love have shown you that you'll need patience in order to get through the days ahead, but that's OK, as you have the patience. In fact, you'll feel good about your personal choices as you have taken the time to figure out certain things that come along with the person you love, and you finally feel as though you can rationalize what's going on.

During the week of February 12 - 18, 2024, you'll be in healing mode, and that's not to say that you've been hurt or damaged; what's going on is that this week's transits are leading you to a place where you can learn how to protect your heart from being broken again. You are doing well, and you'll continue to do so for the time being. Book that spa and facial ... you deserve it, Aquarius.

Pisces

(February 19 - March 20)

Dates and transits to keep in mind: February 12, 13, 16, 18. Don't be surprised if this week, February 12 - 18, 2024, brings you all sorts of good news, as you've got so much positive Neptune energy surrounding you. Every time you get yourself into a pickle, know that there is a way around it. You may be someone who lives inside your mind, but that doesn't mean you can't come up with some brilliant ideas while you're there. Look at transits Moon and Neptune and Moon square Neptune for help and self-reliance.

Because your birthday season is coming up soon enough, you may be in one of those moods where you are wondering if you are loved or where you're at these days. It's only natural for you to worry, as that's part of being a Pisces. With all the Neptune energy around you, you may find that the week of February 12 - 18, 2024, is spent worrying about things that haven't happened yet and might not happen at all.

If you feel lonely, you only have to reach out, as many people love and wish to help you. While this week may make you feel vulnerable, understand that you are also brilliant and clever and can take a situation and use it to your benefit. So, if you feel scared or down, take that feeling and apply it to something creative. Make art out of your worry, cook, clean house, or go for a run. Use that energy and make something good out of it, as only you can, Pisces.

