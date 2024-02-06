Love Is Very Lucky For 3 Zodiac Signs On February 7, 2024

February 7, 2024, brings us the lovely and helpful transit of Moon conjunct Venus. It will be during this time that three zodiac signs come to understand the nature of true affection and what it really means to them.

Some of us like to be touched, and some of us prefer to be shown affection through action. What these three zodiac signs will see on this date is that the person we are with, as in the romantic partner we've chosen to spend this time with ... they really know how to read us.

What's noticeable on this day is an unprecedented feeling of harmony, which lets both you and your partner know and feel as if everything really is going to be OK. If you can get to this place in your relationship, then you truly do understand each other. With this as a starting point for the day itself, you might consider February 7, 2024, to be a truly lucky day for love and romance.

What's also interesting about this day, during the Moon conjunct Venus, is that it also happens to be a great day to fall in love as the cosmic forces are here to support new love as well as old. This transit is meant for us to open our hearts to beauty.

We will see beauty in the people around us, so much so that we might even fall in love with one of them ... and they with us. It sounds kind of exciting. It's almost as if we cannot lose on this day, February 7, 2024.

1. Taurus

(April 20 - May 20)

If there's one thing about you, Taurus, it's that you don't give up easily. You take that kind of energy all the way with you when it comes to love. February 7, 2024, shows you that if you stick with the plan, you'll have all you need.

In your case, 'the plan' is all about showing the person you are with how much you love them in the form of physical affection and personal attention. You are all there for this, and during the transit of Moon conjunct Venus, it feels like there's magic in the air.

Even if you weren't feeling it only yesterday, this day, February, is all about romantic inclinations and the desire to express yourself intimately. What Moon conjunction Venus brings out in your partner is their own need to show you that they are one hundred percent on board with this kind of super-loving day. They can match you measure for measure when it comes to romantic gestures and charming suggestions.

What you feel mostly on this day, February 7, 2024, is a deep love of beauty, and the world of aesthetics is something you feel you can easily share with your partner, as they have always been someone whom you believe to have great taste. Don't be surprised if, on this day, during Moon conjunction Venus, you and your partner do something absolutely corny together, like reading poetry to each other or dabbling in crafts.

2. Leo

(July 23 - August 22)

If being affectionate is what this day requires of you, then it's in the bag, Leo, as this is your 'default' state of being. You will see that on February 7, 2024, during this day's transit of Moon conjunct with Venus, you are more than ready to show the person you are with that you aren't as lazy as they may think. You are very energetic on this day, and you want to get up and get active with your romantic partner.

Suppose there's one thing in this life that really bugs you. In that case, it's the idea of living a boring life and having a boring, lackluster romance. That is fortunate because, during transits like Moon conjunction Venus you are highly inspired to keep that going. You have tons of energy on this day, February 7, 2024, and you are ready to use that energy to thrill your romantic partner. Lucky them!

This isn't untethered, wild energy we're talking about here, Leo ... what you are working with during Moon conjunct Venus is an ability that is yours and yours alone. If turning on the charm is what is required of you on this day, February 7, 2024, then you are the winner of that award because you are charm itself. You don't mind having to live up to this kind of reputation. In fact, you're thrilled to be thrilled. Interesting!

3. Libra

(September 23 - October 22)

You may be someone who is already in a relationship, but there's a very good chance that if you happen to be single and looking on this day, February 7, 2024, you may just run into the love of your life without even trying. There's a fantastically easy-going energy in the air, and it allows you to propel yourself into the right place at the right time ... without even being conscious of it. This is due to the placement of the Moon conjunct Venus in your zodiac sign.

Because you are already naturally charming, you might find that the events of this day go even smoother than you could imagine, all because there is someone in your life who has really fallen for your charms. Charisma is what attracts this person to you, and you may even be surprised at how easily it all goes for you on this day, February 7, 2024. If love is in the air, you will be breathing that air on this day, during the Moon conjunct Venus.

One of the things that you will bring forth is your sensitivity, which will show this other person that you are not here to disrespect them or their environment in any way. You are very respectful and approachable on this day. During Moon conjunct Venus, you will see that this is exactly the kind of attitude that will make you a very, very attractive person and potential lover for someone new.

Ruby Miranda interprets I Ching, Tarot, Runes, and Astrology. She gives private readings and has worked as an intuitive reader for over 20 years.