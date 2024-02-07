3 Zodiac Signs Want Love That's Uncomplicated On February 7, 2024

When you know what you want in love, you have a choice as to whether you tell your partner or future partner what it is or you let things fall where they may, hoping they'll go your way.

During the transit of Mars sextile Neptune, which accompanies us on our journey on this day, February 7, 2024, you will see that it's best to cut to the chase.

You aren't here for the high drama or the promise of arguments. You want a clean, crisp, easy-going understanding, and in order to get this, you'll have to start asking for it.

During Mars sextile Neptune, it's quite easy to visualize exactly what you want out of your romantic life. For three zodiac signs, the layout is clear: no drama, no lies, honesty comes first, and compassion rules the world.

You want to be inspired to stay with this person, and in order for that to be made manifest, you have to come up with an agreement as to how to proceed.

While it may all sound so strict, it's nothing of the sort. What it depends on is honesty and the ability to come right out with it right at the top. If you and your partner want your relationship to work, then there's no room for negative behavior or tactics that have little to do with the 'real plan.' You want an uncomplicated love life, and you know how to make this happen. Now, to get your partner on board with this plan. Good luck!

Three zodiac signs want a love that's uncomplicated on February 7, 2024:

1. Aries

(March 21 - April 19)

The idea that you might want things to go easily in your romantic life is funny because you aren't always the easiest person to get along with. You may demand certain rules to be put into place, but then you may end up breaking those rules shortly after they've been implemented.

What's gone on is that you've realized that life is a lot easier for you if you stick with the plan. Drama really has no place in your dreams of a beautiful relationship, and it's on this day, February 7, 2024, that you see it very clearly.

Being that you are always the one who starts the fights and has to win, you've also learned that your romantic partner is not all that into this kind of push-and-pull attitude. Still, they stick with you anyway because they love you. If you really and truly want this to work, then you have to work with this day's transit, Mars sextile Neptune, to find a way back to simplicity.

Simplicity is the key to your future happiness, especially with the person you are with right now, as they are the very example of patience. You don't want to push them too hard, and you shouldn't have to. This day, February 7, 2024, will show you that the simplicity you crave is something you must adhere to. This is a good idea, and an uncomplicated love story is what you deserve, so make it happen, Aries.

2. Cancer

(June 21 - July 22)

You may find that on this day, February 7, 2024, you could end up thinking things that you forget actually to voice, meaning that your romantic partner might not get the hint as to what you desire on this day and because you're so lost in thought, you completely forget to share it with them. What all of this leads to is complication and confusion, as you might think you are actually saying something to them when those words stay in your head.

This is pretty typical of what can occur during the 'heady' transit of Mars sextile Neptune. What might happen to you on this day, February 7, 2024, is that you end up making things a million times more complex than either of you wants them to be simply because you are lost in thought. What is it that holds your imagination so well? The desire for an uncomplicated love life. Oh, the irony.

So, if you can be mindful of this during Mars sextile Neptune, you may be able to get what you want and need. You just have to remember that your partner is not a mind-reader. If you want to trim the drama down and prevent it from ever coming back, then this idea has to leave your head and form itself in honest communication. Don't stay stuck in your mind, Cancer. Let it out. Express your needs. Your partner is waiting for you faithfully.

3. Leo

(July 23 - August 22)

You have a dream of a simple life with very little drama. So much of this dream exists because the life you've spent with the partner you are with has been anything but drama-free or simple. Ah, to love this person without the nonstop theatricalities that come with them ... or is taking the lead role in this particular romantic piece? Ah, therein lies the rub, Leo. During Mars sextile Neptune on February 7, 2024, you will take responsibility for being the actor, knowing that it's time to hang up the role.

What you want is an uncomplicated romantic relationship, and you know it's possible. You also know that it takes two to tango and that you and your partner need to really hash things out before deciding what stays and what must go. You know that you have to clean your house, and you might be inspired to do so during the transit of Mars sextile Neptune on February 7, 2024.

Being an emotional person who likes to appear vulnerable, you want your partner to feel like they can be themselves and express themselves freely. You are also very sensitive to them, and the idea of taking it all down a notch might be best if the goal is to simplify matters. Mars sextile Neptune can add a tone of politeness to your romance, which is surprisingly not a bad idea.

Ruby Miranda interprets I Ching, Tarot, Runes, and Astrology. She gives private readings and has worked as an intuitive reader for over 20 years.