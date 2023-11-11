Grand, sweeping, powerful romantic gestures are fine and dandy, but what about everyday, run-of-the-mill, soft, and loving romantic gestures you can offer the person you love?

Maybe you’re not one to really put yourself out there. Maybe your partner embarrasses easily and doesn’t like to have too much attention thrown at them. Maybe you’re just a fan of subtlety. Maybe you don't quite understand how to be romantic in your relationship.

Whatever your reasons for wanting something a bit more bite-sized, here are five sweet romantic gestures you can offer your partner at any time.

Carry out any or all of these sweet gestures, and you’ll surely put a smile on your significant other’s face, and more love in their heart.

5 Sweet Gestures That Make Your Partner Feel Exceptionally Loved

1. Become a chef for a day.

Make them their favorite meal from scratch. Is their favorite meal something that is inherently more difficult to create (like fish and chips, crème Brulee, or a specific type of burger with a hard-to-find protein)? Perfect! You’ll get extra brownie points for attempting it.

It doesn’t have to be the best they’ve ever had of that meal, but even the thought of you trying to re-create it is a romantic gesture. That being said, do your best to make it as savory/delicious as possible.

2. Bring them their favorite drink.

Go to a nearby coffee shop and bring them back their favorite drink to wake up to in bed (coffee, mocha, hot chocolate, latte). This gesture works even better if you’re a morning person and your partner isn’t.

Make sure you know exactly what their favorite drink is, to begin with! Whether it’s a hot beverage like coffee, tea, mocha, hot chocolate, or a latte, or a cold beverage like a particular smoothie, cold-pressed juice, or coconut water, get absolute clarity about what their favorite drink is is, and then go and grab it for them.

The devil’s in the details. And while it would still be a romantic gesture if you brought them the almost correct drink, they’ll feel that much more seen and loved if you nail it with 100 percent accuracy (especially if they’re picky about their drink).

Also, make sure you get the drink for them around the time when they would naturally start to wake up. If you show up with their favorite caffeinated drink at a time that is three hours before they would normally want to start their day, they might not be as pleased with you.

3. Hide love notes all over.

Sporadically leave folded-up single compliments in different places that you know they will come into contact with, like their journal, purse, make-up kit, toolbox, kitchen drawers, or lunch box.

Similar to an Easter egg hunt, you want to leave your love notes in places that are obvious enough that they will find them within a week or two. That being said, if you leave so many around the house that you forget where they have all been placed, it wouldn’t be the worst thing if they found an extra love note in an especially obscure location week, or even months, after your first placed the love notes around their life.

Keep the content of the love notes quite simple. One or two sentences will do. Compliment on things that they are used to receiving compliments on, and also on things that get praised far less often. Compliment their personality, their mind, their appearance, who they are as a person, and what they bring to your life. The options are truly endless.

4. Help your partner relax and unwind.

In advance of your partner returning home from work (or just a long day of errands), draw them a bath and set the scene for a nice, relaxing sanctuary for them to unwind in.

Make sure you get the water temperature right. By this point in your relationship, you likely know what level of heat they like in their water (you have showered together haven’t you?), so do your best to mimic that water temperature in the water with the timing of when they get home.

Add a few drops of their favorite essential oil into the water. Sprinkle a few dozen rose petals over the surface of the water. Light some lightly scented candles around the room (only once they’ve walked in, to avoid having an unattended fire hazard).

If you want to really kick it up a notch, you can even ask if they would like you to either wash their hair for them, give them a foot massage, or both!

5. Plan a romantic picnic.

Plan a picnic for the two of you with their favorite foods and write a short love note on their napkin.

Pack a backpack or basket filled with the following:

Their 2-3 favorite snacks or sides

Two sandwiches or whatever their favorite meal is

Two plastic champagne glasses

A miniature bottle of sparkling wine, cider, or champagne

Two small portions of their favorite dessert

Three napkins: one for you, one for them, and the bonus napkin for your partner with your personalized love note written on it

A portable music player (and batteries) to play the music that is either relevant to the two of you, or super cheesy and romantic. If you go with the latter option, the more over the top it is, the better!

