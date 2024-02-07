5 Zodiac Signs With The Best Horoscopes On February 8, 2024

An extraordinary day is upon us today, on February 8, 2024! Do you feel the power in the wind?

Five zodiac signs will experience the best of the best under this influence — namely, Leo, Libra, Scorpio, Aquarius and Sagittarius. There's something here for the rest of the zodiac signs, too.

First of all, with the relationship between Mercury and Pluto in Aquarius and Mars in Capricorn highlighted today as beneficial, we are urged to go slower than usual in our decision-making.

After all, what's the point in being speedy if you end up in a real fix because of it? Let the universe reveal the red flags to you (and also the green flags).

What may seem like solid information or a great tip may turn out to be toxic gossip or manipulation that will be dressed as a "prank" later.

Also, with Vesta retrograde ending and the asteroid going direct in Gemini, don't be surprised if the true colors of some people or situations suddenly become apparent to you. Perhaps they were only pretending to be loyal to you so they could parasite off of you. This is your hidden blessing of the day.

You can also prepare for the New Moon on February 9 by gathering ritual ingredients today or journaling what you want the next six months of your life to look like.

Since it will be an Aquarius New Moon, focus on doing something different than usual. That's the way to go. Now, let's focus on the five zodiac signs with the best horoscopes on February 8, 2024.

Five zodiac signs with the best horoscopes on February 8, 2024:

1. Leo

(July 23 - August 22)

Best zodiac sign to work with: Cancer & Scorpio

Best area to focus on: Indoor sports

Best time of the day: 12 pm

Victory over those who wished you to fail is in store for you, Leo! Karma is really on a roll now for you, and you know it doesn't play around. So keep walking your walk and doing your stuff without a bother. The cosmic forces are here to take care of the rest.

Also, if you feel called to, engage in indoor sports with your friends and family. It can be air hockey, billiards, charades, or competitive video games. As long as it's fun and breaks the ice ten times over, it will help you make the most beautiful memories possible.

2. Libra

(September 23 - October 22)

Best zodiac sign to work with: Taurus

Best area to focus on: Comparative training

Best time of the day: 3 am

Libra, you are scheduled for a glow-up today. So don't be surprised if you wake up and feel something different about yourself and the wind. Things are starting to align in your favor and will only improve from here on out.

Also, people may say comparing yourself to others is bad, but that's only when you don't have a concrete goal in mind. Athletes, businesses, entertainment personalities, and more do it all the time. So, engage in competitive training today to help you figure out the next stage.

3. Scorpio

(October 23 - November 21)

Best zodiac sign to work with: Cancer & Other Scorpios

Best area to focus on: Inner truth & authenticity

Best time of the day: 5 - 7 pm

Scorpio, today's energy urges you to be patient and loving. Slow everything down and just observe. You can also engage in charitable activities or volunteer if you feel called to. All this will help you keep the channel of positivity open in your life, enabling you to lean into your cosmic blessings as they continue to work for you behind the scenes.

Also, be honest with yourself about what you observe and see. Now's the time to live with authenticity and be proud of all you achieve on that path. Now's not the time to let fear rule you.

4. Aquarius

(January 20 - February 18)

Best zodiac sign to work with: Other Aquarius

Best area to focus on: Shadow work

Best time of the day: 10 am

Aquarius, your humanitarian side is being called to the fore now. Do you have it in you to lead the charge and bring those much-needed changes into the world? Whether big or small, what matters is you leave a positive impact on your community. That's where your blessings lie.

Also, if you feel called to spend some time today on personal reflection, you can call it shadow work, too, if you are ready to lay your triggers to rest and rise like a phoenix. After all, Scorpio isn't the only zodiac sign with claims to the phoenix phenomenon.

5. Sagittarius

(November 22 - December 21)

Best zodiac sign to work with: Aries & Taurus

Best area to focus on: Outdoor games

Best time of the day: 9 am

Sagittarius, today's energy will be simple, easy and relaxing for you. Let the flow take you to intriguing places and introduce you to new adventures. Your soul is itching for something new and inspiring!

Contrary to popular belief, relaxation doesn't have to be introverted and indoor-focused. You will actually feel better when you engage with your full body today through outdoor sports. Especially those that depend on teamwork and collaboration.

Valeria Black is a Tarot Card Reader, astrologer and YouTuber with expertise in charm-casting, runes, and all things magic. She writes about astrology, tarot and spirituality.