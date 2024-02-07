3 Zodiac Signs Ignore A Relationship's Red Flags On February 8, 2024

When we meet someone, the last thing we want to think is that our judgment of them is wrong and that they aren't the shiny figure we imagine them to be. It will be on this day, February 8, 2024, that we see something in our partners, or even our 'partners to be,' that reads to us as a 'red flag.' Whoa, something here isn't right, which, on this day, during the transit of Moon conjunct Pluto, is exactly what we will ignore.

Three zodiac signs ignore a relationship's red flags on February 8, 2024.

We don't want to acknowledge the warning signs we get because we don't want to be wrong ... again. For three zodiac signs, we may feel so desperate to get it right that we consciously ignore the warning signs, thinking that denying them will make it all better. We set ourselves up for a fall and may very well get that fall on this day, February 8, 2024.

We may tell ourselves that what we just witnessed in this other person is 'only human' and something that can easily be forgiven. We may find a million and one ways to pretend to ourselves that the warning sign we just saw was 'nothing at all.' We may get very creative with our denial, but we know, on some deep level, that we are making a mistake.

1. Cancer, the writing is on the wall.

You have a secret, Cancer, and even though you don't even like to admit it to yourself, the one thing that you are trying to hide is that you already know in advance that there's something wrong with the relationship you've been pursuing. during Moon conjunct Pluto, it becomes quite clear that you've chosen the route of 'willful ignorance.' You have dismissed the red flags, even though they are now waving very obviously.

You don't want to think you are so desperate for a relationship that you'll allow yourself to accept certain kinds of behavior. Yet, on February 8, 2024, you will see that this is exactly what you are doing. The person you are with is very attractive and alluring to you, and it's not as if they aren't fabulous. They are ... but they have certain attributes that are way less than desirable to you, and you know those are your warning signs.

However, you won't pay any mind to those warning signs as you tuck them deeply into the background, hoping things will just 'miraculously' change later on in the game. You already know they won't and that you're kidding yourself. This is very hard for you to accept, and so you will consciously 'blind' yourself to a truth that you know you won't be able to handle later on.

2. Leo, they are rude.

Recently, the person you are romantically linked to has said something to you that really offended you. You tried to laugh it off and even made a joke about it to lighten the reality of what this person just showed you. You don't want to think that they could actually be 'that' rude with their words. Even if they are, those words couldn't possibly be serious when they are directed at you ... oh no, not at you.

During Moon conjunct Pluto on February 8, 2024, you'll laugh those words off again and notice that this is their style. They are insulting, and they think it's funny. They don't want to be changed, and they will look at you with something in their eyes that tells you not to take it all so seriously. You won't; you'll take their advice and laugh it off. But inside, you won't feel good about it.

This is starting to look less like a love affair and more like a test for you to endure to see how far you can be stretched ... and you don't like it. You like the idea of breaking up with them even less; you don't want this love affair to end.

You just wish they'd knock it off with the 'cute' insults, as you don't find any of this adorable in the slightest. You will ignore these warning signs for a while ... until you can take no more, Leo.

3. Libra, you're not on the same page.

An odd twist to your day shows up when the person you've been flirting with suddenly seems to want more than just a flirtation ... and that might not be what you want to give. During this day's transit of Moon conjunct Pluto, you'll be put in an awkward position.

It will demand that you take responsibility for your flirtatious behavior. Are you just a tease, or are you planning on coming through for this person that you've mercilessly promised yourself to?

You wanted to keep this person on a string, dangling, and now, they are rebelling, and you don't like it. But, you like 'them,' and you like the little game you've constructed. You don't want to stop, but they are real human beings with feelings, and that's exactly what you want to avoid: real feelings.

What's going on during Moon conjunct Pluto on February 8, 2024, is that the person you were casually involved in is now in love with you, and you don't want that responsibility. It's past the warning sign phase. They are attached to you now, and it's up to you to let them down easily or own up to your actions by giving them what they want. The truth is, you have no intention of loving them back, so it would be a kind idea for you not to keep this person on a string.

