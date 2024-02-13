How Mars In Aquarius Impacts These 5 Zodiac Signs Positively All Week

The energy the week Mars enters Aquarius urges you to be compassionate with yourself and not let go of hope and joy. Isn't it odd how a week celebrating love (although Valentine's Week began over the previous weekend) often brings out deep sorrow and regrets in most people? This energy is here to nurture everyone open to receiving love and nourishment, even if five zodiac signs are luckily aligned right now to experience more than most. They are Aquarius, Pisces, Leo, Libra and Sagittarius.

We begin the week with Mars entering Aquarius on February 13, just a day before Valentine's Day. Venus in Aquarius will quickly follow this transition from Capricorn on February 16. That means the energy this week is all about leaning into that which resonates in your soul, even if you face opposition from folks who don't want the status quo to change, which includes you staying small and incapable forevermore.

Moon conjunct Neptune in Pisces at the beginning of the week, followed by its transition through Aries, Taurus and Gemini, reminds us that life is too short to waste on regrets. Your time in the sun may not arrive as quickly as you desire, but if you never begin, it will never arrive at all.

So, while you wait and do what's right for you, prepare to have your creative side suddenly become overblown when Pisces Season begins on February 18 at the end of the week. Intriguing experiences await those fearless enough to step into the deep end at this time.

Now, let's focus on the five zodiac signs with the best weekly horoscopes after Mars enters Aquarius on February 13.

Five zodiac signs with the best weekly horoscopes after Mars enters Aquarius:

1. Aquarius

(January 20 - February 18)

Best zodiac sign to work with: Leo & Pisces

Best area to focus on: Visual entertainment

Aquarius, cosmic forces are on your side this week. Yet, if you allow self-sabotage to rule you, all your blessings will slip out of your hands like sand slithering out of a closed fist. So be strong and confident, and know your worth. You deserve the help and rewards that are coming your way now.

Also, if you feel called to, spend more time on visual entertainment this week, be it watching TV, going to the theatre, enjoying a ballet recital, or something else. Intriguing ideas and fabulous inspiration await you on this path!

2. Pisces

(February 19 - March 20)

Best zodiac sign to work with: Other Pisces

Best area to focus on: Lollygagging

Pisces, something new and beautiful is not arising from what was old and dead. That's the metaphorical message and energy of the week for you. So don't be surprised if you suddenly feel rejuvenated and ready to take on the world. The cosmic forces are rooting for you to turn things around in your unique and creatively genius way.

Also, it sounds weird, but "lollygagging" is the quest of the week for you. Don't focus on the slang side of the word. It's essentially asking you to stop people-pleasing and just live for yourself this week. A lot of selfish folks will climb out of the woodwork when you do this, but you must pay them no attention.

3. Leo

(July 23 - August 22)

Best zodiac sign to work with: Aries & Other Leos

Best area to focus on: Visual entertainment

Leo, sometimes the only way forward is through. This week's energy urges you to be brave and confident because you are about to hit a phase that will demand every inch of your talents and capabilities. The pot of gold at the end of the rainbow is tremendous, so stay focused as you paint those colorful arches.

Like Aquarius, you, too, will benefit from engaging with visual entertainment this week, whether it's on a streaming platform, YouTube, TikTok, the local theatre, a carnival, or somewhere else. Massive inspiration awaits you on this path.

4. Libra

(September 23 - October 22)

Best zodiac sign to work with: Cancer & Capricorn

Best area to focus on: Dancing

Libra, don't become complacent this week. Especially after Valentine's Day! You have the cosmic forces supporting your endeavors right now and will benefit from staying focused on your true priorities. Plus, this particular moon cycle is great for manifestations... if you are ready to suffuse it with the strength of your belief.

Dancing can definitely help you connect with your spirit. Doing this activity with a significant other or a group of friends is even better!

5. Sagittarius

(November 22 - December 21)

Best zodiac sign to work with: Leo & Virgo

Best area to focus on: Introspection

Steady and strong, that's the energy of the week for you, Sagittarius. Are you ready to unleash your creative side into the world? You should be because your blessings are tied to this. Plus, who knows? You may meet a soulmate (whether romantic or platonic) this way, too!

Just make sure to leave time for introspection even as you do all this. Journaling can definitely help you remember things better in the long run and also figure out the signs and synchronicities around you.

Valeria Black is a Tarot Card Reader, astrologer and YouTuber with expertise in charm-casting, runes, and all things magic. She writes about astrology, tarot and spirituality.