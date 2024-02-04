3 Zodiac Signs Refuse To Change For Love On February 5, 2024

If the planet Pluto is responsible for change, revision, growth and transformation, then we should know that whatever this day, February 5, 2024, brings us, we should prepare our hearts for rebellion.

During this day's transit, Mercury conjunct Pluto, we are very aware that change is what's needed here in this situation.

Still, we are even more aware that we don't want this change and that we cannot consent to something we don't wish to- not even for love.

For three zodiac signs, this day may come with an enormous amount of resistance on our part. We see that our romantic partners are very adamant about changing something within the dynamic of the relationship, and yet, none of it seems natural to us, nor does it seem appealing. We may even express the idea, 'What's in it for me?'

Mercury conjunct Pluto will have us looking at our options and weighing them to see if there really is, indeed, anything in it for us, and what we might find is that nothing is there for us.

On February 5, 2024, we will deny and refuse the change that is being asked of us, and we will do it with intelligence, having weighed it all for value. We know what we're doing here; we're not just being stubborn.

Three zodiac signs refuse to change for love on February 5, 2024:

1. Taurus

(April 20 - May 20)

The years have given you some hefty experience, and the more time goes on, the more confident you feel about making choices and sticking with them. You may find that on this day, February 5, 2024, there is someone in your life who is, once again, trying to convince you of something, and this time, thanks to the transit of Mercury conjunct Pluto, you will have the nerve to tell them to their face that you feel they are in no position to tell you what to do.

The change that this person has asked of you is something that benefits them and has very little to do with anything you'd personally want a part of. This is where experience kicks in.

You've been down this road with this person before, and you've believed their lies and their fanciful tales, only to find out that they are living in their world, and that world is a place you need to avoid.

During Mercury conjunct Pluto, you are quite simply tired of buying into another person's wild story of how great it's all going to be if you just ... do what they ask of you.

Your feeling is, 'You do it. You change your world; don't wait for me to change.' You are tired of accommodating a dreamer who can't get their act together, and as of February 5, 2024, you won't do it again. That's it. Done.

2. Libra

(September 23 - October 22)

You have loved the person you are with for quite some time, and you don't see that changing at any point too soon, but you are also starting to see that your partner is starting to become a little more demanding of you than you like, and this might be the day that something snaps inside you. It's February 5, 2024, and you feel as though your partner has become picky about things that you are not willing to give up.

During the transit of Mercury conjunct Pluto, you will see that this person, whom you love and adore very much, wants you to change something about yourself, and not only do you find their request to be unnecessary, but their nerve puts you off.

It's not so much the content of what they're asking but the sheer nerve they have actually to DO the asking. What's gotten into them, you may wonder. This is unlike them, and you suspect that at the bottom of it all, there's an explanation that you may not want to hear.

You have given the world to this partner, and so their sudden interest in having you change your ways comes as a shock and causes you to feel suspicious of them. You are quite fine with refusing their request as you don't do things you don't want to do, and on February 5, 2024, during Mercury conjunct Pluto, you will let them know that there is no way you will agree with their suggestion.

3. Sagittarius

(November 22 - December 21)

There's something about you that you've always known; you don't do what you want to do. You can't be budged or influenced. You have a stubborn streak in you that is as heavy as a horse, and you don't need to be a Taurus to display this kind of stubbornness. You are simply someone who knows exactly what you want, and while you may not get to do everything you want to do in this life, the one thing you CAN control is what you don't want to do.

On February 5, 2024, you will once again be asked to change something for the sake of someone else's desires. Even if what they ask of you is a great thing, if it doesn't work with your idea of what's good for YOU, then it's a hard no. You don't do what you want to do, and even though you are very open to change and transformation, all of this comes on your terms.

For love, friendship, career, health ... you name it. You'll change your life the way you want to, and not because of someone else's need for you to change. You are open and accepting of change; that's not the problem here. With the transit of Mercury conjunct Pluto above you on this day, February 5, 2024, you will easily be able to reject the idea of change if you don't feel comfortable with it. Nobody gets to manipulate you ... ever.

Ruby Miranda interprets I Ching, Tarot, Runes, and Astrology. She gives private readings and has worked as an intuitive reader for over 20 years.