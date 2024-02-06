Love Horoscope For February 7, 2024 Is So Sweet

The day is so sweet for all of us, and it doesn't matter if you're in a relationship. Love can be found everywhere as shown in our horoscope for February 7, 2024.

What today's love horoscope has in store for each zodiac sign on Wednesday, February 07, 2024:

Aries

Where is this relationship going? When the Moon connects to Venus, that intuitive side of you may start to wonder if you are investing your feelings into the right relationship. Pay attention to the signs to note if you're stuck in a similar cycle from the past. Be willing to ask your partner what they see if the timing feels right.

Taurus

Is it too premature to think about the future? The Moon conjunct Venus transit may illuminate the subject of marriage. While you may not be ready to explore the idea of giving up your freedom for love, the idea of the stability that comes with marital bliss could plant a seed for a new start.

Gemini

Divorce is hard, but returning to the dating scene is even harder. It's hard to believe you're back to square one again. Yet, you're finally ready to make a go and set a difficult chapter of your life behind you. You're not saying you'll willingly fall in love with someone new just yet, but accepting a coffee date is a start of a new beginning, and you are ready to brave it out.

Cancer

Their loss. When you swipe right on a dating app, you're so hopeful that this could be the last time you have to heart or like a stranger's profile. Today, though, that sinking feeling that something is wrong may occur where you are left to read far longer than you would like. Being ghosted is never any fun. But Cancer, what if you dodged a bullet and avoiding deeper heartbreak because they showed you who they are now?

Leo

How could someone stop loving you when you've given them your all? You may hear some disappointing news from a significant other. They could want a break or decide they are no longer in love. The Moon conjunct Venus could push your heart into a tailspin, but the sorrow won't last long. Sometimes, distance does make the heart grow fonder. A little bit of space can help them see the light, and you learn you're much ore resilient than you thought.

Virgo

Two pink lines? If you're planning and hoping to become pregnant, the Venus conjunct Moon may have your fertility heightened. You may discover you are ready for a child to enter your world. The idea of being a mom or dad excites you, and you may decide that, yes, it's time to try to bring a little one into the world — or adopt and foster a baby.

Libra

You don't know if you are tired or simply do not feel the same anymore. The person you thought you could not live without now seems annoying, barely tolerable. There's a feeling of ick in the air when the Moon conjuncts with Venus. The coolness of love comes to a halt and you may decide that you are the one who isn't interested in moving forward. You prefer to be single and you may decide that this is the week to let go and move on.

Scorpio

You need time to yourself, Scorpio. Pulling back when you feel like you need time to heal is normal. You aren't going to be ready to go out with someone new until you've recovered from your last relationship. You don't have to prove that you're happy to anyone. If you feel like going dark on social media, do it. Take care of yourself.

Sagittarius

It's a tightrope for you sometimes. A part of you wants to be held at night in the comfort of a friend, and then there's the other side who doesn't want to answer to anyone. You may grapple with how to find the right balance between commitment and autonomy. Just the idea of being in the dating world could push you toward exclusivity. For now, you're still unsure.

Capricorn

Love takes two, and during the Moon's conjunct Venus transit, you could ponder whether you are doing the right thing in a relationship with a partner who is pulling back. Your relationship may be vulnerable and require extra attention. Plan some time to talk or request a date night to reconnect and rebuild your relationship's bond.

Aquarius

Some people prefer to define their relationship and let what's natural to themselves and their partner. You are different from everyone else, and your desire for love and what that looks like maybe uniquely your own. You don't have to be like everyone else. You may have an idea of what you want in a long-term relationship. You may want a more modern relationship and not have gender roles involved. You're free to do whatever you want.

Pisces

You are a deeply emotional soul, and the Moon conjunct Venus is an opportunity to connect with your vulnerable nature and learn about yourself. You may be tempted to self-protect to avoid being hurt. Past experiences could be triggering present-day fears, and this is the time to explore the reason why.

Aria Gmitter, M.S, M.F.A., is YourTango's Senior Editor of Horoscopes and Spirituality. She studies with the Midwestern School of Astrology and is a member of the South Florida Astrological Association.