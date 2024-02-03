One-Card Tarot Reading For Each Zodiac Sign On February 4, 2024

Your one-card tarot reading is here for February 4, 2024, for each zodiac sign in astrology. Find out what's in store in love, relationships, work and more.

Learn what your zodiac sign's daily tarot card reading has in store for you on Sunday, February 04, 2024.

Aries (March 21 - April 19)

Tarot card: Ace of Pentacles, reversed

What is holding you back? A window of opportunity is opening for you, and you may not feel that the timing is right. The timing may never be right, and you may just have to take a risk and figure things out. If you know this is what you want, choose your path and go for it.

Taurus (April 20 - May 20)

Tarot card: Knight of Swords

Believe in your dreams. You're ready to take on a new journey, but before you set out to pursue your goal, have your action plan in place. Map things out. Being hasty can lead to errors that are tough to fix. Knowing what you have to do each step of the way may make a difference between success and failure.

Gemini (May 21 - June 20)

Tarot card: Six of Cups, reversed

The past reminds you of who you used to be, but you can get stuck into thinking it's better than now. Use your past as a stepping stone, not where you dwell. You don't want to miss out on your future because you were distracted by what will never happen again.

Cancer (June 21 - July 22)

Tarot card: Five of Swords

You can't fix everyone. Unpleasant things can happen, and if a person continues to do what they know isn't right for them, you may need to allow life to show them the light. Loving from a distance may be the best kind of love right now. Tough love is never easy to give, but it does work.

Leo (July 23 - August 22)

Tarot card: Strength

It doesn't take much to show a person you have a backbone. You set a boundary in your relationship and don't allow the other person to cross it. They may test you, Leo, but hold fast to your conviction. You don't want to waiver. Getting this person to respect you in the future will be harder.

Virgo (August 23 - September 22)

Tarot card: The Emperor, reversed

Attitude and pride can ruin the best relationships, so for now, you and your partner may want to call a truce and talk civilly. Take the problem and separate it from your feelings. When you can be objective, so much more can be resolved.

Libra (September 23 - October 22)

Tarot card: The Hierophant

You may be modern in your thinking, but there is an area of your life that may not need to change. You can be a person of habit in one area of life and radically adjust to another. That doesn't make you a hypocrite. It means you're highly evolved and can choose what works for you when it works for you.

Scorpio (October 23 - November 21)

Tarot card: The Fool

A good bargain can have you rushing to buy an item when you don't have the money to spend. Be sure that your decision makes long-term money sense. Would it hurt you to wait? If not, be patient.

Sagittarius (November 22 - December 21)

Tarot card: Three of Pentacles, reversed

The timing isn't right. Your friends aren't going to be ready on such short notice. You might be unable to pull the resources together right now. It can feel like you are missing out on a big moment, but maybe the universe is testing you right now, and a better opportunity will arrive for you later.

Capricorn (December 22 - January 19)

Tarot card: Knight of Cups, reversed

You don't want to allow someone to push your buttons. The best thing you can do is keep your feelings in check. You might feel a certain way today, but with time, you learn that your emotions blinded you to a solution. What you need can come to you more easily when emotions are in check and you have thought things through.

Aquarius (January 20 - February 18)

Tarot card: Two of Wands

A new start. You are ready to start a new journey, but which path should you take? They both look great to you right now. This means you must listen to your heart and compare it to your goals. Your goals are your guiding light. If this decision doesn't help you get there directly, maybe it's just a detour you must ignore.

Pisces (February 19 - March 20)

Tarot card: Seven of Pentacles

Peace and quiet. You need some quiet time without anyone interrupting you. You need time to write and read, to reflect, and to enjoy a craft. You are human and get tired, too. Rest.

Aria Gmitter, M.S, M.F.A., is YourTango's Senior Editor of Horoscopes and Spirituality. She studies with the Midwestern School of Astrology and is a member of the South Florida Astrological Association.