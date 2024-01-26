Love Horoscope For January 27, 2024 Brings Stability To Romance

Here is the love horoscope for January 27, 2024, for all zodiac signs. With the Moon entering Virgo, we long for traditional romance that promises stability and predictability.

What today's love horoscope has in store for each zodiac sign on Saturday, January 27, 2024:

Aries

Love can be both romantic and practical. In fact, today, what you find to be romantic is the little things that make your home flow smoothly. You can ask your significant other for help around the home, but you can also be the person who provides love and support by picking up chores or doing little things that make life easier for everyone.

Taurus

Be direct, Taurus. During the Moon entering Virgo, you'll want to be straightforward about how you feel. This is the time to allow yourself to be open about your needs. If you are worried about the status of your relationship or about the direction things are headed, speak up. You can work through problems over the next few days with the Virgo Moon. So be open and transparent. Don't hold anything back.

Gemini

The little things that make a house a home. Today, as the Moon enters the sign of Virgo, focus on the comforts that bring harmony into your dwelling. Consider making a meal plan to incorporate your favorite foods and home-cooked meals. Plan to work together in loving support to be healthy and fit. Start a walking routine or try making one dish from scratch.

Cancer

It's good to speak your mind when you can. While the Moon enters Virgo, your communication sector is activated, and it helps you to get down to the nitty-gritty of a conversation that must be had. You may feel like you're being harsh or even overly critical right now. But the truth is always helpful, and you may want to soften it a bit, but don't avoid it. Virgo energy is a truth seeker, and you can be as honest as you need with love and kindness.

Leo

Money is never an easy subject to talk about when you're in a committed relationship, especially if you want to share that you need more or can't pitch in to pay a bill right now. Finances are on the table as the analytical Moon enters Virgo. This is the time to really ponder potential solutions to longstanding problems and try to come together as a team. Communication is the key.

Virgo

Your once-a-month Moon return is here, and it's a time to connect with your inner self and to feel what it is you need to feel. You may feel like doing a cleaning frenzy of items you no longer use or wear. Cleaning a closet out can be a wonderful way to share what you have with friends or family who often compliment your wardrobe. Call your friends who may want to shop in your closet this weekend.

Libra

Honor your desire to cut ties. During the Moon entering Virgo, you may feel like you want to try to fix a broken or toxic relationship. Deciding to cut ties or not speak to a person is never easy. You want to rekindle what you had and try to rebuild, not lose a piece of your past. However, things are beginning to change, and if you go back to old patterns, you'll regret not being stronger. You can do this. No contact!

Scorpio

Your good friends can help you stay grounded, especially when you think you're in love and falling for the wrong person. The Moon entering an earth sign like Virgo may give you sensitivity and sensibility. But it's always good to have high-quality friends who can keep it real for you. They may give you advice that you know you need to hear but want to ignore it. Don't dismiss your friend's input this week. Pay attention and consider it seriously.

Sagittarius

Relationships are both romantic, and they also require a bit of work. You will discover that you enjoy the opportunity to approach your love life with a balanced emotional approach. You can give and take; you can also learn to let go and release the need to control the other person. It can take time to foster the type of union you're proud to show the world. Don't give up due to hitting a few bumps along the way. Love requires endurance.

Capricorn

You need lessons in love to know that you care for someone. Sometimes, it takes an argument and the possibility of losing someone to realize what you have. You may find that the Moon entering Virgo presents you with an opportunity to grow and develop your understanding of what love is. Love is an important topic for you to learn more about, and you can, especially while Venus is in your sign through mid-February.

Aquarius

Relationships are both give and take; when the Moon enters Virgo, you may enter the dance of reciprocity. You are given a chance to show your significant other that you're there for them through good and hard times. You may also discover that your love and dedication allow them to open their hearts and grow closer and more fond of you each moment of the day.

Pisces

It's time to evaluate and rethink how you love others. With the Moon entering Virgo, you may feel a warm sense of longing to recommit to your partner in a big and bold way. Begin with accepting flaws that may not be your favorite traits, but allow your partner to evolve as a person in the same way you'd request that respect from them. Things work themselves out, even if, at first, it can feel like a power play.

Aria Gmitter, M.S, M.F.A., is YourTango's Senior Editor of Horoscopes and Spirituality. She studies with the Midwestern School of Astrology and is a member of the South Florida Astrological Association.