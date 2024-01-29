What Each Chinese Zodiac Sign Needs To Know About This Week's Horoscope

The energy this week, between January 29 - February 4, 2024, is a special one. Not least, it is because of the upcoming Lunar New Year 2024! Expect fated things to happen now and an increase in signs and synchronicities around you. It's time to open your eyes, ears, and heart to the messages from the cosmos.

Before we examine the weekly horoscopes for each Chinese zodiac sign, let's examine the I Ching hexagram of the week — its Wind over Earth (#20).

The message is simple: don't run headfirst into new things now. Stand still and observe. Let the winds bring you news that will benefit you (or caution you). Once you have gathered enough, you'll know what to do.

You are also encouraged to think more holistically about your life now. You are not a solitary universe resident but part of a giant web of interconnected beings.

That's why it's important to understand the impact of one's decisions and actions in a more holistic manner first, lest we accidentally set off a chain of events that crumble the world. Now, let's focus on the weekly horoscopes for each Chinese zodiac sign for January 29 - February 4.

Chinese zodiac signs weekly horoscope for January 29 - February 4, 2024:

Rat

(1948, 1960, 1972, 1984, 1996, 2008, 2020)

General Overview:

Rat, the energy this week is poignant for you. Be careful of the people you engage with, especially if they set off your red flag alarms. Some of you need to change course fast before you suffer a betrayal.

Lucky Day in Love: January 29

Karma is on your side in matters of the heart, so don't be afraid of being your authentic self. Anyone who took advantage of you in the past will pay the price now, while fate helps you find happiness ever after.

Lucky Day in Friendship: February 2

If possible, go into introvert mode this week or reduce how much time you socialize with people. The energy this week is more conducive to personal reflections and readjustments.

Lucky Day for Career: January 30

If you feel called to, perform a success ritual this week to attract more wealth and opportunities. If your lives are very closely intertwined, you can invite your family to participate.

Ox

(1949, 1961, 1973, 1985, 1997, 2009, 2021)

General Overview:

Slow and steady wins the race, Ox. Now, the time has come for you to speed up the pace a bit more. You don't have to scurry like a rabbit, of course, but push yourself a bit farther than you are used to.

Lucky Day in Love: February 3

The bird that builds a nest eventually lays the egg. That's your wisdom for this week in your love life. Don't let non-committal people waste your time.

Lucky Day in Friendship: January 29

A cord-cutting ritual will help you cleanse your aura and heal inner wounds at this time. You can also pair this with an immersive bath to help you recenter your energy centers.

Lucky Day for Career: January 29

In your career, keep it simple and straightforward this week. The more you listen now (and keep your ears open), the easier the path forward will be for you.

Tiger

(1950, 1962, 1974, 1986, 1998, 2010, 2022)

General Overview:

Tiger, you may face some anxiety-inducing situations this week or find yourself giving in to fear. Try to stay calm and take in a few deep breaths when that happens. It will help you stay grounded and clear.

Lucky Day in Love: February 4

The fate of your love life is in your hands this week. As long as you uphold your values and self-respect, you will be fine and will make the right decision.

Lucky Day in Friendship: January 29

If you feel like reading an occult tome or a subject matter book this week that has nothing to do with your life or interests, trust that intuitive desire and crack that book open. What you learn will astound you.

Lucky Day for Career: February 2

Be careful of mixing work and love. It may backfire on you in the future.

Rabbit

(1951, 1963, 1975, 1987, 1999, 2011, 2023)

General Overview:

Rabbit, hold on to your hat and be patient this week. The time is not ripe yet to unleash your ideas into the world or set your plans into motion.

Lucky Day in Love: February 3

In love, trust your instincts. If it tells you someone is interested in you, believe it. If their behavior is still wishy-washy, maybe they are not ready for a relationship yet or are dealing with some personal crisis behind the scenes and are not emotionally available. It's not a judgment on you and your desirability.

Lucky Day in Friendship: January 29

Walk the road less traveled this week, whether in your outfit choices or creative activities. Something genius and extraordinary is waiting to happen for you and to you.

Lucky Day for Career: January 31

If your gut is telling you to look for new opportunities, trust it. The cosmic forces are supportive of your career plans and will lead you to the right next step if you set everything into motion.

Dragon

(1940, 1952, 1964, 1976, 1988, 2000, 2012, 2024)

General Overview:

Dragon, the energy this week is gearing up for the Lunar New Year next week. Are you excited? It's the Year of the Dragon, after all! Don't be surprised if serendipitous things happen to you right now.

Lucky Day in Love: February 3 & 4

Your love life may be a bit poor and bland this week but don't worry. Things will pick up pace soon enough. For now, enjoy this time with your loved ones and pamper yourself with self-care activities.

Lucky Day in Friendship: January 31

If you feel called to, make an offering to the ancestors this week and express your gratitude for all the good luck you have enjoyed so far in life and hope to enjoy in the future. You can also wear a good luck talisman to lock in your good luck.

Lucky Day for Career: January 30

Be careful of mixing work and friendship! You are cosmically moving towards a concerning phase in this aspect. As long as you keep things professional, you will be fine. If you allow the lines to blur, you may not.

Snake

(1941, 1953, 1965, 1977, 1989, 2001, 2013)

General Overview:

Snake, your creative gifts will burst out from within you this week. Don't hold yourself back! Unleash your talents and let them wow you and everyone around!

Lucky Day in Love: February 2

The energy thing week is not very good for your love life, especially if you are single. You will fare better if you spend time solo and recenter yourself apart from this partnership.

Lucky Day in Friendship: February 4

If you have suffered a loss recently or broke off ties with a friend because of a betrayal, light a black candle sometime this week with the intention of closing this chapter and moving on. It will lighten the burden on your soul.

Lucky Day for Career: January 31

Teamwork makes the dream work! That's your wisdom for this week related to your work life. You can even treat your teammates to a snack or coffee to show your appreciation after long hours of hard work.

Horse

(1942, 1954, 1966, 1978, 1990, 2002, 2014)

General Overview:

Horse, some weeks are more hectic than others. This one may turn out to be like that for you. So, keep track of your chores and responsibilities. If you successfully manage everything right now, it will bring you beautiful fruits in the near future.

Lucky Day in Love: February 3 & 4

If your current partner or love interest reminds you of someone from your past or an ex, don't confuse the current relationship with the past one. Otherwise, you may punish an innocent for someone else's mistakes.

Lucky Day in Friendship: January 29

Also, if you have considered attending a therapy/counseling session, this week's energy is excellent for such endeavors. You can even purchase a therapy workbook and do a DIY at home.

Lucky Day for Career: February 4

Nothing significant will happen in your work life this week, but that's okay. Use this time to stay centered and make plans for the future. Or, just enjoy yourself in whatever ways you can.

Goat

(1943, 1955, 1967, 1979, 1991, 2003, 2015)

General Overview:

Goat, be careful of gossip and gossip-mongers this week. While it may be entertaining, you may soon find yourself on the receiving end of their brutality. The cosmic forces are watching.

Lucky Day in Love: January 30

Let your creative side take over your love life this week. Let it surprise the person you are engaging with and show them what makes you extraordinary.

Lucky Day in Friendship: February 1

Your manifestation powers are strong this week, so take advantage of them and perform a ritual to bring your desires to life! Clear quartz will also be beneficial for you at this time.

Lucky Day for Career: January 29

Try to keep your professional and private life separate at this time. You may accidentally cause yourself harm if you reveal painful truths to the wrong person.

Monkey

(1944, 1956, 1968, 1980, 1992, 2004, 2016)

General Overview:

Monkey, don't be ashamed of being your true self and living the way that feels right to you. As long as you are not harming anyone or destroying the world around you, no one has the right to judge you harshly or try to interfere in your path.

Lucky Day in Love: February 3

Some of you are about to meet a soulmate! It may not be a romantic soulmate, though. They will eventually introduce you to your beloved in the most astonishing way.

Lucky Day in Friendship: January 29

Also, take it easy at this time and enjoy yourself. The cosmic forces offer you a reprieve, which will help you tremendously when the pace picks up again.

Lucky Day for Career: January 29

If you have been waiting for a sign to start something new in your career, this is it. Go for it! The stars are aligning beautifully for you right now.

Rooster

(1945, 1957, 1969, 1981, 1993, 2005, 2017)

General Overview:

Rooster, be your true self and live from your heart. You deserve all the extraordinary stuff that's coming your way soon, and it's all thanks to your hard work. Some of you will benefit from working on your self-esteem right now.

Lucky Day in Love: February 3

In love, the energy at this time is better suited for solitary pursuits and self-care activities. The time for love will arrive soon. Don't stress it.

Lucky Day in Friendship: January 29

If you feel like brushing up your knowledge or reading more books on the subject matter, go for it! You will benefit from every ounce of extra know-how you gain now.

Lucky Day for Career: February 2

In your work life, take it easy and take it slow. Your energy right now is better suited for observing the details and planning the future. The time to implement those plans will come later.

Dog

(1946, 1958, 1970, 1982, 1994, 2006, 2018)

General Overview:

Dog, your intuition is strong this week. Trust it over all else ... even when you are unsure. It will protect you from harmful situations and toxic people masquerading as friendly faces.

Lucky Day in Love: February 4

In love, don't brush off red flags or make excuses for anyone's bad behavior. If you wouldn't behave like that or lose control that way, then they are obviously not the right emotional match for you.

Lucky Day in Friendship: January 30

Some of you may want to perform a gratitude ritual this week, complete with incense, fruits, and flowers. Just make sure your offerings are bright and colorful to represent you energetically in the best manner possible.

Lucky Day for Career: January 30 & 31

In your career, be careful of lies and twisted tales this week. You may find yourself being put forward as the sacrificial lamb or may end up doing someone else's dirty work for them without realizing it.

Pig

(1947, 1959, 1971, 1983, 1995, 2007, 2019)

General Overview:

Pig, your artistic talents are strong at this time. Take advantage of them and let your soul fly free! This is especially true for those of you who are singers or work in the music industry in some capacity.

Lucky Day in Love: January 31

In love, slow things down and let your relationship grow and unfold organically. If someone tries to make you go too fast, pull back. They may have selfish motives behind the scenes.

Lucky Day in Friendship: February 4

Those of you who did a manifestation ritual in the last six months will now start seeing the fruits of your efforts come to life. So keep your eyes peeled! The harvest is here!

Lucky Day for Career: January 29

In your work life, take things easy this week. Your energy is better suited for logistical tasks and accounting. The time to be more creative or forthright will come later.

Valeria Black is a Tarot Card Reader, astrologer and YouTuber with expertise in charm-casting, runes, and all things magic. She writes about astrology, tarot and spirituality.