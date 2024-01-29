We are covering the week of January 29 - February 4, 2024, with a one card tarot reading for each zodiac sign in astrology.

Based on the tarot spread for the week, it definitely appears to be a very positive and forward-thinking week for all of us, and wherever a hitch may be, healing seems to come from it shortly afterward.

This week shows us that we are now in full swing. We are taking 2024 seriously, and while that might not look stoic or strict, we are definitely considering the idea that we cannot maintain that 'January is the new December' attitude; we are one with the idea that we have to live our life and get a move on.

This week, each and every zodiac sign is learning, growing, and making wide decisions that really transform the way we think. We are much less afraid of the future, than we were only last week. In other words, we're getting the hang of it, and it looks like action and momentum to us. A round of applause for us all ... and then ... action.

One card tarot reading for the week of January 29, 2024:

Aries

(March 21 - April 19)

Tarot Card: Seven of Swords

The Seven of Swords shows a person who is holding tight to their efforts, as depicted by the Swords themselves, and slightly implies by their facial expression that they have gotten away with something.

There's a sneaky vibe that comes with this card, but it's not altogether a bad thing. This is the week when you realize that you need to take another path to get where you want to go, and that path may be different.

This card shows you, Aries, that in order to keep up the energy that comes along with your zodiac sign, you need to find whatever way possible to create your success and something that implies doing things the covert way. The result is good and honest, but getting there may take creative thinking.

Keywords and things to keep in mind: action, preparation, mindfulness.

While all that you do may not be easy or even 'legal,' the truth is that you need to get certain things done this week, January 29 - February 4, 2024, and not tomorrow or the next day. Taking care of business is what this entire week is about for you, Aries, and it will take a few very insightful decisions on your part.

Taurus

(April 20 - May 20)

Tarot Card: The Emperor

Taurus, when you get this card, The Emperor, you are being called to the task, and it also implies that you will accomplish what you set out to do. You are being asked to take control during the week of January 29 - February 4, 2024, and you know that this refers to how you run your world emotionally, physically and mentally. You are here to get yourself 'back on track.'

This is something you actually love to do as it charges your batteries and lets you know that you really do have the power to back up your thinking. You will make swift decisions during this time that will become the new laws in your life. You are clearheaded and authoritative, knowing what you want and need to be done.

Keywords and things to remember: authority, last word, decision.

This week, January 29 - February 4, 2024, have you facing facts and something that you can no longer allow to happen, which is for others to make up their minds for you. You've seen how this really doesn't work, especially considering the idea that you really do know what's best for you. Own your decisions and put them to the test, Taurus.

Gemini

(May 21 - June 20)

Tarot Card: The Sun

For the first time this year, you may feel as though the clouds have parted and made way for you actually to experience happiness. You are very used to second-guessing just about everything, and in a way, that's just fine, as others depend on your shrewd point of view. You are so well-trusted that you'll be able to use that energy to help others, which is something you love doing.

You won't feel the usual pressure, however, which really opens the floodgates to warmth and contentment. You can take in advice, and you're able to give it freely without the need for acknowledgment or thanks. You are a free spirit this week, Gemini, and it may feel like you're on vacation, but it's 'that' good.

Keywords and things to keep in mind: happiness, trust, loyalty.

It might be difficult for you to accept that this week is truly 'on your side,' but the quicker you accept it, the better. You are in for a very good time during this week, and if you can kick back and let yourself enjoy your happy life, you will come to see that it's real and trustworthy.

Cancer

(June 21 - July 22)

Tarot Card: Page of Cups, reversed

You rarely feel this childish, but you'll be in touch with that side of yourself once again. It may have something to do with falling in love or finding someone special to kick back and 'play' with. During this week, you aren't pressured into being someone you are not, and you'll enjoy that very much.

This is the week when you may not be as smart as you think you are, but learning that you've made mistakes is part of what makes you laugh during this time. You are open to learning new things, as you readily admit that you don't know it all. You are happy to see that you are not alone and that making mistakes is OK to do, especially when someone there has 'got your back.'

Keywords and things to keep in mind: playfulness, foolishness, naiveté.

All in all, will more than likely show you that you still have a long way to go when it comes to certain topics but that learning more and more about these topics is actually fun and will benefit you greatly in the near future. Trust that it's OK to say yes to education and do your best, Cancer.

Leo

(July 23 - August 22)

Tarot Card: Nine of Swords, reversed

While this card always implies a rough time, it's not necessarily all you have during the week of January 29 - February 4, 2024. Not to worry, Leo. What's going on here is that you are being put in touch with some old memories ... but there's a purpose here, and that's to acknowledge them in order to be able to 'banish' them at a later date.

Stay open to what you see in your dreams, not to say pay close attention to the details. The details do not count. It's the 'feel' of the dreams themselves ... see what you can pick up from what your mind is telling you, as these are the things that you will start to heal to create a better, clearer emotional future.

Keywords and things to keep in mind: nightmares, intuition, hunch.

You are coming to grips with certain things, and you may find that a few 'old demons' rise to the surface. It's OK; you need to feel them in order to heal them, Leo. While this may just be the beginning, the result will be a clear conscience and a peaceful state of mind.

Virgo

(August 23 - September 22)

Tarot Card: Nine of Cups, reversed

This card, even in its reversed position, tends to bring happiness and the idea of almost being there when it comes to some great success that you know is on its way to becoming fully manifest. You may find that this week, January 29 - February 4, 2024, brings you a good reason to get very excited. While you're not quite there yet, all the signs say success is imminent.

You may also find that your love life is doing exceptionally well during this time, as things seem to have smoothed over due to choice conversation and some very affectionate sharing of feelings. You are well-equipped with the right words, and you bring them forth at the right time. Your timing is good, and your intuition is right on the money this week.

Keywords and things to remember: almost, nearly there, promise.

What you'll experience this week, Virgo, is the idea that all is not lost and that life really does go on, even though you had yourself booked into a real depression for a while there. Now, there's hope, and you will see how certain aspects of your life seem to 'snap back together.' This will give you strength and optimism for the future.

Libra

(September 23 - October 22)

Tarot Card: Knight of Wands

You have never minded being in the position of bringing news to friends, family, or even strangers. You are someone who is quite used to being 'the speaker,' and you'll be at it once again. If you are a writer or someone in the field of journalism, broadcast news, or social media, you'll find that this week has you working hard.

Being a Libra, you'll be able to meet deadlines and work with finesse, ensuring all bases are covered. Your work this week is of supreme quality, and you will be able to take pride in a job well done by the time the week is over. This is a happy place for you, Libra, and you will find that it works out well for you in terms of your job and career.

Keywords and things to remember: written word, deliverance, message.

Good news is coming your way, and it's the kind of news you'll want to share almost immediately. You may try to find the doubt in the situation simply because you are intelligent and you don't want to share false news. Still, once you discover that the news is good, as you will you will be the bringer of good news and the sharer of good fortune.

Scorpio

(October 23 - November 21)

Tarot Card: The Chariot

The week of January 29 - February 4, 2024, hits you like a freight train, in so much as you feel you're on a mission to accomplish great things and that you have no more time to fret away. You are directed and goal-oriented, and you feel you have no more time to waste; time is fleeting, and you are ready to move with the times. This could be a great week to either travel or make plans for travel and adventure.

You've got an exceptionally keen eye for success during this time, Scorpio, and you'll be choosing an activity that will help you gain wisdom and financial status. You are in a very good mood for the most part, and so much of that has to do with trusting yourself; you know that you can make clearheaded decisions, and you do so with power and vision.

Keywords and things to keep in mind: travel, decision-making, adventure.

This could be a very interesting week for you, Scorpio, as this card has you planning a very important trip for yourself, and it may not necessarily be a pleasure cruise. There's a business vibe to the timing of all this, and you will arrange some kind of business trip that could end up with you making a fortune.

Sagittarius

(November 22 - December 21)

Tarot Card: Five of Swords

This week comes with such a sense of satisfaction for you, as you know that this kind of momentum and action is exactly what makes you feel alive. Yes, it's hard work, but what is life about if not to work hard and achieve your goals? You are only just starting now to get into the true swing of things, and while so much of this has to do with work and work ethic, much is about your personal life and its progress.

You no longer see the future as unpredictable. Even though you don't have total control over what will happen, you know that you can depend on the power of positivity to generate great opportunities for immense personal satisfaction. You trust in yourself, knowing that this will open the doors for you spiritually, emotionally, and physically.

Keywords and things to remember: a job well done, accountancy, pride.

While you know there's still much to do, you can be confident that your work will continue in such a way that will always have you looking like you know what you're doing. From January 29 - February 4, 2024, you will see that this card suggests that you really do know what you're doing and that you'll find a certain kind of pride in being the only one who can do it as well as you do.

Capricorn

(December 22 - January 19)

Tarot Card: Nine of Pentacles, reversed

While your master plan may not be in full swing, you can't help but envision its total success, as many things seem to fall into place during this time. Whatever effort you put into any number of issues, you will see that it will be during this week that you get 'signs' that your work has finally started to sprout wings.

You may also see that your love life has taken on a new glow during this time as this card shows you that there's always something new to look forward to when it comes to the romantic relationship you're in and that while it's not always obvious, there's much here to work with and grow with.

Keywords and things to keep in mind: rewards, thoughtfulness, apprehension.

You may not feel as though it's all come together in perfect shape, but whatever 'it' is, there's a secure sense that it's all working out exactly as planned. During the week, you will know that your concentrated effort has come to fruition, and while it's 'not quite there' yet, it's most definitely on its way.

Aquarius

(January 20 - February 18)

Tarot Card: Three of Wands

While so much of what happens occurs in private and in the comfort of your own home, what's actually taking place is that you are going through a major emotional upheaval ... and you're just starting to make sense of it all. And it's a really good thing because you show yourself that you've got something to look forward to and that it's not all 'dread.'

For the first time this year, you feel ready to take a look at what the future may have in store for you, which also means you are ready to start creating it. The days of being slack may be at an end, Aquarius, as you finally got the hint: Use it or lose it. No matter what age you are right now, you will feel that during this week, you are just getting a fresh new start.

Keywords and things to keep in mind: vision, future, intention.

You have come to recognize that it's time for momentum, and while you may still take this week as a time to pause before acting, you will, this time, know that there's a plan in store and that you have every intention of fulfilling that plan. You are feeling much more secure in your body, mind, and spirit than before, and you recognize that it's time to move forward.

Pisces

(February 19 - March 20)

Tarot Card: Queen of Swords

Well, it's come to that, Pisces, and by getting the Queen of Swords as your tarot card for the week of January 29 - February 4, 2024, you will know that there is no longer time for games. This card puts you in the position of being the person who changes your life, and you recognize fully that you need transformation. You are quick to get the hint and right there, ready to get into the meat and potatoes of it all.

While you are still your caring and kind self, you'll notice that you are also quick-witted and clearheaded so that you can stay on track and not let go of your newly found vision. You see that you can and will be successful if you stay strict with yourself and do not falter from the plan. Staying strong will bring about the transformation you envision for yourself, Pisces.

Keywords and things to keep in mind: power, authority, ruler.

You're looking at a time when whatever is going on in your life at present requires you to take a stand and do the right thing when it comes to both yourself and those around you. You are in the position of being trusted; you need to act on behalf of those who are confused. This week has you 'manning' the crown with finesse and authority.

Ruby Miranda interprets I Ching, Tarot, Runes, and Astrology. She gives private readings and has worked as an intuitive reader for over 20 years.