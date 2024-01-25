3 Zodiac Signs With Rough Horoscopes On January 26, 2024

This day, January 26, 2024, shows us that we really are all different in our ways, even though we share universal truths. Not everyone is ready to sign on for the conventional. While this day's transit, Moon square Uranus, brings out the rebel and the outlier, it doesn't necessarily make it any easier for those of us who will rebel or insist on doing things differently.

During Moon square Uranus, three zodiac signs may express a need for freedom, in the way of seeking out nature or wandering alone in the wilderness ... just to get away from it all. Stability isn't on the list of things to do on this day, January 26, 2024. We may find that we are emotionally unsteady, turbulent even. We may take offense easily and walk off, pouting and brooding.

We may also see that we are too attached to a thing or a person and that being attached makes us vulnerable, which will be particularly loathsome to us during the Moon square Uranus. We don't want to be vulnerable; we just want to be away from it all. What makes this day rough is the idea that we shun the routine while knowing that the routine actually works for us.

Three zodiac signs with rough horoscopes on January 27, 2024:

1. Gemini

(May 21 - June 20)

Something happens to you on this day, and you might even be surprised at how badly you take it. After a few thoughts, you'll realize that your reaction to what this one person said or did to you was nothing short of psycho. You didn't have to take it that far, and you really showed that you have zero tolerance for people who dare to speak to you about things you don't necessarily want to speak about. On January 26, 2024, during the transit of Moon square Uranus, you will be singularly unapproachable.

You do not like yourself on this day, but that only has you retreating into your world, where several friends will try to pull you out just to snap you out of your funk. You will also reject them so that you can sit and stew on whatever happened earlier and why you reacted with such vehemence. You know you were wrong, and yet, you certainly aren't going to retract your words.

The real problem with how Moon square Uranus influences you is that it makes you think you are right to stand your ground and possibly even ghost this one offender for life. You are shutting out family and friends on this day. You want no one around, and if anyone dares to help you out on January 25, 2024, you'll shun them, possibly for the rest of your life. You are definitely 'over the top' during Moon square Uranus.

2. Capricorn

(December 22 - January 19)

All it takes is for one little strong gust of wind to topple your carefully constructed house of cards, and on January 26, 2025, you'll be waiting for the gust, knowing what's about to happen. So, as it goes with the Law of Attraction, you'll be putting so much energy into waiting for the disasters to hit that you'll create a suitable path for such disasters. During the transit of Moon square Uranus, you are unconsciously trying to destroy all that you've built.

There is nothing cool in this at all, and you know it. You're not trying to be rebellious, as you don't feel the need to rebel. But you DO feel the need to destroy, and being that you're not into hurting people, you'll more than likely direct this destructive energy toward yourself and your creations. Sometimes, you feel as though all you create is garbage, but you know that's so far from the truth. That's how Moon square Uranus distorts the truth for you, Capricorn.

You do know that you'll get yourself out of this funk sooner or later, as control is sort of your thing, and you'll want it back in working order as soon as possible. In a way, this day, January 26, 2024, is for indulging in your negative traits, knowing that your stay in this field will not last for long. That's why it's an indulgence; it's temporary. You'll knock a few blocks down, and then you'll pick them up again and start to rebuild. That's just ... you.

3. Aquarius

(January 20 - February 18)

Something is going on during Moon square Uranus on January 26, 2025, and your presence is definitely required for it. You are needed, and you feel as though the whole idea of having to be present is something you resent badly. You don't want to 'have to do' anything; you want to be the owner of your life and your actions, and you don't want to 'have to do' anything for the sake of fulfilling other people's demands.

For you, Moon square Uranus means sticking with your principles and living on your terms. You may end up offending a bunch of family members on this day, January 26, 2024, but that's only because they can't handle the 'real you.' You aren't their toy, and you have other plans in mind for this day; you'll do as you please and let them call you the family rebel. Why not? It's a cool enough label.

Still, you'll be the one who says NO on this day, as you really want to make it known now and forever more that you do as you please when you want. You aren't there for other people's whims or demands, and if that makes you the unpopular one, then you are happy to let them stick whatever label they need on you. You have your own life to live, and on January 26, 2024, during Moon square Uranus, you will show them all that you are dead serious about this.

Ruby Miranda interprets I Ching, Tarot, Runes, and Astrology. She gives private readings and has worked as an intuitive reader for over 20 years.