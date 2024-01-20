One Tarot Card Reading For January 21, 2024

Each zodiac sign receives a single one tarot card reading for their January 21, 2024 horoscope to help bring insight to the day.

Learn what your zodiac sign's daily tarot card reading has in store for you on Sunday, January 21, 2024.

Aries (March 21 - April 19)

Tarot card: The Chariot, reversed

Don't quit, Aries. This day may feel tougher than you'd like for it to be. But when you hang in there, you have an incredible story to share. Only give up if you know you can't win. And with being the first sign of the zodiac, you will either win or die trying. Only stop if you are ready.

Taurus (April 20 - May 20)

Tarot card: Knight of Swords

You have an idea of what you want, so go for it, Taurus. You don't need permission from others to achieve a goal. If you see the dream coming true, then you can attain it. Believe in yourself.

Gemini (May 21 - June 20)

Tarot card: Five of Swords, reversed

It's time to tend to self-care. You can do things for you that make you feel great inside and out. Don't let the day go by without doing one thing for you that you enjoy; even if it's as simple as watching a movie and eating a giant bowl of popcorn.

Cancer (June 21 - July 22)

Tarot card: Eight of Swords

You may see someone being treated in a way that you know isn't fair. Rather than stay quiet, talk to the person. See how they are feeling. Let them know you care because you do.

Leo (July 23 - August 22)

Tarot card: The Tower

A big change is headed your way, and it may be swift and painless. Sometimes life allows things to change because you may have resisted it otherwise. Embrace the newness and see what will happen next.

Virgo (August 23 - September 22)

Tarot card: Six of Wands

A good reward is coming to you, Virgo. People recognize your hard work and efforts. You'll get something to show for your investment of time and energy. Good for you!

Libra (September 23 - October 22)

Tarot card: Six of Cups

It's the little things in life that make it sweet. Enjoy small things that remind you of more innocent times. Eat ice cream. Chew gun. Look for a rainbow.

Scorpio (October 23 - November 21)

Tarot card: Ten of Cups, reversed

You can always tell when a friend is feeling sad. They don't answer texts or call back. Today, reach out to that person to make sure they know how loved they are by you. It can mean the world to hear that from a good friend.

Sagittarius (November 22 - December 21)

Tarot card: Two of Pentacles

You are going to need to manage a project more closely. You may find this process time consuming but you have your eyes on the final prize. A little more attention now can mean less or no problems later.

Capricorn (December 22 - January 19)

Tarot card: Five of Wands

You have to mind your budget. It's so easy to fall into debt if you aren't careful. You can work though any problem with a budget. Consider what you need financially and play it smart.

Aquarius (January 20 - February 18)

Tarot card: Page of Pentacles

You have wonderful ideas. You are the brains of the family today. You may find that you can pick out a solution among many others with ease. People trust your judgment today.

Pisces (February 19 - March 20)

Tarot card: Ace of Wands

You are quick on your feet, Pisces. When you thought you might drop the ball or have a tough time getting to a final conclusion, somehow you pull through. You ace this and you do so with flying colors.

Aria Gmitter, M.S, M.F.A., is YourTango's Senior Editor of Horoscopes and Spirituality. She studies with the Midwestern School of Astrology and is a member of the South Florida Astrological Association.