5 Zodiac Signs With The Best Horoscopes On January 19, 2024

Pretty pictures and beautiful transitions are in store for us today, on January 19, 2024. Are you ready to close unwanted chapters and begin new ones? The cosmic forces may not give you a choice on this. Five zodiac signs — Aries, Taurus, Gemini, Leo, and Pisces — will have the best experiences if they lean into this energy, though there's something here for the rest of the signs, too.

Moon in Taurus trine Sun in Capricorn are the main astrological benefactors today. They are reminding us that when the mind and heart are in alignment, a lot of extraordinary things can manifest. The specific messages are also about patience and sticking to the tried-and-tested. After all, earth energy is averse to unnecessary risks just for the sake of "stepping out of one's comfort zone."

North Node in Aries adds another layer to today's energy (and a contrary viewpoint) by urging us to brave that which must be done.

How can you win big in life if old wounds and toxic baggage constantly plague you?

Stepping out of your comfort zone, in this case, cannot be called an unnecessary risk. You can always follow tried-and-tested methods, like journaling your feelings or working with a therapist, to help you unburden yourself. The balance point is critical here for lasting happiness.

Now, let's focus on the five zodiac signs with the best horoscopes on January 19, 2024.

1. Aries

(March 21 - April 19)

Best zodiac sign to work with: Capricorn

Best area to focus on: Detailed work

Best time of the day: 10 am

Aries, the energy today is extra sweet for you. Spend time with your loved ones and best friends to let this positivity seep into every inch of your being. Just make sure not to include toxic folks or energy vampires in the circle! The good stuff may dissipate otherwise.

You are also encouraged to spend some time on detail-oriented work today, whether at work, play, or on a hobby project. Let your intuitive side take over. You'll be surprised by the results if you do.

2. Taurus

(April 20 - May 20)

Best zodiac sign to work with: Aries & Leo

Best area to focus on: Your choice

Best time of the day: 12 pm

Taurus, "to be or not to be," seems to be the energy of the day for you, but not in a morbid way. This one is urging you to seize your destiny and not allow peer or family pressure to sway you from your true path! Your blessings lie here.

Just remember: it's easy to say that you have free will, but what's the point if you don't exercise it? Spend some time meditating on this for more clarity. You can also wear a lapis lazuli or kunzite pendant to help you stay aligned with the positive forces of the universe.

3. Gemini

(May 21 - June 20)

Best zodiac sign to work with: Other Geminis

Best area to focus on: Fishing

Best time of the day: 3 am

A windfall of abundance, whether that be money or something equally fulfilling emotionally, is in store for you today, Gemini. Make the most of it! For most of you, this is a direct result of your hard work in the past. For others, it's an opportunity to redirect yourself to your true soul's path.

4. Leo

(July 23 - August 22)

Best zodiac sign to work with: Cancer

Best area to focus on: Dancing

Best time of the day: 5 pm

Love is in the air for you today, Leo. Do you feel it? Let your magnanimous side rule the roost today. You can dress to the nines, be more generous when you tip servers, high-five a kid on the street, and so much more. Lean into the positivity to let it seep into every inch of your life.

You will also benefit from taking out your dancing shoes and hitting the dance floor today. Whether you do it solo, with friends or in a studio filled with strangers, make sure to dance your heart out!

5. Pisces

(February 19 - March 20)

Best zodiac sign to work with: Virgo & Other Pisces

Best area to focus on: Cooking

Best time of the day: 7 - 8 pm

Pisces, the energy today urges you to be more circumspect about your spending and personal finances. Something is brewing behind the scenes for you that will change your life for the better. You will need the extra resources to help you capitalize on the opportunity.

If you feel called to, cook a delicious meal for yourself (and your family) tonight. Focus on cheering up your heart instead of making it luxurious. It will help you stay open-hearted so the universe can keep working its magic on you.

Valeria Black is a Tarot Card Reader, astrologer and YouTuber with expertise in charm-casting, runes, and all things magic. She writes about astrology, tarot and spirituality.