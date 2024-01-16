3 Zodiac Signs Resolve Tough Problems By The End Of January 2024

While nobody in their right mind likes to find out that their zodiac sign will experience hard times right at the top of the year, we can take comfort in knowing tough times make us stronger.

During January of 2024, everything we experience will be for our good. It's true, and while it sounds like the most annoying of all cliches, we all know that we are forged in the fires of experience and that everything serves to make us better people.

Three zodiac signs will find that thriving is harder than expected during January of 2024, and that's mainly because we've got many transits here that encourage things like ... breaking up, setting boundaries, or simply starting arguments to see where they will go.

This is the season for figuring out what we want to do with our lives, and that's a heavy proposition, and it can and will cause anxiety for these three zodiac signs.

Keeping in mind that most of January of 2024 is spent in Capricorn season, we have to roll with the fact that so much of our time is spent trying to get ourselves back in working order.

We're back on our diets, back with our schedules and back to the work of making our relationships loving and easygoing. Some of us will get there the hard way, and that's a good thing, no matter how we look at it.

These three zodiac signs will resolve their problems by the end of January 2024:

1. Leo, you grow more patient.

You know it's all going to work out just fine, but you also feel that your patience may not be able to hold out long enough for the 'fine' part to kick in. and because we're not just looking at one day, you may find that some of January of 2024 is just going to take too long. You are, by nature, impatient and while you don't feel that you're asking for too much, you may have a day or two when you snap and act out — much to the shock and dismay of the people in your life who love you.

There's a lot of great Venus energy supporting your love life during January of 2024. However, some of that 'support' comes in the form of tough love.

You may be shown something by your romantic partner that proves to you that they love you, but it's not necessarily how you want that love to look. In other words, your partner knows that certain changes need to be implemented, and they go about implementing them ... which may upset you.

There's a ton of Mercury energy going on this month, and with Mercury going direct on day one, you'll feel very free when it comes to speaking your mind, and that may seep on over into how you express your dissatisfaction over the things that others believe you should be grateful for. Capricorn energy puts you in your place and you resent it because you just want to be your wild and lazy old Leo self, and you may have to actually 'work' hard this month. You wil though, and you will master your life's problems before the end of the month.

2. Virgo, you learn to embrace change.

While you know in your heart that this is definitely going to be an awesome month and that you will reach your goals and see success, you are also the very meaning of the word 'impatient.' so when things don't kick in immediately, you'll make sure that everyone and their uncle knows and experiences your disappointment. You aren't one to hold back, and now that Mercury is no longer in retrograde, you'll be reading everyone the riot act, whether they deserve to hear it or not.

There's some very stimulating Mars energy going on, and you'll also experience the rebellious force of Lilith during January of 2024.

This, too, will add to your ability to tell people off and offend them as you do. You have it in your mind that everyone 'knows you're just joking,' but that's never been really true, has it, Virgo? You don't mean to joke with the intention of stinging, and no one laughs because, guess what? You're not funny, and you won't be funny during January of 2024.

For someone who really has so much going for you, you may tend to forget that you're the one who put yourself where you are, and that goes for when you're feeling bad as well. So you'll snap out of it and appreciate that January of 2024 could be as beautiful as you want it to be. You know it's all about the potential, so allow yourself to heal and be lovable. Let your love show. Don't hide behind that scowl of disapproval for too long. Everyone loves when you smile!

3. Libra, you learn to manage your friendships effectively.

What you need to be aware of during January of 2024 is that love is going to flow your way so hard that you have to remember who you love and not just get involved with anyone. You are particularly attractive during this first month, and the flirtations may almost seem unreal in so much as you'll be everyone's choice for a prom date. You are the object of desire, and you can't let that go to your head, Libra.

While all this sounds a little delightful in a guilty pleasure kind of way, there's a warning here and you need to heed it: you could hurt someone.

During January of 2024, you may end up really doing someone a bad turn, simply because you are so much attention to.

Remember that all things come to a close, and that the romantic attention that you get this month will fly by, as well. So, stick with the people who are good for you, and don't get involved with just anyone.

This is how Lilith plays out in your month, Libra. There's so much Venus following you around that you are bound to let it go to your head, but this is also a Capricorn month, with a Full Moon in Aquarius. These transits tell you to humble up and start focusing on something other than your visuals. It's January of 2024, and it's time to use the energy at hand to create something new and worthy of your time.

Ruby Miranda interprets I Ching, Tarot, Runes, and Astrology. She gives private readings and has worked as an intuitive reader for over 20 years.