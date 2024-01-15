January 16, 2023 One Card Tarot Reading For All Zodiac Signs

Learn what your zodiac sign's daily tarot card reading has in store for you on Tuesday, January 16, 2024.

Aries (March 21 - April 19)

Tarot card: Nine of Pentacles

A wise quote once said, "When you wallow with pigs, expect to get dirty." Some people and situations do not serve you but lead you farther away from the identity you're trying to walk in. Use discernment for who you spend your time around and allow to influence you. These things deserve considerable attention.

Taurus (April 20 - May 20)

Tarot card: Four of Wands

Yay, you did it ,Taurus. It's always important to celebrate your milestones. It's good to give yourself credit for the way you handled your situation. Things happened and took you much longer than you thought it would to complete. But, now you have the fnished product and it fits you so well.

Gemini (May 21 - June 20)

Tarot card: Queen of Pentacles

The things you admire and see in others and wish for yourself are possible for you. The first step to growth is understanding where it is needed and what it looks like for you. You may benefit from whipping open a journal or the notes app on your phone to assess and break down false or limiting beliefs about yourself. Finally, begin to actively speak and act out how you wish to be as if it were your current identity. By shifting the narrative, one thought and action at a time, you might lessen the distance or association from your present self to your best one.

Cancer (June 21 - July 22)

Tarot card: Three of Pentacles

You have skills and talents that are unique to you. You may benefit from brainstorming how your passions or skills can be monetized or how you can use them to serve those around you. Do not neglect or undermine the value of what you possess; they can be your magic!

Leo (July 23 - August 22)

Tarot card: Page of Swords, reversed

Oh wow. You may not be able to hide this one for too much longer. Some situations find a way to come to the surface and get caught. You may just want to be honest from the start and let the person know what you feel. It's much easier to be truthful at the start, then try to regain trust once it has been broken.

Virgo (August 23 - September 22)

Tarot card: Six of Swords

Newness or a fresh start is not limited to a date on a calendar. You can step back, reassess, and begin again at any moment. If you haven't already, hop on the trend and create an "Ins and Outs" list for 2024: things you would like to include more (Ins) and (Outs) stuff you're trying to cut out. You got this; you can continue to create goodness in your life one step at a time!

Libra (September 23 - October 22)

Tarot card: Two of Swords

You can try to guess what is going on based on what you know now. Limited information can increase your chances of making errors in judgment. You don't want or need to be led down the wrong path. It's best to learn and listen more to see whether or not you change your mind. You never know.

Scorpio (October 23 - November 21)

Tarot card: Two of Wands, reversed

Are you having writer's or some other form of a creativity block? When you can't seem to come up with a new idea, try resting and releasing your project to time. Find other things to do. You may be pleasantly surprised by how fresh and open your mind and imagination become. when you take the pressure off.

Sagittarius (November 22 - December 21)

Tarot card: King of Wands

So smart! Intelligence is such a valuable thing in the business world. When you can apply your ideas to projects and become helpful people know. You may become that one person whom others approach to solve a tough problem. Getting a reputation for being the smartest person in the room can intimidate people, but it will also attract others. You have to just be you.

Capricorn (December 22 - January 19)

Tarot card: Seven of Cups

You can play around to see what works for you. You might not know what you want to do or who you want to be. Changing careers or going a new direction is never easy. Are you trying to impress someone. Set that concern aside. What you need to do instead is try to be happy. Happiness is always the best thing to strive for.

Aquarius (January 20 - February 18)

Tarot card: Death - Reversed

Have your actions lately been a byproduct of faith or fear? This tarot card reveals possible stagnation or avoidance of change. While jumping into the unknown can be scary, so is staying the same. On the other side could be a great success or a valuable treasure in the form of a lesson. Remember, feelings of readiness aren't always sound indicators; your brain's ancient programming is to keep you safe and reduce risk. Work with this and assess if the fear you experience keeps you from goodness, as everything you dream of might be on the other side of defiance of your worries. Believe in yourself; you are capable of much.

Pisces (February 19 - March 20)

Tarot card: The Sun

Everything comes back to you. Upon hard work, expect success, even if it takes time for the seeds to show harvest. While you may not be at the end of the journey, each step of the way is worthy of celebration! Take some time to soak up the moments you are currently living. Consider how far you have already traveled.

Aria Gmitter, M.S, M.F.A., is YourTango's Senior Editor of Horoscopes and Spirituality. She studies with the Midwestern School of Astrology and is a member of the South Florida Astrological Association.