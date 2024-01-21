The January 22 - 28 Weekly Horoscope For All Zodiac Signs January 22 - 28, 2024

Welcome to the week of January 22 - 28, 2024, and the horoscopes for each zodiac sign. Some of us will see love, and others will see lessons in the making. There will be moments of great desire, and there will also be moments where retreat is our only option. We will play it all out as well as we possibly can and we will rely on the grace and care of the universe.

This week brings us the notable transits of Venus in Capricorn on January 22, which will help us make sense of our romantic lives, a Full Moon in Leo on January 25, which should bring out the prideful show off in many of us, Moon square Jupiter, which will have us doubting our greatest dreams, Uranus going direct, which will help us to believe in those dreams once again, and a beautiful Venus trine Jupiter to end the week ... Love rules and love wins.

We will see that during the week of January 22 - 28, 2024, communications will go haywire and then resume almost as soon as they start to go wild. There will be arguments among friends taking place this week that end up with new commitments and renewed love. We can't go wrong during this week, as all signs point to the idea that everything we do has a purpose and all of it ends up with us believing in ourselves and our surroundings once again.

January 22 - 28 weekly horoscope for all zodiac signs:

Aries

(March 21 - April 19)

This week, January 22 - 28, 2024, puts you through your paces, Aries, and has you fighting so many battles that you may start to wonder where one starts and the other ends. The transits that 'get to you' the most this week are Moon square Jupiter on January 25 and Moon square Uranus on the following day. These events will have you doubting your motivation, almost to the point of giving up.

However, with Venus and Saturn occurring one day after Uranus goes direct on January 27, you'll see that all you really need is to stick with what you believe and try not to get too involved with other people and their egos. You can't avoid the egos of humans and in knowing this, it really is about picking your battles well. Yes, you'll be fighting and demanding, but it will be up to you to figure out how much energy you wish to devote to each particular battle.

Dates and moments to keep in mind: January 24, 25, 27.

You've just got to get a grasp on the idea that you're not like anyone else, Aries, and that's not necessarily a great thing, either. You can be pushy and arrogant at times and you don't know when to take on the role of the humble; you don't know everything, but you do know how to make things work for you, so point the energy towards the positive.

Taurus

(April 20 - May 20)

You might feel as though you're in survival mode during the week of January 22 - 28, 2024, as you feel pressured to take care of business in ways that are overwhelming and unwanted, and yet, here you are, doing what's needed to be done. You'll find that transits like Moon opposite Pluto coming round on the same day as the Full Moon in Leo, January 25, are particularly harsh on you. Mercury conjunct Mars on the 27 might make you feel as though you're going to break in half.

That's all OK because you have a way of getting through things, which is why that 'survival mode' thing feels like a reality. You're heading towards relief and so much of that has to do with the fact that love is in your life and it will save the day, or the week, as it is in this case. Venus trine Jupiter lets you know that no matter how hard it all is, love comes in at the end to show you that you are safe, secure and protected.

Dates and moments to keep in mind: January 22, 25, 28.

Don't be surprised if you come up against someone you love this week, as you will definitely be doing some work on yourself. As it goes, sometimes our loved ones don't understand when we need time away from them ... which is what you need in large doses. Claim your space and spare yourself. It's all OK, Taurus.

Gemini

(May 21 - June 20)

You may find that if there are lessons to be learned during the week of January 22 - 28, 2024, you'll be learning them the hard way, as this week brings in a little bit of that old naiveté of yours and might have people taking advantage of you. Sun square Jupiter on the 27th shows you that you won't stay in that state of innocence for long and that you are a quick study when it comes to getting yourself out of a jam, which you will be doing this week.

Full Moon energy has you feeling angry at yourself for being so naive, but you are also someone who doesn't stay in one position for long, so you'll take advantage of transits like Uranus direct and you'll get yourself back on track in no time. Yes, there will be a few upsets happening during January 22 - 28, 2024, and you might find that you're not as 'cool' as you'd like to present yourself as you'll get by. Live and learn as they say.

Dates and moments to keep in mind: January 23, 25, 27.

You may end up spending these days feeling as though nobody understands you, and if you take that attitude too far, it will turn into self-pity very rapidly. Try to keep an even keel, knowing that everything always works out if you don't feed it with tons of negative energy and dark projection.

Cancer

(June 21 - July 22)

If this week has you looking for justice, you'll see that it's quite easy to balance the scales out during January 22 - 28, 2024, as there are many transits working in your favor. What you might want to decipher is whether you are going for justice or vengeance, as there's a big difference here. You've got transits like Venus in Capricorn helping you find the balance, but if you're really looking to spite someone else, you may find that works against you during Moon opposite Pluto.

The Full Moon in Leo may have you believing that you are some kind of magician that 'will have my vengeance' but don't get too haughty with that kind of thinking. This week has humbled you, as well. You need to put your feelings into proper perspective. Balance is available to you; try not to make a power trip out of any advantages you may get. What goes around comes around, so keep that in mind.

Dates and moments to keep in mind: January 22, 23, 25.

It's all leading up and around the Full Moon for you, Cancer, which gives you a choice as to what you want to pour your energy into this week. Are you determined on hurting this one person just so you can 'show them' what you're made of, or are you Zen enough to know that the universe will balance things out without your help?

Leo

(July 23 - August 22)

You'll find this week, January 22 - 28, 2024, to be highly advantageous for you if education is where your mind is or if you are someone who can teach others. What you have to keep in mind is that you have a job to fulfill and that being praised is not necessarily a part of it. During the Full Moon in Leo on January 25, you might feel as though you are 'owed' something and that would be remiss of you to think that way.

What's going on for you this week is that transits like Sun square Jupiter and Uranus direct are here to help you and that on January 27, you may find that fortune is heading your way in terms of opportunity. What's important for you to know is that the whole thing is a learning experience and even if you call yourself 'teacher,' it doesn't mean 'master.' Open your heart to the idea that you are here to learn, too.

Dates and moments to keep in mind: January 25, 26, 27.

This week has you hopping around trying to please as many people as you possibly can, and what you might find is that while people are eager to hear what you have to say, they are equally as eager to hear what 'others' have to say as well, so even though there's a Full Moon in Leo, it doesn't mean you're the star of this week's show.

Virgo

(August 23 - September 22)

While you might not find that you're ready, willing and able to step into the role of superstar, you do feel rather positive about the way things are going this week, January 22 - 28, 2024. You've personally needed a transit like Uranus direct simply because you want to return to your old wacky state of mind, as things have been way too serious as of late and you're quite simply 'over it.'

All that works for you because the Full Moon will power that transit up for you and you'll be able to channel that intense energy into being creative and productive. This is something you've needed, and you'll find that with the several Venus transits that come along with the week, that channeled energy may end up being spent having fun with your romantic partner. They will certainly welcome this kind of behavior back into their lives.

Dates and moments to keep in mind: January 25, 27.

Rather than become a stone, you'll want to stay put but bend like a reed, knowing that you can't shut everything out, even if it's for good reasons. You have to stay open to a degree as there are lessons available to you this week that you need to imbibe. Don't worry too much, Virgo. We're all in this one together.

Libra

(September 23 - October 22)

You may feel as though the only person you can trust during the week of January 22 - 28, 2024, is yourself, Libra, and that's actually not a terrible thing. Trusting in yourself is a sign of self-love and self-respect, and with Uranus going direct on the 27th, you'll find that you really underestimated yourself over the last few weeks. Now that this energy is back on track, you might feel the need to withdraw and have yourself a good, long think.

While you are actively involved in social engagements, your heart is with your loved one. They are also the person who allows you your own well-needed space during January 22 - 28, 2024. The end of the week has you returning to them with open arms as Moon trine Venus and Venus trine Jupiter in a very loving, warm, romantic reunion. This week brings you good fortune and solitary time spent in peace and introspection.

Dates and moments to keep in mind: January 24, 25, 28.

You and your romantic partner will agree during this time that you really honor everything you believe in when it comes to love and respect. This week has you feeling very good about relationships in general, and you may find that next week has even more of the same in store for you.

Scorpio

(October 23 - November 21)

A couple of naive moves might have you at the center of attention during the week of January 22 - 28, 2024, and you may feel as though you definitely should have held your tongue. You are prone to speaking out this week, and with transits like the Leo Moon and Sun square Jupiter, what will come out of your mouth might be pure naiveté and foolishness, though, at the time, you'll believe you're the smartest person in the room.

That's OK, and what's OK about it is that nobody's holding you to it, meaning that everyone this week is so into their own thing that they hardly notice your blunder. The worst of it happens during Mercury conjunct Mars, which will have you reacting as if you are the world's greatest authority on all things, only to find out that you're not; you are just another voice in the crowd who thinks they know it all. Once again ... it's OK.

Dates and moments to keep in mind: January 25, 27.

Understand that so much of the week's good fortune comes to you if you are open to the power that comes along with the transits. If you end up beating yourself up over the foolish actions you may be a part of this week, then you'll only end up extending your time in that personal pain. Refrain from taking it all 'too' seriously, Scorpio.

Sagittarius

(November 22 - December 21)

This week, January 22 - 28, 2024, as you are coming to understand that you might have been lying to yourself when it comes to love, you've disallowed it from being in your life, as if all it could bring you is woe. Then, it occurs to you during this week that perhaps it's not such a terrible idea to bring love back into your life, and during the transit of Moon opposite Venus on the 22nd, you might actually ... open your heart to the idea.

And a good idea it is, as you've got Venus entering Capricorn on the 23rd, which will show you that you have every right to be happy if happiness is something that comes from loving another person. While it might all be 'baby steps' for you, Sagittarius, you'll be able to see this week, January 22 - 28, 2024, as the first week in your new 'plan for love.' Maybe it's OK to love another person. After all, you've learned so much just getting to this place.

Dates and moments to keep in mind: January 26, 27, 28.

This week really comes at you from left field, and for the first time in a very long time, you'll see this in a true Jupiterian way, meaning you're open and willing to invite love into your life. This is the way it should be for you, and you may find that this weekend, your love affair with lovelessness.

Capricorn

(December 22 - January 19)

You have some strong Saturn energy following you around this week, January 22 - 28, 2024, and you plan on making the best of it, which, in your case, means that you'll be performing miracles at work. In order for you to be the best you can be, you have to know that your work environment is stable and while it may present itself as anything BUT stable this week, you will do that thing you do, which is to whip it all into shape, as if you are some kind of magician.

You've got the Full Moon in Leo to challenge you and you've also got Uranus direct to show you that if you put your mind to it, you will have a say in the matter; you are the hand of fate during the week of January 22 - 28, 2024. You are the person who can not only change and rearrange things but the one who wants to take on that role, as you trust yourself implicitly with the job. You are confident and wise during the week of January 22 - 28, 2024.

Dates and moments to keep in mind: January 23, 24, 27.

You have a secret that lies beneath that cool, hard exterior of yours and it's something only you can work out. This week may have you tending to that secret, as you know that if you are to be as productive and creative as you are 'on the outside,' then you need to work on your inner body, as well.

Aquarius

(January 20 - February 18)

You'll be concentrating heavily on your life during this week, January 22 - 28, 2024, Aquarius and that also means that you'll simultaneously be fighting off those in your life who do not believe in your love life. Why should anyone on this earth have a say in the matter? This is something you not only do not know the answer to but is something you've started to resent. This week has you feeling deep resentment towards friends who don't see things your way.

Uranus energy is a big thing in your life, and with Uranus going direct on January 27, you'll want to shut the noise of the world out so that you can concentrate on the love you believe is yours, even though they keep on trying to tell you that this love of yours is a fraud. You'd rather not deal with reality during the week of January 22 - 28, 2024, and during transit like Venus and Saturn, you'll realize that your feeling of love is YOURS to translate — no one else's.

Dates and moments to keep in mind: January 22, 25, 27.

Life is good as long as you stick with what you believe in. It's true. You are not playing in someone else's game; you're the one who writes the rule book of your own life, and no, you aren't gaining much support as there aren't many people who want to stick with you. But that can't matter as you are not deviating. Stay you, stay true, Aquarius.

Pisces

(February 19 - March 20)

This week has you feeling like it's a waiting game, and although you really aren't sure when it ends, you do know that there's a hopeless feeling that accompanies so much of January 22 - 28, 2024, and it feels depressing to you. You've got Moon trine Neptune to start your week out and it has you feeling as though nothing is working out and that your dreams really aren't coming true for you. All you are is a little sensitive, Pisces ... nothing is all that bad.

You can take the Full Moon in Leo any way you want; you can use it to embolden yourself and get your back on your feet again, or you can take this intense energy and dig yourself a deeper pit in which to feel sorry for yourself in. The good thing is that Uranus is going direct, which should have you feeling as though staying in a funk is just a waste of precious, creative time. Use this week, January 22 - 28, 2024, to redeem your energy. Spend it well, don't waste it.

Dates and moments to keep in mind: January 25, 27.

Your best bet during the week of January 22 - 28, 2024, is to stay on track and don't buy into your worst-case scenario fantasy. You'll find that you have certain days when the feeling is more negative than positive. Know this will be behind you and stay the course. See yourself as a winner, Pisces. Envision it.

Ruby Miranda interprets I Ching, Tarot, Runes, and Astrology. She gives private readings and has worked as an intuitive reader for over 20 years.