5 Zodiac Signs Whose Relationships Improve The Week Of January 22 - 28, 2024

"Love, like fortune, favors the bold." - E.A. Bucchianeri. To be bold means to be courageous and confident so that you aren't afraid to take risks. To find and create love at all, boldness is essential because only by following your heart courageously can you also fulfill your innermost desires. It seems love, more than any other facet, often plays upon your insecurities or fears, tempting you with the possibility of what if it all goes wrong. In those moments, though, the question isn't if things fail, but instead, what if it all goes better than you could ever hope?

Often, humans are more afraid of having their heart's desires than not. Simply because when you continue to interact with the unavailable, or those cycles where deep down you know it won't really improve, you are finding safety. You know you can only fall so deep and that the very aspects of the connection you may be fixating on changing are also the very ones preventing you from truly taking a risk yourself. In the week of January 22, the Leo Full Moon requires that you dig deep into your bones and find the worthiness you've always known has existed so that you can be bold in the pursuit of what and who you genuinely love.

The Leo Full Moon ends a lunar cycle that began with the New Moon on August 16, 2023. Leo rules the Sun, and so often, more than any other zodiac sign, it encourages you to follow your heart. Leo doesn't do things quietly or rarely subliminally. Instead, this is an all-out battle as you step into your place of divine confidence, roaring the usual whispers of your heart.

Following the Full Moon in Leo on January 25, Uranus will station direct in Taurus on the twenty-seventh, allowing you also to implement those changes you've been seeking. Uranus is the great awakener, and while retrograde, you may have reflected on past choices or what you're currently dreaming about. Still, now, direct is the last great nudge toward forward momentum and the fruition of your dreams.

As of January 27, all major planets will also be direct helping you to take advantage of the opportunities for love and change truly. Although the New Year began on January 1, many haven't yet been able to put their plans into action — fully all of that can change this week. From this week until April 1, when Mercury stations retrograde, all planets will be direct, creating a powerful time for new beginnings and for you to reap the rewards of being bold for what and who you love.

Five zodiac signs whose relationships improve the week of January 22 - 28, 2024:

1. Aquarius

(January 20 - February 18)

As you begin the week of January 22, you are still acclimating to the new energy of Pluto in Aquarius, which began on 20. Pluto, the great Phoenix, spent a short period in Aquarius in 2023, from May 1 to June 11, so you may find that similar themes start arising, or you're able to make more sense of events from that time.

Pluto in your zodiac sign for the next two decades means that you will continue to move through a deep phase of personal growth that will allow you to not only become more authentic but you will also radiate magnetic energy for what and who is meant for you. With this energy already begun, now the Full Moon in Leo, ruler of your romantic sector, will create some amazing moments for love and connection.

The Leo Full Moon rising in your sector of love will help you use the new truths and authenticity that have already begun bubbling to the surface and help you roar to life your utmost desires. At the same time, Uranus stations direct in Taurus in your sector of home, making this a powerful time for taking your connection to the next level or infusing it with greater domestic intimacy. Embrace your deepest wants in the week of January 22, but also let them lead you toward creating the relationship that you've always dreamed of.

2. Scorpio

(October 23 - November 21)

You have been holding out hope that this year would be better than the last, and now, in the week of January 22, you're about to receive confirmation that, indeed, 2024 will be nothing like any previous time in your life. Pluto has just shifted into Aquarius on January 20, which will activate your sector of home and family, enabling you to find not only greater freedom but also the truth of where you belong in this great, big world. You may also be preparing to put into place some final aspects of generational healing as well, all to start putting yourself first finally.

This new energetic phase will continue as Uranus stations direct in Taurus, ruler of your romantic relationships. Uranus is known as the great awakener, the planet that creates shocking and surprising events, all to help deliver you closer to your destiny. As Uranus stations direct in Taurus on January 27, you will begin to see more, movement in this area of your life. If you've felt stuck or as if your relationship and life aren't progressing in the ways you have hoped, this will be the positive change you need to feel like things are shifting in the ways that you want.

Uranus does tend to bring about unexpected events, so if you're single, be open to how love may arrive, even if it doesn't match the picture that you have in your head. Often, whether looking for love or already found it, you have a plan or imagined perception for how a person will look and how things will go, but that is often the very lens that keeps not only real love away but the fate meant for you. Try to be more open to seeing things in a new light when it comes to your romantic life so that you don't miss out on a single magical moment.

3. Capricorn

(December 22 - January 19)

You are getting ready for change and to step into the sort of love you have always desired. With the Nodes of Fate helping you find balance in your professional and personal lives all year, you are more in a position to make the decisions that will contribute to your overall happiness. This will allow you to prioritize your romantic relationship and partner in such a way that you also let yourself fully surrender to the love you've been working so hard to create.

On January 23, the Full Moon in Leo will light up your sector of intimacy and transformation, while Uranus direct in Taurus on the 27 will highlight themes of joy and commitment. A proposal or engagement is not out of the question here with this energy, especially if you've been in an existing relationship. If you're single, then this is a great opportunity to attract someone new, as Leo's energy also governs over second-life partners, representing a significant love in your future.

To make the most of this energy, reflect on how you have already changed in terms of what it is you are looking for in a relationship and a partner. Then, when it comes to intimately connecting with your partner or putting yourself out there to meet new people, make sure that you've taken down any walls and are allowing yourself to be truly vulnerable and transparent in what you want. This is what will lead to marriage or a significant commitment, which also promises to fully deliver on that life of joy you have been trying to create.

4. Aries

(March 21 - April 19)

Even if you haven't been sure how it would manifest, you've already known that you're toward a new level of growth and transformation within yourself and life. As much as perhaps you already thought you had it all figured out or settled, the universe always arrives to remind you that you are worthy of and deserve so much more. As the Nodes of Fate continue to spin through Aries and Libra this year, expect an awakening when it comes to love and the ability to feel as if you're finally living your truth.

The current trend of Aquarius energy is highlighting your house of wishes and those connections you have with others in your life. This has been important to help reconnect you to who you really are and what deeply resonates with your soul. As much as you can be known for being more action-orientated, you are deeply intuitive, and because of that, listening to your soul is often an important part of your personal and romantic journey.

The Full Moon in Leo will rise in your house of marriage, just as Uranus stations direct in Taurus, reminding you of what you want and what you deserve. Having those around you who can help remind you of who you are, even if you've forgotten, is important; ultimately, you need to be able to see that for yourself.

The Full Moon in Leo will likely bring a peak point of awareness that began with the New Moon on August 16. Reflect on that time and what was going on, specifically in your committed relationship or marriage. Now that something has come full circle and Uranus is direct, you are being encouraged to make the changes you know your future self will thank you for.

5. Taurus

(April 20 - May 20)

You may feel uncertain about what 2024 will hold for you as it seems you are being pushed from the edge of your comfort zone now that Pluto has moved out of Capricorn and into Aquarius. This will feel like a major test or lesson from your past is finally reaching fruition, but there still may be uncertainties about what direction to take from here. The thing is, now more than ever, you are being urged to trust yourself. To take the path of least resistance and the one connected to your purpose.

The Full Moon in Leo will rise in your sector of home, family and healing on January 23, helping to bring a recognition point to a storyline that began around the New Moon on August 16. Look for what has occurred within this area of your life since then and where you feel ready to seize a new beginning.

This Full Moon in Leo will require that you take a stand, draw boundaries, and be able to strengthen yourself for what you want and need. Everything that you've been moving through has been preparing you for this place in time, and now all you need to do is not back down.

Uranus, the great awakener, will also be stationing direct in your zodiac sign of Taurus, which will help you feel more secure, confident, and ready to embrace the changes that are in store for you. Uranus in Taurus represents an important cycle in your life, that you are truly being awakened to who you really are and given the confidence not just to let life happen to you but instead to make the choices so it's happening for you. In your relationships, be prepared for important conversations, especially those in which you need the current dynamics to change.

Kate Rose is a writer, spiritual astrologist, relationship and life intuitive counselor, and bespoke retreat curator. For more of her work, visit her website.