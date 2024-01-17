Luck Comes Easily To These 5 Chinese Zodiac Signs All Week

Luck can be a slippery thing. If you second-guess yourself or fail to seize an opportunity when luck smiles upon you, you may not get a second chance. That's the wisdom that finds these five Chinese zodiac signs the third week of January 2024. Five Chinese zodiac signs will have the best luck under this influence — Snake, Rat, Horse, Tiger, and Goat.

The I Ching hexagram of luck this week is also a special one. It's Mountain over Fire (#22), and it's urging us to remember the beauty of the human soul and all that we are capable of accomplishing. Because you may not realize it, but fate is using you to bring about extraordinary change in the wider world. In that sense, you are the luckiest thing to happen to your community or the world at large.

So don't second-guess yourself. Don't hide the most special parts of you. Sometimes, all it takes is a little courage and the decision to be your true self for luck to suddenly blaze into your life and unlock all possible doors for you. Besides, why should you let the naysayers win? Now let's focus on the five Chinese zodiac signs that are the luckiest all week.

Luck is easily found this week, if you're one of these five Chinese zodiac signs:

1. Snake

(1941, 1953, 1965, 1977, 1989, 2001, 2013)

Snake, trust your intuition this week over all else. It will lead you to your destiny. Don't be scared if you have a few supernatural experiences while you are at it. The cosmic forces will send you messages and messengers in the oddest ways to help you get where you need to go.

Also, if you get the sudden urge to drive somewhere or book a vacation, follow that instinct. The metaphorical pot of gold (or perhaps true love) lies at the other end of that adventure. You don't have to do this solo. You can bring your friends or significant other along for the ride.

2. Rat

(1948, 1960, 1972, 1984, 1996, 2008, 2020)

Rat, when the going gets tough, ask yourself if you are sure about the path you are on. If the answer is yes — which it is for most of you — keep pushing through. You have luck on your side and will make it to the other side no matter what. You just need to have faith in yourself and keep pushing.

Also, the color red is lucky for you this week. So, if you need a boost of courage or confidence, wear red or place a vase of red flowers on your desk. Roses are best for this, but any other vibrantly red flowers will do too.

3. Horse

(1942, 1954, 1966, 1978, 1990, 2002, 2014)

Horse, hold your cards close to your chest this week. Your luck depends on it. The universe doesn't want to unveil its secrets right now, but rest easy that something is happening behind the scenes that is shifting things in your favor. You just need to maintain the secret for now until everything is in place and you can move forward.

Also, brown leather will be a talisman of good luck for you this week, especially brown leather shoes or boots that make you feel strong and sturdy. You can alternatively carry an iron dagger if you are vegan.

4. Tiger

(1950, 1962, 1974, 1986, 1998, 2010, 2022)

Tiger, open your eyes wide and look around you. You will be inundated with opportunities this week. You have to be aware and alert to capitalize on them. If you feel called to, start your days with a short breath meditation. It will help you stay grounded so you can catch your blessings.

Also, those of you who are in a relationship will benefit from listening more than speaking this week. Let patience guide your steps. Astounding revelations await those who can do this. It will help you sharpen your instincts, too, which will help you out in the near future.

5. Goat

(1943, 1955, 1967, 1979, 1991, 2003, 2015)

Goat, luck is on your side this week. You have nothing to worry about! No matter who's with you or against you, you will emerge victorious. All you have to do is keep moving forward and ignore the naysayers who don't know what you are trying to accomplish. It's not their life.

Also, if you feel called to, light an incense stick in the evenings this week. You will ward off negative influences and attract positivity to yourself that way. You can also journal your thoughts and feelings after the incense has permeated through the room to collect precious nuggets of wisdom from deep within your psyche.

Valeria Black is a Tarot Card Reader, astrologer and YouTuber with expertise in charm-casting, runes, and all things magic. She writes about astrology, tarot and spirituality.