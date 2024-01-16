5 Zodiac Signs Have Happy Horoscopes On January 17, 2024

The energy is sweet and lovely on January 17, 2024. So, if you feel something special in the air, stand still for a moment and send your gratitude and good wishes into the ether.

What goes around will come around. Of course, five zodiac signs stand to benefit the most if they lean into this energy — while everyone stands to benefit from this energy it's namely, Leo, Taurus, Cancer, Scorpio and Pisces who get the most from the day.

First of all, Moon conjunct Chiron in Aries is the main astrological influence of January 17. So those who can change their perspective from fatalistic to spirited will benefit the most. After all, where some see garbage, others see rare finds.

An Aries Moon in a trine with Venus in Sagittarius adds weight to this whimsical yet fierce message by reminding us that the big picture can make day-to-day annoyances more bearable.

So, focus on your goals and dreams.

It will help you push through the boring bits and tough parts and keep you grounded in the best possible way. After all, most overnight successes boast of years and years of drudgery behind the scenes.

The collective just tend to focus on the glamor of the final run when the race ends brilliantly. Now, let's focus on the five zodiac signs with the best horoscopes on January 17, 2024.

Five zodiac signs with the best horoscopes on January 17, 2024:

1. Leo

(July 23 - August 22)

Best zodiac sign to work with: Aries & Virgo

Best area to focus on: Collaboration

Best time of the day: 12 - 4 pm

The stars have aligned in the skiestx, Leo, and they have only one thing to say to you — follow your heart. The energy is so sweet and blessed that anything you set your mind to now will benefit from it. So make sure not to squander it on the wrong things and pursuits!

Also, collaborating with like-minded peers is indicated for you as an area that will bring you untold joy and satisfaction. Yes, a few feathers may get ruffled, especially if the project is creative. It will be worth it in the end.

2. Taurus

(April 20 - May 20)

Best zodiac sign to work with: Other Taurus

Best area to focus on: Beauty & pleasure

Best time of the day: 2 am/pm

Taurus, it can be hard to take a stand separate from the crowd when your natural inclination is to go with the flow and be at peace. The latter is exactly what you must avoid because your blessings lie with the former. It's the cosmic gauntlet. Do you have what it takes?

Also, make some time in the latter half of the day for self-care activities. Whether it's a beauty routine or a binging session on Netflix, do what speaks to your soul and brings it peace. This will enable you to face the cosmic challenge and win with flying colors.

3. Cancer

(June 21 - July 22)

Best zodiac sign to work with: Pisces

Best area to focus on: Fine arts

Best time of the day: 3 pm

Cancer, do you know how beautiful you are? If your first instinct was to deny or demure, you must break this bad habit. After all, beauty means different things to different people, cultures and continents in the world. The only way for you to engage with the good energy that's here for you is to make sure you know you are worthy of it, both inside and out.

Also, if you are creative, spend some time engaging with fine arts, whether you create something yourself or immerse yourself in the world of art at a museum. Try to understand the essence of what you engage with. Hidden messages lie in wait for you on this adventure.

4. Scorpio

(October 23 - November 21)

Best zodiac sign to work with: Cancer

Best area to focus on: Cooking

Best time of the day: 10 pm

Scorpio, the energy urges you not to fall into the trap of people-pleasing. You will squander your blessings if you do this. Instead, find a middle ground between what you believe is your responsibility and what you must do to take care of yourself. That's the only way you will honor yourself and those who genuinely love you and want you to succeed.

Also, cooking a meal for yourself from scratch is indicated for you as a means to find joy and catharsis. It doesn't have to be anything elaborate. Just make it comforting and simple.

5. Pisces

(February 19 - March 20)

Best zodiac sign to work with: Leo

Best area to focus on: Opera

Best time of the day: 9 am/pm

Pisces, the energy urges you to be more cautious about risks and take a pause even if your impulses want you to run, jump, and seize what you believe is yours. In fact, any time you feel the latter, stop and just breathe. Ground yourself. It will enable you to align yourself with your blessings and not take any wrong turns.

Weirdly enough, engaging with the opera is also indicated for you. So whether you buy tickets to a concerto or enjoy dramatic clips on social media, set all judgments to one side and just immerse yourself in the experience. The answers to some of your pressing problems will be revealed on this adventure.

Valeria Black is a Tarot Card Reader, astrologer and YouTuber with expertise in charm-casting, runes, and all things magic. She writes about astrology, tarot and spirituality.