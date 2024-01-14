5 Zodiac Signs With The Most Hopeful Horoscopes On Blue Monday, The Saddest Day Of The Year

Seize the day! Seize it in the manner that feels right to you. Seize it even though it is Blue Monday, known as the most depressing day of the year — after all, even a day like today is full of possibilities.

That's the wisdom and blessing of today. January 15, 2024, and five zodiac signs will have the best experiences under its influence — namely, Aquarius, Cancer, Scorpio, Pisces and Leo.

With the Moon in Pisces standing out as the primary astrological benefactor today, we are being reminded that what may look strong to one person may be weak to another. The same applies to ideas of perfection, beauty, competence, and so on. Comparing yourself negatively will only harm you in the end.

Don't let anyone hold you back or dim your shine — a message especially important on a day known for being sad.

If you like to do side quests, then do side quests. If you wish to stick to just the straight and narrow, then do just that. Your creative spirit will make every experience phenomenal if you are only willing to look beneath the surface.

Neptune in Pisces adds weight to this whimsical message by reminding us of the power of the human soul. If you still doubt it, watch clips from the Paralympics on YouTube. Being inspired by others is a wonderful way to reclaim our human instinct to compare ourselves to others.

To resist the comparison culture that is so prevalent in our society, look back at your own life. You are never too old, or too young, or too much, or too little, no matter how you may compare yourself to others on this Blue Monday.

Now, let's focus on the five zodiac signs with the best horoscopes on January 15, 2024.

Five zodiac signs with the best horoscopes on Blue Monday, January 15:

1. Aquarius

(January 20 - February 18)

Best zodiac sign to work with: Cancer & Scorpio

Best area to focus on: Breathwork

Best time of the day: 2 - 3 pm

Aquarius, the path forward is obvious. Yet you may be second-guessing yourself because someone said something to you or you have been comparing yourself to another. Don't squander this cosmic blessing because of peer pressure. Your path may not appeal to another, but that's because it's not their path.

If you feel called to, spend some time on focused breathing so you don't get trapped in a Blue Monday mindset. It will help you ground yourself to reality and differentiate between what's right for you and what's not. It can also help you get rid of anxiety around this subject.

2. Cancer

(June 21 - July 22)

Best zodiac sign to work with: Other Cancers

Best area to focus on: Learning

Best time of the day: 10 am - 3 pm

Cancer, the nature of genius is such that most people will never understand it, even when the fruits of that genius become available to all. So don't look for validation today (or any other day) or look at how others live their lives on social media. You don't need it. Not really. Instead, trust that the universe has your back and pursue your calling with devotion.

Learning something new is also highlighted for you today, and that will help you combat the Blue Monday mindset that can cause us to feel hopeless. but it doesn't have to be a subject matter relevant to your professional field. Just broaden your horizon for now through whatever means make sense to you.

3. Scorpio

(October 23 - November 21)

Best zodiac sign to work with: Cancer

Best area to focus on: Cooking

Best time of the day: 10 pm

Scorpio, your investments are coming to fruition. They are not ephemeral like dandelion seeds. Instead, they are here to stay and will remain solid for the foreseeable future. This is your cosmic blessing. Make the most of it!

Also, if you feel called to spend some time cooking a meal for yourself today, it can be something simple, like eggs on toast, or something more elaborate. Don't do this to impress anyone else or mimic something you see when comparing yourself to others. Instead, use the act to help you tune into yourself and separate your desires from those of the people around you, which will be handy in the near future.

Despite it being Blue Monday, you can resist that mindset by keeping the attention on your own future, finding something hopeful to focus on.

4. Pisces

(February 19 - March 20)

Best zodiac sign to work with: Virgo & Other Pisces

Best area to focus on: Fine dining

Best time of the day: 2 pm

Pisces, take a break today and just relax. The universe is pulling some strings behind the scenes for your benefit but you may inadvertently mess things up if you stay too active right now. So focus on self-care and just enjoy yourself without a goal. The time to be more discerning will arrive soon.

Also, if you feel called to, enjoy a good meal at a beautiful restaurant today, whether solo or with other people. After all, it's important to immerse oneself in the more whimsical side of life in order to resist the Blue Monday mindset.

5. Leo

(July 23 - August 22)

Best zodiac sign to work with: Sagittarius

Best area to focus on: Legacy

Best time of the day: 10 am

Leo, the energy today urges you to be more mindful of your place in the world and how you can impact it positively. What goes around comes around, and the cosmic forces want you to align yourself with the positive side of the world. If this inspires you to volunteer your time at a charity or do someone a good turn, then go for it!

You are also urged to focus on the legacy you have created for yourself so far. Would you have any regrets if you were to leave the earthly plane tomorrow?

Did you focus too much on comparing yourself to others vs. your own hopes and goals? If yes, now's the time to be more particular about the footprints you are leaving behind, which can be a motivating force on a mid-winter day like Blue Monday, when a gloomy mindset can be tempting.

