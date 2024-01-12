3 Zodiac Signs Conquer Their Inner Demons On January 13, 2024

Does Hair-trigger have an emotional state? Feelings of unwarranted vulnerability? Unpredictable reactions? Welcome to January 13, 2024, where the astrological transit of Moon square Uranus wreaks a bit of havoc on our sense of stability. Some will rise above it and brush it off, and then there are the three zodiac signs who will give in to this transits emotional antics.

What we might see happening on this day, January 13, 2024, is that if a situation arises where we are supposed to make a sudden decision, we won't be able to make that.

That is mainly because we become overwhelmed with confusion as to what the right path would be. We may end up overthinking something to the point where we literally get mad at ourselves for overthinking.

This will definitely affect our friendships and romantic connections, as this transit, Moon square Uranus, makes reaching out or communicating into a difficult procedure.

We may want that deep emotional connection, and yet, we fumble our way through the conversations, so much so that we end up shutting down or silencing ourselves.

The worst of it is that for these three zodiac signs, none of it is intentional.

Three zodiac signs with rough horoscopes on January 13, 2024:

1. Gemini

(May 21 - June 20)

On some level, January 13, 2024, has you knowing what the 'right' thing to do is, and yet, you feel absolutely stuck in a rut, knowing that you will not do what is right. You know it, you can feel it, and this rebellion of yours is going to hurt someone else's feelings and make you look like you're a cold-hearted person.

None of this is what you want, and yet, during Moon square Uranus, that's what you end up doing. You want to be thought of as someone who is kind, sensitive and sweet natured, and all this day seems to bring out in you is your defensive side.

Restlessness is what's going on, though the people you are involved with would never know because you've decided to wall up your emotions and that means nobody can read you. Perhaps someone hurt your feelings.

You are still processing it all. What 'they' don't know is that you take a long time to process emotions. What also happens is that by taking too long, you end up being misunderstood, and that will happen on this day, January 13, 2024.

You have this thing about not wanting to be taken advantage of, and while nobody is taking advantage of you, you tend to remove yourself before anyone has a chance to, which means you'll be absent on this day when you are needed.

You have your reasons, but those reasons won't be obvious during Moon square Uranus, as this transit tends to confuse everyone around you, as well. What makes this day rough is that you can't snap out of it. You are stuck, prideful and stubborn.

2. Virgo

(August 23 - September 22)

Normally, routine is what gets you through the day, and you've come to rely on it as it's usually something you can handle. Yet, there's something about January 13, 2024, that has you feeling as though the last thing you want to do is what you've been doing all along.

This sporadic change of heart is more than likely going to throw everyone around you. During the transit of Moon square Uranus, you might feel as though everyone needs to catch up to your mood, and if they don't, then that's their loss.

You are unpredictable, even to yourself on this day, and your actions and reactions might upset a few people in your inner circle. You have been someone that people rely upon to play a certain role.

On January 13, 2024, when you show up unprepared and ready to bolt, you will shock these people ... and they might not like it, either. Your feeling is one of, 'It's my life. You don't get to tell me what to do or not do.'

Moon square Uranus has you dismissing that which is important when it comes to solid relationships, as you really can't be bothered on this day. You may also find that you are snappy, or rather... snappier than usual. If those around you can't understand your snappiness, then apparently, in your mind, at least, they don't know you. This day gives you an opportunity to show them 'the real you.'

3. Capricorn

(December 22 - January 19)

If everyone in your life could just back off and give you some room on this day, January 13, 2024, then everything would be fine and dandy. Or so you think. First off, nobody's going to back off.

Secondly, if they did and you were left on your own, you'd still find something wrong or upsetting about this day, as Moon square Uranus rules your world and it's not going down without a fight. You don't want to feel this way, yet you can't help yourself.

One of the reasons you aren't into being with anyone on this day is because you don't think it's possible to form any kind of connection — to anyone. That includes family, romantic partners ... anyone.

While those connections may already exist as tried and true, during Moon square Uranus, they may as well be non-existent as you are not feeling capable of extending yourself emotionally on January 13, 2024.

Another thing that may become obvious for you, Capricorn, is that your routine either bores you to death or you simply want to stir things up to such a point that the regular ol' routine bears no resemblance to what it should look like. You are rebellious and rambunctious on this day, and this has you presenting as volatile and way too temperamental for anyone to want to deal with. You're on your own with this one, Capricorn.

Ruby Miranda interprets I Ching, Tarot, Runes, and Astrology. She gives private readings and has worked as an intuitive reader for over 20 years.