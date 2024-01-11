5 Zodiac Signs With The Best Horoscopes During The First New Moon Of The Year

Time and tide may not wait for anyone, but those who truly love and care for you will always show up, no matter if it's rain or shine. That's the message and energy today, on January 11, 2024. while five zodiac signs will have the best experience under this influence — namely, Virgo, Aries, Pisces, Leo and Capricorn — there's something here for the rest of the signs, too.

First of all, today's a New Moon day with a New Moon in Capricorn. So be prepared for some cosmic new beginnings, especially in the arena of career and public offices. Those who have shown consistent effort will be rewarded now, either directly or indirectly. Others are being urged to be more mindful of their actions so they align with their ultimate goal and can win respect along the way.

Now is also the time to honor those traditions that bring people together and help love grow. With North Node and Chiron in Aries, don't shy away from adding something new to the old so the younger generation feels valued, too, and we can make space for those who weren't welcomed before to be included.

Also, if you are thinking of doing a new moon ritual today, add green-colored crystals to your rituals to align yourself with the Capricorn energy of the moon. Green aventurine, jade and malachite are some good options in this regard. Now, let's focus on the five zodiac signs with the best horoscopes on January 11, 2024.

Five zodiac signs with the best horoscopes during the first new moon of the year:

1. Virgo

(August 23 - September 22)

Best zodiac sign to work with: Aries & Pisces

Best area to focus on: Dancing

Best time of the day: 5 am/pm

Truths will come to light today, Virgo, even though it's technically a new moon day. What you'll find out will be in your favor. So keep your eyes peeled and your ears alert so you can make your moves when the time is right.

Also, dancing is indicated today as something that will bring you joy and good luck. So, let your body move freely and immerse yourself in the rhythms and beats that appeal to you. This will be even more beneficial if you are not a dancer or blush at the thought of dancing.

2. Aries

(March 21 - April 19)

Best zodiac sign to work with: Other Aries

Best area to focus on: Aerobics & flexibility

Best time of the day: 6 am

Aries, today's the day to make magic happen. It's all because today's a new moon day! So set your intentions and make your wishes. Your manifestation powers are strong at this time and will align things for you exactly as you please.

You will also benefit from indulging in aerobics or flexibility-improving exercises or games today. Let your body speak to you as you move. Pay extra attention to those mercurial shifts in mood.

3. Pisces

(February 19 - March 20)

Best zodiac sign to work with: Leo

Best area to focus on: Your choice

Best time of the day: 12 pm

The universe is conspiring in your favor today, Pisces. Especially in situations involving other people or teams. So direct your focus towards your top priorities, and you will set yourself up for massive success.

Also, you get a blank slate to do as you please. So be doubly sure to engage in activities that bring you joy. And steer away from people-pleasing ideas or the urge to give in to someone else's directives.

4. Leo

(July 23 - August 22)

Best zodiac sign to work with: Cancer & Scorpio

Best area to focus on: Engaging with grandparents

Best time of the day: 3 am

Leo, your future is bright because you are bright. Never doubt that. The universe will help you see this clearly today through the people you interact with and the experiences you have. So make sure to journal about it later tonight so you don't forget!

Engaging with grandparents is also highlighted for you today as an area that will bring blessings to you. You can even light a candle to honor them if they are no longer on this earthly plane. Alternatively, you can volunteer at a nursing home to cheer up older adults.

5. Capricorn

(December 22 - January 19)

Best zodiac sign to work with: Aquarius

Best area to focus on: Self-study

Best time of the day: 5 pm

Capricorn, today's your day. It's a New Moon in Capricorn, after all! So make sure to hold fast to your counsel and not second-guess your ideas. You are on the money even if no one tells you so explicitly.

Also, spend some time today learning something new in your field of expertise. The energy is perfect for embarking on adventures that broaden your mind and help you get to the next level.

