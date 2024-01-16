How This Week Jumpstarts The Rest Of The Year, Per The Tarot

The tarot reveals that this week may be the one to help jumpstart the rest of the year. We might notice something interesting happening here; many of the tarot cards that have been pulled are 'reversed.' In a way, it's almost typical for this to happen, as many of us are only now realizing that we're in a new year.

That implies that all that breakneck resolution-setting might either be kicking us or letting us know that we need to get on the ball. For those of us who vowed to 'start a new diet and exercise regimen,' we may see that by the time the weekend rolls around, we're still finishing off some of that Christmas pie.

This week is important. It will have us realizing that time not only flies but that it waits for no one. This week, the Tarot shows each one of us, individually as zodiac signs, that there's work to do, and while we might think we're 'on the ball,' there is still so much more than we can do to work on that 'jump start.'

Here's how this week helps to jumpstart the rest of the year, per the tarot:

Aries Tarot Card: Seven of Swords, reversed

Here you have one of those weeks where the only person you are fooling is yourself, and the truth of that comes down hard on you, Aries. You will see that your great intentions, while still being incredibly awesome, are still unformed and that perhaps you need to get down to business and create something that actually 'starts.' You are all mouth and little action, and this week shows you that it's time to get on up.

This card, the Seven of Swords in reverse, suggests that you think you got away with something when, in fact, you seriously didn't, and it's only now that you're coming to terms with this. The Seven of Swords tarot card could imply that someone's 'got your number' and that if you've been somehow deceiving them ... they are on to you. This might bring about nervousness during the week and you may find it hard to concentrate.

Keywords for the week: sneakiness, unprepared, consequences. It looks as though you're going to have to try harder, Aries. There are no secret passageways to the success you want, and there's no shortcut either. This week will show you that you either show up or you miss out, and this will be on you, your choice.

Taurus Tarot Card: The Devil, reversed

There are times with you, Taurus, when you simply don't want to play by the rules, and you'll be right up there with the rebellious ones who feel it's a better idea just to say 'no.' Does 'no' get you anywhere? No. In your mind, you may spend a good portion of this week feeling justified by your rebellion.

You might have an attitude that says, "They can't tell me what to do!" While that might be completely true, your lack of responsibility may end up hurting you more than helping you. There's a good chance you started this year off on a fantastically optimistic track, and when things didn't immediately turn out well, you gave up as fast as you started.

Keywords for the week: abandon, recklessness, forgetfulness. Reckless behavior is going to set you back a few weeks and you'll know that this is taking place because you'll start to feel as though you've made a mistake by being reckless in the first place. You forgot all of your resolutions, and so soon, too ... You will recognize very shortly that you will have a good chance of getting yourself back on track and that your present 'bad attitude' is something you can and will release.

Gemini Tarot Card: Two of Wands

What you have been feeling very positive about this week is that you feel that you can rely on your experience in order to make your present something that really works. You are no longer the naive fool that you came to believe yourself to be, and while you've always known that you are highly intelligent, you've made a few clunker mistakes in your past that have really kicked your butt.

Ah, but that was the past, and this is the present. NOW, you are about to spend the week really thinking things over. You are not in 'action' mode; you are all about building the necessary foundation for your future projects and that takes patience, thought, and broad vision. You look to the past for lessons that you know you will apply in the future. You are calm, confident and quiet.

Keywords for the week: foundation, memory, rebuilding.You'll find that you don't want to be disturbed during this week and that you'll discover that you'll get what you want. You have a good way of communicating this need for privacy and peace and you'll see that family and friends are happy to support you, as they believe in you.

Cancer Tarot Card: Eight of Pentacles, reversed

This week has you really putting your nose to the grindstone because you know that work is what's going to get you from here to there, meaning, if you want to spend, then you're going to have to 'make.' You feel the pressure to make and accumulate money this week, and that's going to take up most of your time. And, it's something you don't mind, although you may find that it's all-consuming.

You are quite resigned to the idea that life is work, and you're happy to put it your due diligence. However, you may want to keep an eye on those who are paying you, as this card, in its reversed state, may imply that you are working too hard for too little or that you might be devalued — if you aren't paying close attention. Don't get used, especially if you are in the arts. You are valuable, Cancer; don't underplay yourself.

Keywords for the week: workload, attention, value. Take a look at what you do and try to see it as something of great worth; you aren't here to work for free or to do anyone any favors. Life is hard enough and people will take advantage of you, so keep your eyes open and don't allow yourself to be put to work like a labor animal. Your work is worth money; don't be afraid to ask for it.

Leo Tarot Card: The Hierophant

Whatever has brought you to this place, it's more than likely taken place over your entire lifetime, as what's happening requires you to be in the position of ultimate authority. Apparently, people in your life see you as an expert in your field, and you may end up being someone who helps people find the right direction during this time.

What's important is that you don't play the role; be the role. If you are spiritually advanced, you don't need to put on the robes of ascetic saint to prove the point. Just do what you do naturally and without the need to be praised for it. Your knowledge and wisdom are valuable and should be shared. What you give away should be a gift, not an ego trip for you.

Keywords for the week: wisdom, knowledge, authority. If you can be charitable, then you will end up showing many people how something is done. The entire point of your presence is to lead by example, and it is very important to gain the trust of your peers by being honest rather than self-serving. Keep that in mind.

Virgo Tarot Card: Ten of Pentacles, reversed

Time to go back to work, Virgo, and while that might sound redundant, it may just imply that it's now time to get serious about work and really start to pull in that money load. You are fortunate during the week as it seems you are being handed a primo opportunity to make substantial money, and while you might not trust the situation at first, prepare to trust it because it's good.

Because you are used to watching certain plans fall apart in front of your eyes, you are naturally skeptical when it comes to being handed anything close to a golden ticket, but stay open, Virgo, because your awareness is needed. Your negative attitude has to be put aside. You are coming into a very lucrative period in your life and you need to be there for it.

Keywords for the week: reward, fairness, gain. Open your heart and your mind to the idea that you, too, can be rewarded and that you have not been left out. Don't go on the past to measure what will happen. You have underestimated those around you, and your good, hard work will be recognized this week.

Libra Tarot Card: Eight of Swords

Well, the Eight of Swords tarot card never really brings big smiles to anyone's face, but in your case, Libra, you'll be able to make lemonade out of the lemons that come. The Eight of Swords generally suggests that the person — you — is bound to some kind of harsh restrictive condition and that you have no idea what your next move will be. There's pressure on you during this week, and you will feel it very intensely.

What is imminent will have its day, however, as this is, indeed, a state of impermanence. You cannot wait too much longer and this could very well have something to do with the idea of resolutions. You made up your mind last year that this was the year you'd put something to rest once and for all, and you still have not even begun the work. You are making too much out of it, thinking too hard about something that requires action, not rumination.

Keywords for the week: liability, indecision, responsibility. Being that you are intelligent and very keen on timing, you need to know that you can trust your instincts. Those 'swords' are weapons, Libra, and you need to trust yourself to know that if you are in a bind, emotionally or mentally, you can 'slice' your way out of it. Get the nerve and proceed.

Scorpio Tarot Card: Knight of Cups

Well, at least somebody gets a stellar reading this week, and it might as well be you, Scorpio. With the Knight of Cups as your tarot card, you'll find that not only does good news find you, but that you are the bearer of good news as well. It's a win-win situation no matter where you turn, and fortunately, so much of this good news plays out in the field of love and romance.

You'll find that this is a great week for proposing marriage or for starting something new and gigantic with an already-established romantic partner. You have nothing to share but the best, as you feel very loved and very able to give and share love. You are someone who may be in love and you have something to say about it all. You are about to make someone in your life very happy.

Keywords for the week: romantic love, kindness, good news. The rest of the world can stay put and be placed on hold for this duration of this week, as you feel you only have eyes for the one you love. You are not concerned with business, career or finances. Love drives your communication, and love powers your intentions throughout the week.

Sagittarius Tarot Card: The Magician, reversed

What works for you is what works for you, Sagittarius, and though you may have to dodge the sneers and opinions of others as they demand you see things their way, you'll stick to your ways and be happy you did so. This card, in reverse, suggests that you really aren't someone who goes with the crowd. You will always bang your drum, and you might not always please people by doing so.

You will, once again, be that person who shows the 'popular kids' that you have your own opinion on whatever matter it is that obsesses them and that you will not be joining in on the 'fun' simply because they have decided that that's what 'fun' is. You are always your person, no matter what and it shows this week.

Keywords for the week: rethinking, new approach, discretion. While you've learned to keep your opinions to yourself, you may find that you'll have to stand your ground and deny someone their projection, meaning someone in your life wants you to think their way, and you simply cannot ... and will not.

Capricorn Tarot Card: Ace of Pentacle, reversed

This week brings great news but delays in the process. You'll see that you're 'on to something,' and if you can just sit tight and wait it out, you'll get exactly what you want. Yes, because it's the Ace of Pentacles, it is definitely related to money, wealth, treasure and accumulation. What it isn't is fast, and that's because the card is upside down.

OK, that has to be fine because, as we've learned, nothing isn't meant to be. How can a thing be if it isn't meant to be? Think about it. So it goes this week when it comes to you receiving this great financial booster shot. All is going smoothly, and you, being someone who knows how to fitness money out of nothing, must have learned by now that sometimes you just have to wait.

Keywords for the week: delay, promotion, financial gain. A stealthy attitude is what you'll need as you find yourself having to make a quick decision. This is no big deal for you as you've been down this road before, but this year seems to freshen your thinking skills and you will find that you are ready for all of it, even if it takes a little more time than you thought it would.

Aquarius Tarot Card: Four of Swords

There is not much going on for you, and that is because you will be consciously taking time off to reflect and go over what's gone on recently in terms of family matters. There is someone on your mind and you feel you owe them the presence of your thoughts. This person may not feel you at this time, but it makes you feel better to send them positive energy and light.

Even the look of this card seems to reflect how you feel this week, with its main character resting in wait. You are at peace, though peace is not what brought you to this place. This is a time for you to contemplate some major event that has taken place recently and to show the person involved that you are honoring them by holding them dear to your heart. You are answering no phone calls and taking no messages during this time.

Keywords for the week: rest, resilience, honor. What must be done must be done, and what has happened could not be avoided. As it goes, this week is for taking stock of what has gone down. It's all OK. As long as you take your time and rest up, you will be fine. This is a grieving period for you, and you need to heal at your own pace.

Pisces Tarot Card: Four of Wands, reversed

What you might be able to call this week is 'stable,' as you feel happy to have what you have and call it your own simply. The start of this new year had you feeling as though you had to get on the bandwagon of resolutions, and while you definitely have 'stuff' in mind, you feel like, you're more in the mood to feel grateful for what you have right now, rather than to put too much attention into what you want.

Sure, you have visions of a beautiful future, but you are really feeling happy this week because you are here, alive, secure, and happy with whatever it is that you have. Your life isn't something you can compare with another, so why bother? You aren't into playing the game, so you back away, happy to simply 'be' on your own, in your way. There is no pressure here.

Keywords for the week: vision, home, contemplation. It makes you so happy to know that you aren't threatened by the idea of failing at something because you aren't putting any pressure on yourself to claim victories in the near future. Just the idea that you are alive and well makes you feel like you've already won all the prizes. The week will bring you happiness and contentment.

Ruby Miranda interprets I Ching, Tarot, Runes, and Astrology. She gives private readings and has worked as an intuitive reader for over 20 years.