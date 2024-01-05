Every Zodiac Sign's Tarot Horoscope For January 6, 2024

The tarot horoscope for January 6, 2024 reveals promising outcomes for several zodiac signs. We all have something to learn on this day. Here's what's in store for you.

Learn what your zodiac sign's daily tarot card reading has in store for you on Saturday, January 06, 2024.

Aries (March 21 - April 19)

Tarot card: Four of Swords

Someone has decided not to listen to good advice. You may be the giver of life's lessons or the person who is being told what you ought to do next. However, it's important to note that people can be so stubborn by pride that they can't see the situation clearly.

There's something that holds a person back from accepting how another person knows the way. At times like these, the key is to listen intently rather than close communication altogether. Tomorrow is another day. A good night's sleep may clear away the cobwebs and help everyone to find themselves on the same page.

Taurus (April 20 - May 20)

Tarot card: The Hanged Man

How frustrating it is to wait for someone to do the right thing. Here you are so patiently waiting for life to improve, and yet, it appears that today is no different from yesterday, and their lack of effort is bringing you both down together.

You have one thing left to do, Taurus, and that is to put on the brakes when your partner is falling. You can't go down with them, Taurus, but your determination to remain unmoved can stop you both from tumbling down the mountain together. When they feel your resistance, something can stabilize.

Gemini (May 21 - June 20)

Tarot card: Page of Wands, reversed

The heart rushes into things, and when it feels like you're falling in love, you may jump at the chance to win their heart. Don't you want a love that will last? You have to let love be more like a slow burn than a blazing fire.

Take your time. Get to know each other for a little while. Don't rush into things so you can enjoy the romantic process of love and all its beautiful promises of a sweet future.

Cancer (June 21 - July 22)

Tarot card: The Emperor

Well, Cancer. You don't like to confront people, but when something or someone is pushing all your buttons, what else can you do? You have to say what you need to say to set the record straight. You can do so with class. No curse words are needed — no reason to pretend that you don't care.

The truth is you do care, and whether or not they even listen to what you have to say, the point is letting yourself know you will stand up for yourself when needed. You won't take disrespect without speaking out.

Leo (July 23 - August 22)

Tarot card: Four of Pentacles

If you want to recreate your life, remember your priorities. You have to start by laying the foundation first, and then brick-by-brick create the world you want to live in. Life will always present you with obstacles and the right choices.

Choosing wisely can feel like you're missing out, but the best thing in the world is knowing you worked for your wins. When the house is built correctly, it can withstand any storm.

Virgo (August 23 - September 22)

Tarot card: The Fool

One tiny toe in the water, Virgo. Trying new things can be a bit intimidating, but when you take a small step outside of your comfort zone, amazing things can happen. You discover how incredibly brave you are. The fears begin to disappear. You learn that you actually do like to try new things.

You are capable of accomplishing so much, even if you don't know how. You are going to find that life becomes so amazing for you, Virgo, and all you need to do is take one teeny step in the direction that your heart wants to go, but your mind is making you think you ought not to. Listen to your heart.

Libra (September 23 - October 22)

Tarot card: Nine of Cups

Living life in the safe zone is fine, but what if you decided that today would be the day you chose adventure? You can opt to try so many new and exciting things, Libra, but it does require one thing from you: facing your fears.

Things that don't make sense can become so logical once you're in the situation. If an opportunity opens itself to you, and it feels right, go for it. You can adapt and figure things out.

Scorpio (October 23 - November 21)

Tarot card: The Empress, reversed

Somehow you stepped into your masculine energy, and now it seems that you need to take a few steps back and reconnect to the softer side of your personality.

Do feminine things to help you along. Spend time in nature. Help others. Cook, give to charity, and remember to embrace the peaceful silence of love.

Sagittarius (November 22 - December 21)

Tarot card: The Sun

Today is going to be a wonderful day, Sagittarius. Everything can fall into place even when you begin with a rocky start.

Focus on the things that matter most to you. When you find your energy is lowering, do something that boosts your spirits and don't let too much time go by without thinking of one thing you are thankful for. You'll end this day strong, no matter what.

Capricorn (December 22 - January 19)

Tarot card: Eight of Pentacles

Practice makes perfect. There's something you need to focus on intently so you can master the skill. You may feel like you're ready to jump into a new job or situation but the core traits have not been mastered yet.

Stay humble, Capricorn. Soon you'll be so good at what you choose to do that you'll be considered an expert.

Aquarius (January 20 - February 18)

Tarot card: Five of Cups

There are only so many hours in a day. You don't have to dedicate all your time and attention to every single item that comes across your desk.

You can put things on the back burner until later. You can keep it on the back burner and never do it at all. It's amazing how many tasks are unimportant.

Pisces (February 19 - March 20)

Tarot card: The Magician

You have the Midas touch, Pisces. Everything you do will turn to gold. That one thing that brings you joy, keep working on it a little bit every day. You never know what magic can happen when you spend focused time doing things you love.

Aria Gmitter, M.S, M.F.A., is YourTango's Senior Editor of Horoscopes and Spirituality. She studies with the Midwestern School of Astrology and is a member of the South Florida Astrological Association.