5 Zodiac Signs Whose Relationships Improve Before The Weekend

"Our love may be unconventional, but it's undeniable." - H. Quinn. Your love story doesn't have to follow any rules to be true. It only must create a space of unique desire within your heart. This is the feeling of knowing that you could search the world over and never again feel the way that you do when you are with a special person in your life. The thing about unique stories is that they seldom go how you think they will. Instead, they defy all odds and keep you coming back to the person who feels like home.

While amazing love is always a desirable dream, often it seems more challenging to choose because, with it, it will also ask you to step into your most authentic self. The love you dream of will require that you prioritize your happiness and dreams above any obligations or even the opinions of others. It will challenge your wounds and invite you to find the courage to pursue what you most want in this world. Sometimes the universe conspires to help you choose the love that lights up your life and resonates with your heart.

This weekend on January 20, Pluto, lord of the underworld and ruler of truth, will shift into Aquarius alongside the Sun, bringing in an influx of unconventional, driven, and even a bit of rebellious energy. Aquarius helps you focus on what you really want, even if it means you must break a few rules to accomplish it.

In matters of the heart, it means being able to make great strides in choosing the love meant for you, but also in your personal growth as you realize that there was never anything stopping you to begin with. Instead, it has been a lesson in learning that the more you embrace your true self, the less you care about having a love everyone approves of. And this is the beginning of learning, lo. Love is best when you let it be whatever it is meant to be.

These five zodiac signs see their relationships improve before the weekend:

1. Leo

(July 23 - August 22)

Prepare to answer the call of your heart as Pluto and the Sun shift into Aquarius, ruler of your romantic sector. You've been feeling that there was a change coming, which began in 2023 as you started to think differently about love. Since that time, you've focused your energy on what you've learned, which also has begun allowing you to tune more into what it is you want.

You are a fire sign that is known for being desirous and for being willing to fight for what it is you want. However, when it comes to love, it's been a journey to learn that you must be willing to listen to your wild heart instead of just choosing a love that looks good to the rest of the world. Now, it is your time, though, to embrace your courageous, rebellious spirit and give yourself the one thing you've always desired — a love that not only speaks to your heart but is there to support you through whatever life brings.

Pluto works in gradual and often mysterious ways, but the Sun is all about direct action. As the two shift into Aquarius together, the energy of Pluto will be felt more strongly, encouraging you to make great strides and in the remainder of this zodiac season. Invest your energy into taking risks, saying yes to that person you may have dismissed previously, and invalidating your feelings. Only you know the love that will truly feel fulfilling, so it's up to you to be the one to choose it.

2. Libra

(September 23 - October 22)

The romantic changes you'll be experiencing in 2024 are just beginning, but that doesn't necessarily mean you will need to wait to enjoy the great benefits they bring. With everything you've been moving through the last few years, it seems you've almost given up hope of finding your forever love, yet a fresh new energy of hope begins to filter into your life to remind you that nothing is impossible — especially love.

Pluto will shift into Aquarius, lighting up your marriage sector and bringing new realizations about what you need and desire from long-term commitment. This may also make you think differently about having your own family or even what goes into you feeling truly happy and joyful in your relationship. While everything is set to change, the North Node in your relationships sector is going to help merge your heart's desires with the fate of the universe as you are prepared to receive what you have always longed for truly.

As Pluto makes its move into Aquarius on January 20, focus on what new truths seem to arise for you and on what kind of relationship and commitment you desire. While marriage is most known for being the ultimate declaration of love, there are many different aspects of commitment and even ceremonies you may be considering around this time. A big part of your work has been letting yourself speak your truth without worrying how your partner will receive it, and it's all to help you realize that saying what you want is the first step to receiving it.

3. Scorpio

(October 23 - November 21)

Freedom is often thought to represent the ability to do whatever you want, but true freedom is simply defined by being able to live your truth. There will always be some, even small, aspects of life that you will have to navigate around, but if you are living your truth, then you will also have found the one thing you've been in need of — freedom. When it comes to love, freedom isn't often related to, as many look instead to the conventional ideals of what must be given up in order to attain a relationship. However, the most aligned relationship is one that will actually draw you closer to yourself, letting you feel free even in the midst of great commitment.

Pluto, the lord of the underworld and transformation, will shift into Aquarius on January 20, highlighting your freedom. Aquarius rules your home, family, and childhood healing. As Pluto and the Sun shift into this zodiac sign, you may feel like suddenly, all the reasons you couldn't live the life or even relationships you desired no longer matter. This is the gathering of a great deal of healing for you as you realize that you need to be the one to free yourself first so that you can finally attract the love you have always dreamed of.

Aquarian energy will bring changes to your life, regardless of your relationship status. Whether it's a new profound level of healing, the realization that you and your partner want or need to relocate, or even that it's your environment that's holding you back from true love — everything begins to shift in unimaginable ways.

Whatever truth you tell yourself is what creates the rules or even limitations that you end up living with. So, to have the relationship and the life that genuinely resonates with your unique spirit, you need to be willing to follow the call of your own heart — even if that means you create a few waves along the way.

4. Cancer

(June 21 - July 22)

An easier time is arriving for your romantic relationship and life, which is exactly what you've been hoping for. 2023 was a challenging year for you as it proved to be the end of what wasn't meant to be carried into your future. Endings can be hard, especially those in which it's not just about transitioning out of a relationship but learning what you are meant to do so that you can elevate into a new version of yourself. You may still be sifting through the rubble of everything now or even just beginning to set up this new phase of life, but you also must know the worst is over.

Pluto will shift from Capricorn into Aquarius on Sunday, ending its long-term reign in the earth sign that rules over your romantic relationships. This was a phase of your life where you were guided to learn that you can't follow the rules of others and expect to find the happiness you seek.

This may have included you and your partner determining what brings you the most joy or even realizing that the person others think is perfect for you may not be what you genuinely need. As Pluto makes this monumental shift, it will also begin to highlight matters of intimacy, positive transformation, and a second life partner. If Pluto in Capricorn has brought an end to a significant relationship, just know that the new beginning you're craving is truly just around the corner.

Pluto and Sun crossover into the independent winds of Aquarius, try to find gratitude for all that has shifted in the past year. Take a deep breath and look at everything that has happened as part of a grander plan for your life, even if it took you on an unimaginable journey. Use this new energy to release any pain, feelings of lack, or struggle that you've been carrying around so that you can be open to receiving the new and positive energy that will be filtering in. While the worst is behind you, you also must be in the place to truly acknowledge that so you don't get stuck in a cycle of your own making.

5. Sagittarius

(November 22 - December 21)

You can already feel that many of the lessons of your past have now been put to rest and you are looking forward to embracing the positive energy in store. Although it may have seemed like you'd never reach this point within yourself and your romantic relationship, you are on the precipice of finally building the romantic connection and life that you have always desired. As you open to receiving the incredible changes that are in store for you, remember that even if your path looks different than others, it doesn't mean that it's not precisely the one you've been meant to travel.

A semi-square between Saturn in Pisces and the North Node in Aries will form so rather than feeling like a pivotal moment is being placed upon you, you have to investigate and search out the truth on your own. Saturn in Pisces is highlighting themes around home and family, while the North Node in Aries brings up topics like marriage, children and what goes into you creating a fulfilling, joyful life.

The year ahead is full of romantic promise, especially once Jupiter shifts into Gemini on May 25, ruler of your romantic sector. Until then, the partial square between Saturn and the North Node on January 15, and then again on April 19, will be pushing you to find your truth so that you can choose the relationship that is reflective of your healing and not wounding.

As you surrender to the astrological energy, reflect on your commitment and dedication to healing, growing, and starting to make the decisions aligned with your soul. This will directly connect to the fateful turn of events that the North Node in Aries will bring, but to seize them, you must no longer be tied blindly to past cycles. Having the lessons of your past put to rest is only the first step; the next is to fully embody what that means for you so that you realize you have always been the one writing your romantic destiny — you just need to learn that for yourself.

Kate Rose is a writer, spiritual astrologist, relationship and life intuitive counselor, and retreat curator. For more of her work, visit her website.