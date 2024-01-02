3 Zodiac Signs Solve Their Problems On January 3, 2024

Almost there. That's how many of us will feel on this day, January 3, 2024, and what this implies is that because of the Half Moon that accompanies us through this day's journey, we might not feel satisfied with what we've got. While this seems as though we are perhaps putting too much pressure on ourselves to get too much done this early in the year, that's just how it works with Half Moon energy; we're halfway done.

What makes this day feel off or rough is that this Half Moon is in the sign of Libra, which makes us feel as though we should know better. For three zodiac signs, we might not be able to shake the feeling that maybe we're on the wrong path and that perhaps we need to rethink this plan, as the Half Moon really has us wondering if we got off to a bad start.

Because it's technically a Libra transit, we're looking at balance and harmony, and that's what's off on this day. We can't get it together and so much of that feeling comes from the idea that only yesterday we thought we had the whole thing, perfectly understood and in working order. January 3, 2024, ushers in the doubt and disrupts the idea of order; we are unbalanced. We believe we'll get through it, but this day may prove to be hectic and maddening for three zodiac signs.

Three zodiac signs with rough horoscopes on January 3, 2024:

1. Leo

(July 23 - August 22)

The last thing you expected to happen on this day was that you'd have to make some life-altering decision. It looks like you'll be up at bat on January 3, 2024, because the Half Moon in Libra puts you in the position of having to be the one who decides this big, major thing. There's a very good chance this has something to do with your romantic life, and your natural Leo tendency to want to avoid may kick in hard.

You figure that it's the beginning of the year, so you might as well get it over with, but you're still on the fence because the Half Moon in Libra has you feeling unsure of where this is all going to go. You don't want to say anything or decide on something that actually throws things out of whack, and yet, it's you who needs to make the move here and that only makes you feel as though you're carrying the weight of the world on your shoulders.

Decisions are never your favorite pastime, even though you do show the world a different side to that, as you are filled with pride and like to come across as someone who really knows what they are doing at all times. The truth is, during the Half Moon in Libra on January 3, 2024, you'll be acting under pressure, more than authentically and with wisdom. You know that whatever it is, you have to do it...and so, you do.

2. Scorpio

(October 23 - November 21)

What you know on this day is that you aren't sure what to do. You feel the pressure of having to make an important decision, and you know that you don't have time to resent that you're the person voted to make this choice, but you are also quite confused as to what your next move should be. It's January 3, 2024, and the Half Moon in Libra is adding to your feeling of pressure; you want to get it over with, but you aren't sure what to do.

What makes this day feel all the more pressure-filled to you is the fact that you don't feel qualified, or rather, you feel as though you're the wrong person for the job, which suggests that this might be a family thing. There's a big move that must be decided on and you aren't sure you're the right person for the job and you might even start to feel angry at the other people in your family for 'dumping' this responsibility onto you.

During the Half Moon in Libra on January 3, 2024, you'll know that all you need to do is get up the nerve and move it. That Half Moon energy has you admitting to yourself that you will take it upon yourself to do whatever is required of you but that you slightly resent being the person it's been left up to. You are halfway there. All that's left is that you commit to the job you've been given and you do what you need to do. Now.

3. Aquarius

(January 20 - February 18)

In your case, Aquarius, things are slightly different, and even though this day might not be the easiest, you feel fairly confident that whatever goes down on this day will end up being a good choice. In your case, it's more than likely about a relationship you have, and that might even be a friendship. You feel as though this friendship has been going on for too long without the two of you sitting down to discuss 'the elephant in the room.' Yes, there's something the two of you continue to avoid talking about, and during the Half Moon in Libra, you might just bring that up.

It isn't easy for you, as confrontation rarely is, but you can't just stay in this 'midway' point forever, as it's starting to feel like limbo. You need to know that the friendship has somewhere to go, as you are very much into momentum and progress. What you've been stuck with is a lackluster friendship that seems to be in a rut, and you know there's more to it than just that.

During the Half Moon in Libra, you'll be the one to jumpstart the friendship engine, as you will know that you're the only one with the nerve to come out with it, as in, saying that which needs to be said. You love your friends, and you want to grow with them, and because the year has just started, you need to think that they want it just as badly as you do. That is why, on this day, you'll speak up.

Ruby Miranda interprets I Ching, Tarot, Runes, and Astrology. She gives private readings and has worked as an intuitive reader for over 20 years.