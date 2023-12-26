The love horoscope for December 27, 2023 is here with an astrology forecast for each zodiac sign's relationships ranging from marriage through single life.

What today's love horoscope has in store for each zodiac sign on Wednesday, December 27, 2023:

Aries

It's time to revisit a few thinking patterns and learn and grow from them, especially those that can benefit your love life. With Mercury retrograde conjunct Mars, you're motivated and driven to reach new heights and expand your awareness. This is a wonderful time for hiring a life coach! If you prefer to go it alone, consider picking up a few books or watching videos on YouTube to hear tips from expert interviews. There are lots of ways to begin the process of change.

Taurus

Digging into your own soul and doing shadow work is the main theme for this week's Mercury conjunct Mars transit. The repressed versions of yourself come up when you're in a relationship, and until Mercury stations direct on January 1, you've got time to review and reconsider your heart's needs. Mars can function as a type of purifying fire, so expect an inner war to take place. This is a good thing, Taurus, and it helps you to be motivated to work on relationship fundamentals.

Gemini

Calculate your words, Gemini. You're aiming to connect on a deep level with others, and you may find it hard to communicate without sounding like you are being a tad bit pushy. Your care and concern comes across strongly as you assert yourself in love and relationships. During the Mars/Mercury conjunction be mindful that people process things differently. You can build toward unity in love, just aim for it to happen naturally.

Cancer

With the holiday break and family in town, grabbing some time away can feel like a chore. You may need some me-time with your significant other, but how to get there, you may not know. The Mercury conjunct Mars transit this week may be a motivating factor in finding a way. You can have a lot of success when you plan ahead. Aim to schedule things you not only want to do, but also need to do: go to the gym, grocery shop, or take a long walk. It may not seem romantic on the onset, but it can be that way if you both have the right outlook.

Leo

You are wearing your heart on your sleeve and you may find yourself picking up flowers, sending more texts than usual with little heart emojis and kisses to show your significant other you care. During the Mercury conjunct Mars transit, you're in a romantic mood. This is something that comes from within, and people around you will pick up that you're a genuinely romantic individual. You are in love with love this week, and it feeds into other areas of lyour life. You feel good and you want to share it with the world, and especially with the person you love.

Virgo

It's your love life, not your parents, or your family members or even your in-laws. During the Mercury conjunct Mars transit, you may feel some anxiety when people try to assert their authority over you and your way of dating or loving another partner. It's one thing to get advice, but when Mercury and Mars come together in Virgo, you prefer the advice you receive to be asked for, not pushed on you. This may be the day you set boundaries with relatives, and it can hurt feelings, but whose feelings are more important when it comes to your life? Perhaps they are yours.

Libra

Why argue? Today's Mercury conjunct Mars can have you arguing with your mate a bit more than usual. The closer you get with someone, the more you can get under each other's skin. It takes time to figure out how to communicate better and to learn how to fight fair. Mars may bring out the argumentative side of you, but you can learn to be the peacemaker.

Scorpio

You know what you deserve in love, and when you don't get it, you can feel disappointed in yourself, your partner, and even the world. Today's Mercury conjunct Mars transit brings out the side of you that demands respect from others, but it also teaches you that self-respect begins with self-love. So, work on that, too.

Sagittarius

A breakup or even in a long-term relationship doesn't mean you stop working on yourself. The Mercury conjunct Mars transit pushes you to take your goals seriously. Don't do it for the sake of pleasing someone else, though. Do it for the sake of loving yourself and wanting to be the best version of you that you can become.

Capricorn

Don't act in haste. Anger can be blinding during the Mercury conjunct Mars transit. You may find it hard to hold back feelings of frustration, because Mercury retrograde can do that. But if you are aware that little things can set you off in a big way, you can take action now to avoid it. Take a break when you feel like you need one. Don't be afraid to ask for space if that is what it takes to stay calm and remain emotionally regulated.

Aquarius

Your love of a friend can be a motivating force to be there for them when they need you. This time of year breakups happen more often than usual, and you may be the ultimate shoulder to lean on. Your strong presence can give encouragement and support even to those who feel lonely when everything else is going well. It's just that time of year, Aquarius, and you are positioned to be a light during a darker time.

Pisces

You are an energy worker today, and with that means bringing healing into a situation where others need your love and support. During the Mercury conjunct Mars transit, there's a desire to rise up and be the leader in relationships. You may find that others respect your opinion and appreciate it when you open up and share your thoughts.

Aria Gmitter, M.S, M.F.A., is YourTango's Senior Editor of Horoscopes and Spirituality. She studies with the Midwestern School of Astrology and is a member of the South Florida Astrological Association.